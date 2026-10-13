Best music streamers 2026

WiiM Pro Plus
Small but packed with all the streaming features you need and at a competitive price.
Cambridge Audio MXN10
Small, affordable and still the best music streamer you can get at this price, it's another win for the MXN10.
Bluesound Node Icon
Stellar streaming support and an engaging sound let the Node Icon claim the top slot for the second year running.
Arcam ST25
Arcam's dynamically strong streamer racks up another trophy, remaining the best option in its class for the second year running.
Cyrus 40 ST
An expressive, punchy sound with excellent rhythmic drive earns the Cyrus 40 ST its third trophy in as many years.
- Check out our best music streamers buying guide
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Alastair is What Hi-Fi?’s editor in chief. He has well over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. During this time he’s covered everything from the launch of the first Amazon Echo to government cyber security policy. Prior to joining What Hi-Fi? he served as Trusted Reviews’ editor-in-chief. Outside of tech, he has a Masters from King’s College London in Ethics and the Philosophy of Religion, is an enthusiastic, but untalented, guitar player and runs a webcomic in his spare time.
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