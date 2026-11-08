Watch England vs Australia live streams

England take on Australia for the final game of the Nations Championship round 4 as Steve Borthwick's side look to keep pace with Ireland and France at the top of the northern hemisphere pool.

Les Kiss' new-look Wallabies will be desperate for a win, but they have only seen off England twice in their last 13 attempts.

Read on as we show you how to watch England vs Australia in the Nations Championship online from anywhere in the world, and potentially for free.

How can I watch England vs Australia for free?

ITV1 and ITVX will stream England vs Australia for free in the UK, while in Ireland it is available on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Play at no cost.

RugbyPass TV will show free coverage of the game in the US, which you can also access via the RugbyPass app (iOS/Android).

Those outside the UK, Ireland or the US can unlock their free stream of the game using NordVPN (77% off for Black Friday).

Watch England vs Australia live streams from anywhere with a VPN

You won't be able to watch your regular England vs Australia live streams if you're travelling overseas today. The platform will detect that you're in a foreign country and block you. Thankfully, you can use a VPN to get round this.

We rate NordVPN as one of the best VPNs for streaming sports. It offers a generous 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service and has a MEGA Black Friday discount right now.

How to watch England vs Australia in the US

RugbyPass TV will show England vs Australia in the US for free. All you need is an account

Outside the US? Use NordVPN to access your free coverage of Sunday's Nations Championship fixture.

How to watch England vs Australia live streams in the UK

In the UK, ITV1 and free streaming service ITVX will be broadcasting England vs Australia. Coverage will begin at 2:00pm GMT with kick-off at 3:10pm.

All you need to watch is an account with a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a TV license. They will also be showing every other Nations Championship game.

Outside the UK? Use NordVPN to watch on ITV as if you were back home.

How to watch England vs Wallabies live streams in Australia

In Australia you will need a Stan Sport subscription to watch England vs Australia.

Stan Sport costs AU$20/month on top of a Stan subscription, which starts at AU$9.99/month. But, right now you can get 50% off a normal Stan sub for your first two months.

You will also get access to the Premier League and Champions League.

Those visiting Australia from the US, UK or Ireland can use NordVPN to watch all the rugby action for free as if you were back home.

How to watch England vs Australia in New Zealand

Sky Sport is the exclusive New Zealand broadcast partner for the Nations Championship, including this game between England and Australia.

If you don't have Sky then you can still watch thanks to Sky Sport Now, which costs $29.99 a day, $59.99 a month or $549.99 for a whole year.

England vs Australia: Need to Know

What time does England vs Australia kick-off? The England vs Australia match in the Nations Championship will kick off at 3:10pm GMT / 10:10am ET / 7:10am PT and 2:10 am AEDT (Mon).

What are the England and Australia line-ups? England XV: Furbank; Freeman, Slade, Atkinson, Feyi-Waboso; F Smith, van Poortvliet; Baxter, George, Heyes, Itoje, Coles, Chessum, Curry, Earl Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Genge, Stuart, Martin, Fisilau, Pollock, Spencer, M Smith Australia XV: Wright; Jorgensen, Suaalii, Henry, Ikitau; Meredith, Lonergan; Bell, Pollard, Alaalatoa, Canham, Salakaia-Loto, Williams, McReight, Wilson Replacements: Nasser, Kailea, Tupou, Valetini, Tizzano, McDermott, Donaldson, Daugunu

What are England's remaining Nations Championship fixtures? After facing Australia today, England welcome Japan next weekend before concluding their pool phase of the Nations Championship against New Zealand.

What are Australia's remaining Nations Championship fixtures? Australia face England today, before heading to Murrayfield next weekend to take on Scotland. Their final fixture sees them play Wales.