How to watch Scotland vs New Zealand: live stream Nations Championship 2026 match for free from anywhere

Watch Scotland vs New Zealand live streams

Watch Scotland vs New Zealand live from Murrayfield as Gregor Townsend’s side look to inflict a first defeat of the Nations Championship on the All Blacks.

For New Zealand, victory is a must as they look to maintain the pressure on South Africa at the top of the Southern Hemisphere Pool.

Read on as we show you how to watch Scotland vs New Zealand in the Nations Championship online from anywhere in the world, and potentially for free.

How can I watch Scotland vs New Zealand for free?

Scotland vs New Zealand is free-to-air on ITV1 and ITVX, while in Ireland it is available on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Play at no cost.

RugbyPass TV will show free coverage of the game in the US, which you can also access via the RugbyPass app (iOS/Android).

Those away from the home can unlock their free stream of the Nations Championship game using NordVPN (77% off for Black Friday).

Watch Scotland vs New Zealand live streams from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Scotland vs New Zealand live streams if you're travelling overseas today. The platform will detect that you're in a foreign country and block you. Thankfully, you can use a VPN to get round this.

We rate NordVPN as one of the best VPNs for streaming sports. It offers a generous 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to watch Scotland vs New Zealand in the US

RugbyPass TV will be the official broadcaster of Scotland vs New Zealand in the US. All you need is a simple account to stream.

Overseas right now? Use NordVPN to access your preferred coverage of the Nations Championship.

Watch Scotland vs New Zealandlive streams in the UK

ITV1 and free streaming service ITVX will show Scotland vs New Zealand in the UK.

All you need is an account with a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a TV license.

Away from home? Use NordVPN to watch for free as if you were back in the UK.

Watch Scotland vs New Zealand live streams in Australia

In Australia you will need a Stan Sport subscription to watch Scotland vs New Zealand.

Stan Sport costs AU$20/month on top of a Stan subscription, which starts at AU$9.99/month.

Those visiting another country can use NordVPN to watch all the rugby action as if you were back home.

Watch Scotland vs All Blacks in New Zealand

Sky Sport NZ will broadcast Scotland vs All Blacks In New Zealand. It will be on the Sky Sports 1 channel.

If you don't have Sky then you can still watch thanks to Sky Sport Now, which costs $29.99 a day, $59.99 a month or $549.99 for a whole year.

Scotland vs New Zealand: Need to Know

What time does Scotland vs New Zealand kick-off? The Scotland vs New Zealand match in the Nations Championship will kick off on Saturday, November 7 at 2:10pm GMT / 9:10am ET / 6:10am PT and 1:10 am AEDT (Sun).

What are the Scotland vs New Zealand line-ups? Scotland: Kyle Rowe, Kyle Steyn, Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu (capt), Jamie Dobie, Finn Russell, Ben White; Rory Sutherland, Ewan Ashman, Zander Fagerson, Gregor Brown, Scott Cummings, Matt Fagerson, Rory Darge, Jack Dempsey. Replacements: Gregor Hiddleston, Pierre Schoeman, Will Hurd, Max Williamson, Josh Baylish, George Horne, Tom Jordan, Blair Kinghorn. New Zealand: Beauden Barrett, Will Jordan, Quinn Tupaea, Jordie Barrett, Josh Moorby, Damian McKenzie, Cam Roigard; Ethan de Groot, Codie Taylor (capt), Fletcher Newell, Scott Barrett, Fabian Holland, Tupou Vaa'i, Peter Lakai, Wallace Sititi. Replacements: Asafo Aumua, George Bower, Pasilio Tosi, Christian Lio-Willie, Anton Segner, Cortez Ratima, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Rieko Ioane.

What are Scotland's remaining Nations Championship fixtures? Scotland get their toughest Test out the way first as they face New Zealand. After that, they welcome Australia before concluding their campaign against Japan.

What are New Zealand's remaining Nations Championship fixtures? After taking on Scotland, New Zealand travel to the Principality to face Wales before finishing off with a trip to Twickenham to play England.