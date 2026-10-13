What Hi-Fi? Awards 2026 banner
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Best music systems 2026

Best hi-fi system under £500

Denon D-M41DAB review

Denon D-M41DAB

Read the full review here

This tiny system remains the benchmark for entry level hi-fi.

Best hi-fi system £500-£1000

Technics SA-C600 on shelf

Technics SA-C600

Read the full review here

For yet another year, Technics' just-add-speakers system takes the top slot.

Best hi-fi system £1000-£1500

Ruark R610 streaming amplifier in test room

Ruark Audio R610

Read the full review here

Ruark's streaming amplifier looks good and sounds sublime, earning it another win.

Best hi-fi system £1500-£2000

NAD C 3050 (with MDC2 BluOS-D module) streaming amplifier on wooden hi-fi rack in front of bookcase

NAD C 3050 (with MDC2 BluOS-D module)

Read the full review here

Back for its second year, the NAD C 3050 remains the benchmark in its class.

Best hi-fi system £2000-£5000

Arcam SA35 music streamer

Arcam SA35

Read the full review here

Balanced, detailed and tuneful sound earn the SA35 this year's win.

Best hi-fi system over £5000

Roksan Caspian 4G Streaming Pre-Amplifier/Caspian 4G Power Amplifier on wooden hi-fi rack in front of bookcase

Roksan Caspian 4G Streaming Pre-Amplifier/Caspian 4G Power Amplifier

Read the full review here

Expressive dynamics and a surefooted sense of rhythm earn this Roksan its first win at the What Hi-Fi? Awards.

Best speaker system under £750

AIO Twin green on white background

Triangle AIO Twin

Read the full review here

A talented, versatile and great-sounding system for people who don't want to go down the separates route.

Best speaker system £750-£1500

KEF LSX LT in sage green

KEF LSX II LT

Read the full review here

KEF's tiny speaker system fends off strong competition to retain its crown for another year.

Best speaker system £1500-£3000

KEF LS50 Wireless II in white finish on wooden rack

KEF LS50 Wireless II

Read the full review here

A clean, punchy sound backed by flawless connectivity makes the KEF LS50 Wireless II the best option in its class.

Best speaker system over £3000

KEF LS Luxe active speakers on white surface in front of busy bookshelf

KEF LS Luxe

Read the full review here

A detailed, nuanced and expressive sound secures KEF's premium speaker system its first What Hi-Fi? Award.

Alastair Stevenson
Alastair Stevenson
Editor in Chief

Alastair is What Hi-Fi?’s editor in chief. He has well over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. During this time he’s covered everything from the launch of the first Amazon Echo to government cyber security policy. Prior to joining What Hi-Fi? he served as Trusted Reviews’ editor-in-chief. Outside of tech, he has a Masters from King’s College London in Ethics and the Philosophy of Religion, is an enthusiastic, but untalented, guitar player and runs a webcomic in his spare time. 

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