Sony headphones, LG OLEDs, high-end speakers and more: 17 products earn five-star ratings from our reviewers

Welcome to the latest entry in our regular Pick of the Month column, where we offer a summary of all the latest hi-fi and home cinema hardware to earn a five-star rating from our reviewers.

Regular readers may have noticed it’s a slightly longer list than normal, with a staggering 17 products arriving. That’s not because we’ve suddenly started going easier on the products – our near half-century-honed reviewing process is as rigorous as ever.

It’s because the list follows our latest Awards reveal, which sees our reviewers run a giant AV battle royale to identify the absolute best of the best, hence the bumper-sized list. It’s also why if you see the team out and about in the wild, don't worry, they're fine – well, fine-ish. They’ve just not seen daylight for a while, after being locked in our review rooms for months on end.

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With that out of the way, here are our latest Pick of the Month recommendations!

Sony Bravia Theatre Trio + Rear 9 and Sub 9

What happens when you add wireless satellite speakers and a subwoofer to Sony’s five-star Bravia Theatre Trio? Movie magic, that’s what.

Expensive, yes, but the additions turn Sony’s already impressive, dissected soundbar into a full surround sound system capable of truly immersive results, without the need for cables or giant floorstanders.

As we said in our full review, the combined package is “a spectacularly immersive wireless home cinema system that's the best alternative to a traditional Dolby Atmos speaker package we've tested.”

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Five stars

Read our full Sony Bravia Theatre Trio + Rear 9 and Sub 9 review

Sony Xperia 10 VIII

Apple iPhones have long been our recommended handsets for enjoying movies and music on the go. But there’s no denying you have to pay a premium for them compared to most Android phones. Enter the Xperia 10 VIII.

Yes, the name is a bit of a mouthful, and yes, Sony isn’t the first name most people think of for smartphones anymore. But for the money, you’ll struggle to find a better-sounding handset or one with anywhere near as impressive a display. Hence our glowing recommendation:

“Sony’s latest budget handset delivers a picture performance that rivals other smartphones that cost hundreds of pounds more, and it’s no slouch when it comes to audio either.”

Five stars

Read our full Sony Xperia 10 VIII

Sony WH-CH530

If you’re after a great value pair of affordable wireless headphones to go with the Xperia 10 VIII, or just love a good bargain, we’d also strongly recommend looking at the Sony WH-CH530.

The new wireless over-ears are the entry-level option in Sony’s current lineup. But despite their budget status, they still deliver a class-leading performance, offering a surprisingly balanced and entertaining sound and significantly improved battery life over their predecessors, the WH-CH520.

In fact, the only drawback is that they still don’t have ANC or a foldable design. But when they cost less than a family takeaway, what do you expect? As we said in our full review: “The WH-CH530 have an expressive, entertaining sound that shines particularly bright at their bargain price.”

Five stars

Read our full Sony WH-CH530 review

Sony WH-CH730N

If ANC is an absolute must and you can’t stretch beyond £100 for your next set of cans, then good news: Sony’s step-up CH730N are also an absolutely fantastic-sounding pair of wireless over-ears that won’t break the bank.

Though most will take the ANC as the primary benefit, it's actually their improved sound that cinched the deal and let them win a What Hi-Fi? Award, as well as a five-star rating.

We said as much in our full review, where we reported: “Not much comes close to the Sony WH-CH730N at this affordable level. With their entertaining sound and bountiful feature set, this is the best budget ANC headphones you can buy.”

If you want the best bang for your buck possible, though they cost more than the CH520, these are our new sound-for-pound champions. Highly recommended.

Five stars

Read our full Sony WH-CH730N review

Sony WH-1000XM4C

At first glance, the Sony WH-1000XM4C aren’t that exciting. Why should you care about a re-release of the original Sony WH-1000XM4 when there are newer options with more modern hardware at the same mid-range price, after all?

Well, after testing them, it’s not just the extra letter on the serial number that’s changed. Though they look like a basic re-release with a lower price, Sony has made subtle changes to the headphones, improving their already solid audio and ANC performance. This makes them the best option at their current price and our new mid-range recommendation.

Hence our glowing verdict and their What Hi-Fi Award win: “The WH-1000XM4C don’t reinvent the wheel, but this was never their intention. They bring a much-loved wireless headphone design back to life and add small sonic improvements to sweeten the deal. Musical, comfortable, portable and with solid ANC – what more could you wish for?”

Five stars

Read our full Sony WH-1000XM4C review

Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M4)

The Apple iPad has long been our reviewers’ chosen travel companion when flying across continents to cover the latest AV launches. But it’s not because of its productivity services – quite the opposite. It’s because they’re great for watching movies on.

That legacy continues with the latest Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M4), which passed through our review rooms last month. Though its LCD screen can’t match the perfect blacks of the OLED panel seen on its Pro sibling, it still offers a wonderfully cinematic picture as well as above-average audio, at a more palatable (but still far from cheap) price. Hence its Award win and our glowing verdict:

“Just as its predecessor was, the new iPad Air 13-inch is a superb big-screen tablet for films and TV, with natural, engaging picture quality and sound that belies its slim design.”

