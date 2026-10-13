What Hi-Fi? Awards 2026 banner
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Best music streamers 2026

Best music streamer under £300

WiiM Pro Plus unit held in hand above wooden shelf with plants and books in background

WiiM Pro Plus

Read the full review here

Small but packed with all the streaming features you need and at a competitive price.

Best music streamer £300-£750

Cambridge Audio MXN10 in testing room

Cambridge Audio MXN10

Read the full review here

Small, affordable and still the best music streamer you can get at this price, it's another win for the MXN10.

Best music streamer £750-£1000

Bluesound Node Icon on wooden rack

Bluesound Node Icon

Read the full review here

Stellar streaming support and an engaging sound let the Node Icon claim the top slot for the second year running.

Best music streamer £1000-£2000

Arcam ST25 music streamer

Arcam ST25

Read the full review here

Arcam's dynamically strong streamer racks up another trophy, remaining the best option in its class for the second year running.

Best music streamer over £2000

Cyrus 40 ST music streamer

Cyrus 40 ST

Read the full review here

An expressive, punchy sound with excellent rhythmic drive earns the Cyrus 40 ST its third trophy in as many years.

Alastair Stevenson
Alastair Stevenson
Editor in Chief

Alastair is What Hi-Fi?’s editor in chief. He has well over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. During this time he’s covered everything from the launch of the first Amazon Echo to government cyber security policy. Prior to joining What Hi-Fi? he served as Trusted Reviews’ editor-in-chief. Outside of tech, he has a Masters from King’s College London in Ethics and the Philosophy of Religion, is an enthusiastic, but untalented, guitar player and runs a webcomic in his spare time. 

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