How to watch NRL Grand Final 2026: live stream Roosters vs Knights for free from anywhere
Find out how you can watch the NRL Grand Final for free from anywhere in the world
Watch NRL Grand Final live stream
The NRL Grand Final is here as the Sydney Roosters take on the Newcastle Knights at Accor Stadium in Sydney.
The Knights are chasing just their third-ever Premiership, and what a turnaround it would be for Justin Holbrook's men, who finished with the wooden spoon last year. To make matters even more impressive, they have stunned even themselves to get to this point, seeing off the Rabbitohs, Warriors and Panthers — all away from home — to reach the final.
For the Roosters, a spot in the NRL Grand Final is more common practice. They finished fourth in the league this season and comfortably saw off the Dolphins before overcoming the Sharks to reach this stage. It will, however, be their first final since 2019, and their last three Grand Final appearances have all ended in victory for the Sydney outfit.
Follow our guide below for where to watch NRL Grand Final live streams from anywhere with a VPN.
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NRL Grand Final
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Sunday, 4 October
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Kick-Off
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9.30am BST / 7.30pm AEDT
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Free stream
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9Now (Australia)
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WATCH ANYWHERE
Can I watch NRL Grand Final 2026 for free?
The NRL Grand Final between Roosters and Knights is available to watch for free thanks to Australian service, 9Now.
9Now will require an account with a valid Aussie postcode (e.g. 2028).
If you're from Australia but you're currently abroad, you can simply use a VPN to tap into that free NRL coverage. More details below...
Watch NRL Grand Final 2026 live streams from anywhere
You won't be able to watch your regular NRL live streams while travelling abroad. The platform will detect that you're in a foreign country and block you.
You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to tune in from anywhere in the world.
We rate NordVPN as one of the best VPN for streaming sports. It offers a generous 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.
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How to watch NRL Grand Final 2026 in the US
The NRL Grand Final will be broadcast on Fox Sports 2 in the US with coverage also available on Fox One ($19.99/month after 3-day free trial).
FS2 is accessible on Sling, YouTube TV and Fubo with the latter two both offering free trials.
Outside the US right now? Use NordVPN to access your preferred coverage of footy.
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Watch NRL Grand Final 2026 live streams in the UK
In the UK, Sky Sports will broadcast the NRL Grand Final on Sky Sports Mix and Sky Sports+.
Sky Sports packages start at £24/month for existing subscribers or £35/month for those who are new. You can also access the stream via a cord-cutter like NOW, whose Sports membership provides full access to Sky Sports channels.
Outside the UK during the final? Use NordVPN to watch your streams as if you were back at home.
Watch NRL Grand Final 2026 live streams in Australia
As alluded to above, Channel 9 and streaming service 9Now will broadcast the NRL Grand Final to Australian residents.
You will need an account with a valid Australian postcode (e.g. 2046).
If you're currently spending time in the UK from Australia, use a good VPN, as detailed above, to tap into your free coverage.
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We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
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Tom is a journalist, copywriter and content designer based in the UK. He has written articles for T3, ShortList, The Sun, The Mail on Sunday, The Daily Telegraph, Elle Deco, The Sunday Times, Men's Health, Mr Porter, Oracle and many more (including What Hi-Fi?). His specialities include mobile technology, electric vehicles and video streaming.
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