Our only word of warning is, if you own a previous generation iPad Air, we’d urge you to avoid upgrading – the improvements are noticeable, but in our opinion don’t justify the extra expense.

Five stars

Read our full Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M4) review

Apple iPhone 18 Pro

The iPhone 18 Pro may not have the fancy folding screen seen on its Duo sibling, but it’s still a fantastic portable media player.

The upgrades are all incremental, but they add up to make the new Pro model feel like a valid upgrade, especially for people still using an iPhone 16 handset or older.

Key improvements include a slightly punchier picture, disarmingly effective spatial audio performance and holistically engaging sound, especially with headphones. As we said in our review:

“The big upgrades lie elsewhere, but the iPhone 18 Pro is still a small improvement over its predecessor for movies and music, and a stunning portable AV device in its own right.”

But like the new iPad, if you upgraded last year, we’d recommend holding off on getting one – the iPhone 17 Pro remains competitive, and you’ll be better off waiting a bit longer for a more pronounced upgrade before parting with your cash.

Five stars

Read our full Apple iPhone 18 Pro review

TCL P8L (65P8L-UK)

If you look at our best Mini LED TV buying guide, you’ll notice a lot of impressive sets with the tech. But the P8L is the only one to impress us enough to win an Award this year.

Though it’s firmly in mid-range territory, the P8L is one of this year’s best bang-for-your-buck options, thanks to its focus on delivering a balanced, authentic picture, rather than just showing off how bright it can go – which, despite our best efforts, is still all the rage amongst TV makers.

Add to this solid gaming specifications, including 4K/144Hz, excellent app support and good, by TV standards, sound, and it becomes an easy recommendation. Hence its Award win and our verdict: “The P8L nails the basics to deliver a satisfyingly authentic movie and TV show experience.”

Our only word of caution is for generalists looking to put it in a bright room. The set isn’t the brightest Mini LED we’ve seen, and it's incredibly prone to reflections. But if you’re a serious movie fan who plans to watch most things in a properly light-controlled room, or are willing to close the curtains, that shouldn’t be a deal breaker.

Five stars

Read our full TCL P8L (65P8L-UK) review

42-inch and 48-inch LG C6

We’ve lambasted the lack of innovation happening on smaller OLEDs for quite some time. But, based on our time with the 42-inch LG C6 and 48-inch C6, we can safely say our complaints have been heard and addressed – at least by LG.

The 42-inch LG C6 is a palpable improvement on the outgoing 42-inch LG C5. Though it has nearly the same specifications, the addition of a new CPU and tweaks to its tuning has paid off in spades, with it offering a crisp, three-dimensional image that is more than enough OLED for any gamer or cinephile who’s short on space – or lucky enough to be able to afford an OLED for their bedroom TV.

But it’s the 48-inch model that really caught our eye. Though LG won’t confirm it, the set’s performance was so good that we suspect it may feature a Primary RGB Tandem OLED panel – which would be a first for the C-series. As we said in our review:

“If our theory is correct, it’s likely the cheapest way to acquire an RGB Tandem OLED TV, and if it’s not, then we’d really like to know how LG has pumped the brightness and vibrancy up to this extent.”

Five-stars

Read our 42-inch LG C6 review

Read our 48-inch LG C6 review

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Wharfedale Diamond 12.1i HCP

The Wharfedale Diamond 12.1i HCP is the latest compact full-fat 5.1 surround sound package from the iconic British firm.

Succeeding the base Diamond 12 HCP, a package we’ve long recommended, the "i" variant had big shoes to fill. And while at first glance they’re very similar, with the updates being limited to the speakers’ tuning, rather than a holistic redesign, the results are still excellent.

Capable of delivering a surround sound experience that’s genuinely cohesive and immersive, the small but mighty package is our new recommendation at its level – and a What Hi-Fi? Awards 2026 trophy winner.

As we said in our full review: “Wharfedale’s Diamond speaker series offers exceptional value for money, and the 12.1i HCP’s detailed, cohesive and dynamic sound is further proof.”

Five stars

Read our full Wharfedale Diamond 12.1i HCP review

PMC MB2 SE

If you like your high-end speakers to be on the giant side, to the point they look a bit like a Doctor Who monster, then good news! Not only do PMC’s MB2 SE look the part, but they also sound great.

Though they are technically standmounts, the speakers are huge, measuring in at 87cm tall. Packed with hardware, they aim to offer a modern twist on the firm’s iconic original MB1 monitor – which appeared in 1993 only a couple of years after PMC was founded.

When partnered with suitably high-end equipment – in our case Naim’s ND 555/555 PS DR music streamer and Technics SL-1000R/Kiseki Purpleheart MC record player feeding a Burmester 088/911 Mk III pre/power amplifier – the results are sublime.

As we said in our review: “The MB2 SE’s blend of muscle and finesse is truly addictive. If you have the space and appropriate system, these monster PMC monitors demand to be heard.”

