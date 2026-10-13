Best music systems 2026

Denon D-M41DAB
This tiny system remains the benchmark for entry level hi-fi.
Technics SA-C600
For yet another year, Technics' just-add-speakers system takes the top slot.
Ruark Audio R610
Ruark's streaming amplifier looks good and sounds sublime, earning it another win.
NAD C 3050 (with MDC2 BluOS-D module)
Back for its second year, the NAD C 3050 remains the benchmark in its class.
Arcam SA35
Balanced, detailed and tuneful sound earn the SA35 this year's win.
Roksan Caspian 4G Streaming Pre-Amplifier/Caspian 4G Power Amplifier
Expressive dynamics and a surefooted sense of rhythm earn this Roksan its first win at the What Hi-Fi? Awards.
Triangle AIO Twin
A talented, versatile and great-sounding system for people who don't want to go down the separates route.
KEF LSX II LT
KEF's tiny speaker system fends off strong competition to retain its crown for another year.
KEF LS50 Wireless II
A clean, punchy sound backed by flawless connectivity makes the KEF LS50 Wireless II the best option in its class.
KEF LS Luxe
A detailed, nuanced and expressive sound secures KEF's premium speaker system its first What Hi-Fi? Award.
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Alastair is What Hi-Fi?’s editor in chief. He has well over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. During this time he’s covered everything from the launch of the first Amazon Echo to government cyber security policy. Prior to joining What Hi-Fi? he served as Trusted Reviews’ editor-in-chief. Outside of tech, he has a Masters from King’s College London in Ethics and the Philosophy of Religion, is an enthusiastic, but untalented, guitar player and runs a webcomic in his spare time.
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