Watch New Zealand vs Tonga live streams

Breakout tournament favourites New Zealand face unbeaten Tonga in the first Rugby League World Cup 2026 semi-final, a game that pits the Kiwis' fearsome forward pack against Mate Ma'a Tonga's stubborn defence. And remarkably, just 23 days after breaking his arm in the RLWC opener, Kalyn Ponga has been named on Stacey Jones' extended bench.

Swipe to scroll horizontally New Zealand vs Tonga 9.05am GMT – Sat, 7th Nov Free streams 7Plus (Australia) / ThreeNow (New Zealand) WATCH ANYWHERE Try NordVPN (100% risk free)

It was Ponga's injury that allowed pre-tournament favourites Australia to come from behind to beat New Zealand in the curtain-raiser. The feeling at the time was that the Kangaroos had got away with one, and everything we've seen since reinforces the sense that this is the Kiwis' title to lose.

Wing Ronaldo Mulitalo's moment of madness against Fiji, however, has forced a reshuffle, with Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad coming in. And his presence could be missed. Mulitalo is New Zealand's joint-second-top try-scorer with three, behind Casey McLean and level with Jamayne Isaako and Ponga's understudy Keano Kini.

Tonga squandered a 14-4 lead, appeared to have lost the game late on, then came back from the brink to survive a last-gasp onslaught in the game of the tournament – their 20-18 victory over Samoa last Sunday. It was a performance that showcased all their attributes: not only the power of their forward pack and their never-say-die mentality, but also their capacity for brilliance in decisive moments, as Rob Toia demonstrated.

Read on as we explain how to watch New Zealand vs Tonga for free from anywhere.

How can I watch New Zealand vs Tonga for free?

Lucky viewers in New Zealand and Australia can watch New Zealand vs Tonga for free, courtesy of ThreeNow and 7plus respectively.

If you're currently abroad, you can simply use a VPN to tap into that free New Zealand vs Tonga coverage. More details below...

Watch New Zealand vs Tonga live streams from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular New Zealand vs Tonga live streams while travelling abroad. The platform will detect that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can, however, use a VPN to get around this.

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Watch New Zealand vs Tonga live streams in US

Sports streaming specialist Premier Sports is showing the 2026 Rugby League World Cup in 129 countries — including the USA. So that's where you can watch New Zealand vs Tonga.

The platform will let those Stateside watch every game of the tournament for a one-off fee of $25.

Abroad for New Zealand vs Tonga? Use NordVPN to access your preferred coverage of the Rugby League World Cup semi-final.

Watch New Zealand vs Tonga live streams in the UK

Premier Sports is where you can watch New Zealand vs Tonga in the UK.

It costs £18.99 for a month, or £150 for the year. You also have the option to add it to your existing Sky, Virgin Media or Prime Video subs.

Outside the UK today? Use NordVPN to watch New Zealand vs Tonga as if you were back home.

Watch New Zealand vs Tonga live streams in Australia

Australian footy fans have the best deal of anyone, with New Zealand vs Tonga (and every remaining game of the 2026 Rugby League World Cup) going out for free on Seven.

That means it can be live streamed on 7plus. You need a free account to watch. Register with your name, birth year and Australian postcode (e.g. 2064).

Away from home? Unlock your free New Zealand vs Tonga stream with NordVPN.

How to watch New Zealand vs Tonga in New Zealand

Those in New Zealand can watch New Zealand vs Tonga for free on ThreeNow or Sky Sport NZ.

You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV or get a live stream, with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at NZ$29.99 per day or NZ$59.99 per month.

NordVPN can unlock your stream if you're away from New Zealand today.

How to watch New Zealand vs Tonga in Tonga

If you're living in Tonga or one of the other Pacific Islands you can stream New Zealand vs Tonga on TBC.

Digicel TV will also show the match live.

It is free and will provide full coverage of the semi-final.

New Zealand vs Tonga: Need to know

What time does New Zealand vs Tonga kick off? New Zealand vs Tonga kicks off at 8.05pm AEDT local time in Newcastle on Saturday, 7 November. That's 9.05am GMT in the UK, and 4.05am ET / 1.05am PT in the US.

What is the New Zealand vs Tonga head-to-head?

New Zealand have won seven of their nine previous encounters with Tonga. The Pacific Islanders have won two.