Five stars

Read our full PMC MB2 SE review

Rega Planar 6 RS Edition

The Rega Planar 6 RS Edition combines the best elements of the more premium five-star Planar 8 with the firm’s Award-winning Planar 6. Highlights include the more premium spinner’s RB880 tonearm and plinth design.

And while bashing two products together, even five-star ones, often creates a Frankenstein’s monster, we can confirm that isn’t the case here. During our checks, the Planar 6 RS Edition proved to be a solid upgrade on the base model, delivering more precise, authoritative, and expressive audio. In fact, it was so good, we gave it a Best Buy Award and couldn’t think of anything worth mentioning in the cons section of our review.

As we said in our full review: “Rega’s ‘RS’ spin on a more premium model is a thrilling success: it looks great, it sounds great, and it’s great value – what’s not to love?”

Five stars

Read our full Rega Planar 6 RS Edition review

Atacama Moseco 6.2

We all love a good stand or cable review – you tell us as much whenever we publish one. So you’ll be delighted to hear we finished reviewing the Atacama Moseco 6.2 – which are a follow-up to the long-recommended, multi-award-winning Moseco 6 – last month.

After weeks of testing, we’re pleased to confirm they live up to the name, being well built, offering multiple plate sizes and, most importantly, enough stability to make your standmounts shine. An easy five out of five all around, as we said in our review, where we concluded:

“Not only will these stands accommodate a wide range of standmount speakers, but their sturdy, thoughtful design provides a stable foundation to bring the best of your speakers’ clarity and expression to light.”

Five stars

Read our full Atacama Moseco 6.2 review

Astell & Kern PD5

The truth is, most of us use our smartphone as our main portable music player. And while there are lots of dedicated players around claiming to deliver better audio, based on testing, most don’t. And even if they do, they don’t justify the extra outlay or space in your pocket.

But, as demonstrated by the P5, a successor to the retired, multi-Award-winning Astell & Kern A&norma SR35, there are still a few diamonds in the rough for the category. A departure from both a hardware and design perspective, the P5 delivered excellent results during testing, offering a spacious, pristine presentation and class-leading clarity and resolution you simply won’t find on most phones.

Hence its Award win, and our glowing verdict: “Thanks to its refined, articulate sound and impressive versatility, the PD5 is another class-leading hi-res music player from Astell & Kern.”

Five stars

Read our full Astell & Kern PD5 review

Sennheiser CX 80U

Wired earbuds are back in vogue, with everyone from Zendaya to our senior staff writer, Lewis Empson, being caught by the paparazzi rocking them recently.

So it makes sense that the wired headphone heavyweight would want to get in on the action. Enter its latest, catchily named, CX 80U: a pair of affordable wired earbuds designed to give cable newbies and oldies looking to reattach the cord a cost-effective way to enjoy their music.

And, as evidenced by their place on this list and Best Buy trophy win, they’re well worth considering if you’re after a pair of cabled in-ears. During testing, the CX 80U delivered a rich, solid sound full of detail and excellent dynamics. As we said in our review:

“They sound big, dynamic and surprisingly sophisticated. If you want to go wired on a budget, this is a pair we heartily recommend."

Five stars

Read our Sennheiser CX 80U review

Dali Sonik 5 5.1

Featuring not one, but two sets of five-star stereo speakers, we had high hopes for the Dali Sonik 5 5.1 surround sound package when it arrived in our review rooms last month.

Featuring the firm’s new Sonik 5 floorstanders, Sonik 1 standmounts, Sonik Cinema centre speaker and the long-serving Sub E-9 F subwoofer seen in past Dali packages, it is a very compelling system. And after weeks of testing, one we can confirm sounds so good, we decided it deserved a What Hi-Fi? Award and five-star rating. As we said in our review:

“Few speaker packages offer such a comprehensive blend of talents, and the fact that the Sonik 5 does so at this price only adds to the achievement. At this level, it’s among the very best we’ve heard – and it gives packages in the class above a serious run for their money.”

Five stars

Read our full Dali Sonik 5 5.1 review

Arcam CD25

Like wired headphones and vinyl before it, CDs are also gaining traction with younger listeners right now – our distinctly Gen Z staff writer, Ioan Hazell, even inked a piece explaining why he's fallen in love with the format, mere weeks ago.

And that spike in popularity has resulted in a wealth of new players arriving, including the premium Arcam CD25, which landed in our listening rooms in October. While it may be a bit more than most newbies to the format will want to pay, it’s actually the mid-tier option in Arcam’s line, sitting just above the Award-winning CD5.

Its price also puts it in direct competition with the Cyrus CDi, which has won back-to-back What Hi-Fi? Awards since 2014. Thankfully, after testing it, we’re happy to confirm it’s not only really good to listen to; it’s so good, it dethroned the Cyrus and nabbed this year’s Best Buy trophy.

As our reviewers said in their verdict: “Its breathtaking clarity and awesome sense of musicality are worth the entry fee alone.”

Five stars

Read our full Arcam CD25 review

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