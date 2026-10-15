Watch Australia vs New Zealand 2026 live streams

The opening fixture of the 2026 Rugby League World Cup could just as easily be its final, as the Kangaroos and Kiwis clash at the Sydney Football Stadium on Thursday.

Regardless of the opponent, Australia's rugby league team are the favorites every time they step on to the field. Having sealed the last three men's World Cups, they're odds on to make it four on the spin and 10 of the last 11 editions. It's a phenomenal, foreboding record and anything but lifting of the trophy in Brisbane after the final on 15th November will be deemed a failure. That's a lot to live up to for head coach Kevin Walters, as he seeks to follow in the footsteps of legendary leaders like Bob Fulton, Tim Sheens and, most recently, Mal Meninga.

He'll have to accomplish the feat without one of his key men and members of Meninga's 2021-winning team, Nathan Cleary. He suffered a horrible injury (at the hands of, ironically, Kiwi Phoenix Crossland) during his Penrith Panthers' preliminary finals defeat at the back end of the NRL season. That gave Walters a big call for who to hand the no. 7 jersey to, and he has opted for the Parramatta Eels' Mitchell Moses. Panthers lock Isaah Yeo will captain the side.

It now feels like a long time ago that New Zealand got their hands on the Paul Barrière Trophy — 18 years to be precise. That required one of the biggest upsets in the history of the sport, as the Kiwis beat the Aussies in their own backyard to come away with their first and only World Cup win.

Of the players looking to etch their name into Kiwi history, the likes of Jahrome Hughes, Ronaldo Mulitalo, and experienced captain James Fisher-Harris will all be relied upon by head coach Stacey Jones to subdue the Kangaroos. And then there's uncapped sensation Kalyn Ponga, who caught the attention of footy fans the world over with his extraordinary try in the Grand Final. Will we see more moments of magic from the fullback in Sydney?

Follow our guide below for where to watch New Zealand vs Australia live streams in the Rugby League World Cup from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

How can I watch Australia vs New Zealand for free?

Seven and the 7plus streaming website and app are showing Australia vs New Zealand for free in Australia.

In New Zealand, ThreeNow will also stream this and every Kiwi match..

Overseas? Use a VPN to access your free Australia vs New Zealand live streams from anywhere...

Watch Australia vs New Zealand streams from abroad

You won't be able to watch your go-to Australia vs New Zealand live stream while traveling overseas. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch your preferred Rugby League World Cup live stream from anywhere in the world.

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Watch Australia vs New Zealand live in US

Sports streaming specialist Premier Sports has won the rights to show the 2026 Rugby League World Cup in 129 countries — including the USA. So that's where you can watch Australia vs New Zealand.

The platform will let those Stateside watch every single game of the tournament for a one-off payment of $25.

Watch Australia vs New Zealand in the UK

Premier Sports is where you can watch Australia vs New Zealand and all the other games the UK.

It costs £18.99 for a month of use, or get a whole year of Premier Sports from £150. You also have the option to add it to your existing Sky, Virgin Media or Prime Video subs.

Watch Kangaroos vs New Zealand in Australia

Australian footy fans have the best deal of anyone, with Australia vs New Zealand (and every single game of the 2026 Rugby League World Cup) going out for free on Seven.

That means it can also be streamed for free online thanks to 7plus. You need a free account to watch. Register with your name, birth year and Australian postcode (e.g. 2064).

Australian viewers travelling abroad can access their free Australia vs New Zealand streams using Proton VPN.

Watch Australia vs New Zealand in Canada

Just like south of the border, Premier Sports will broadcast Australia vs New Zealand.

Premier's plans cost $29.99 for a rolling monthly plan. Alternatively, pay $79.99 for six months or $139.99 for a whole year of access.

Watch Australia vs Kiwis in New Zealand

ThreeNow will show Australia vs New Zealand among its selection of free-to-air games.

Sky Sport is the other New Zealand broadcast partner for the Rugby League World Cup and will broadcast every game across its multiple channels, including Australia vs New Zealand.

If you don't have Sky then you can still watch thanks to Sky Sport Now, which costs $29.99 a day, $59.99 a month or $549.99 for a whole year.

What time does Australia vs New Zealand kick-off? The 2026 Rugby League World Cup match between Australia and New Zealand will kick-off at 8.05pm AEDT local time in Sydney, Australia on Thursday 15th October. That's 5.05am ET and 2.05am PT in the US and 10.05am BST in the UK, while Kiwis can tune in at 10.05pm NZT.

What is the Australia vs New Zealand head-to-head? Australia and New Zealand have played 144 times in their 116-year history of playing rugby league against each other. The Kangaroos have won 107 times, with the Kiwis winning 34.