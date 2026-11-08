Watch Australia vs Samoa live streams

Reigning champions and pre-tournament favourites Australia may be unbeaten, but throughout Rugby League World Cup 2026 there's been a growing sense that they're there for the taking. Samoa have never beaten the Kangaroos, but they've certainly got what it takes to deliver the telling blow in the second RLWC semi-final in Sydney.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Australia vs Samoa 9.05am GMT – Sun, 8th Nov Free streams 7Plus (Australia) / ThreeNow (New Zealand) WATCH ANYWHERE Try NordVPN (100% risk free)

There's no question that this Australia squad is the deepest at the Rugby League World Cup, but all of that talent has left Kevin Walters with multiple selection dilemmas and he's not yet managed to strike the right notes. To their credit, Reece Walsh and Bradman Best have performed well, given that James Tedesco and Latrell Mitchell would be most fans' preferred starters.

The Kangaroos' key issue has been their forward pack. They've been bullied in every game, and as those big hits from Junior Paulo and Jarome Luai – two of the biggest we've seen at the tournament – demonstrated, Samoa have the firepower to take full advantage.

The Aussies know all about Brian To’o and Stephen Crichton, respectively one of the best wings and one of the standout centres in the NRL, but starting five-eighth Chanel Harris-Tavita has been ruled out with a hamstring injury. Ben Gardiner, however, has a ready-made replacement in Ronald Volkman, who's also been far tidier than Harris-Tavita off the tee.

Toa Samoa outscored Tonga by four tries to three last Sunday, but lost because the Warriors man missed both of his conversion attempts. These fine margins make all the difference at this stage, and whereas Harris-Tavita has made a measly two of eight conversion attempts, Volkman has gone four-for-six.

Read on as we explain how to watch Australia vs Samoa for free from anywhere.

How can I watch Australia vs Samoa for free?

Australia vs Samoa is available to watch for free in Australia and New Zealand:

🇦🇺 Australia: 7Plus

🇳🇿 New Zealand: ThreeNow

🇼🇸 Samoa: Pasifika TV

If you're currently abroad, you can simply use a VPN to tap into that free Australia vs Samoa coverage. More details below...

Watch Australia vs Samoa live streams from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Australia vs Samoa live streams while travelling abroad. The platform will detect that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can, however, use a VPN to get around this.

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Watch Australia vs Samoa live streams in US

Premier Sports is showing Australia vs Samoa in the US.

Every game of the tournament is available for a one-off fee of $25.

Visiting the US from Australia? Use NordVPN to access your free coverage of the Rugby League World Cup semi-final.

Watch Australia vs Samoa live streams in the UK

Premier Sports is where you can watch Australia vs Samoa and every other Rugby League World Cup game in the UK.

It costs £18.99 for a month, or £150 for the year. You also have the option to add it to your existing Sky, Virgin Media or Prime Video subs.

Outside the UK today? Use NordVPN to watch Australia vs Samoa as if you were back home.

Watch Kangaroos vs Samoa live streams in Australia

Australian footy fans have the best deal of anyone, with the Kangaroos vs Samoa (plus the 2026 Rugby League World Cup final) going out for free on Seven.

That means it can be live streamed on 7Plus. You need a free account to watch. Register with your name, birth year and Australian postcode (e.g. 2064).

Away from home? Unlock your free Australia vs Samoa stream with NordVPN.

Watch Australia vs Samoa live streams in Samoa

Australia vs Samoa is available to watch for free on Pasifika TV in Samoa.

Kick-off will arrive at 10:05pm in Samoa.

Australia vs Samoa: Need to know

What time does Australia vs Samoa kick off? Australia vs Samoa kicks off at 8.05pm AEDT local time in Sydney on Sunday, 8 November. That's 9.05am GMT in the UK, and 4.05am ET / 1.05am PT in the US.

What is the Australia vs Samoa head-to-head?

Australia have won all five of their previous encounters with Samoa.