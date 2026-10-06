The best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days savings on headphones, OLED TVs, Dolby Atmos soundbars and more, direct from our experts

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A "deal" on an Award-winning, affordable Dolby Atmos soundbar system Dolby Atmos is hard to do right. Numerous premium soundbars and soundbar systems struggle to deliver the proper sense of height required to create the intended dome of sound effect. And that's before we talk about all the other important metrics of sound quality we listen for when reviewing. So last year, when the affordable Hisense AX5125H wandered into our review rooms, we are ashamed to admit it, but we didn't have high hopes. The affordable unit already looked too good to be true, featuring a central soundbar backed up by wireless satellites and a subwoofer, all for less than £250. So you can imagine how surprised we were when it actually delivered the sonic goods and created an immersive, fun home cinema experience so enthralling, we felt the need to give it a What Hi-Fi? Award at the time. And now, it's on sale for £194 at Amazon. Is that the best price ever? No, it's actually a return to the price it went for during most of Black Friday 2025. But it's still a darned impressive price for a five-star package that will elevate any TV's sound. If you want a decent system for less than £200, this is the one to get. Save £55 Hisense AX5125H: was £249 now £194 at Amazon The best cheap Dolby Atmos system we've tested is back down to its best price ever. If you're short on cash but want a decent setup, this is the one to get. Read more Read less ▼ Today's best Hisense AX5125H deals No price information Check Amazon No price information Check Best Buy

Meet the team running the hub Alastair Stevenson Social Links Navigation Editor in Chief I’ve covered more Prime Days, Black Fridays and general AV sale events than I care to count. This, plus my experience as What Hi-Fi?’s editor-in-chief and a regular reviewer, gives me an expert knowledge of the market as a whole, which is why I’ll occasionally be chipping in here, offering my two cents on the top savings to jump at, and ones to avoid. Daniel Furn Staff Writer, Deals As the Deals Writer for What Hi-Fi? and a bona fide home cinema and hi-fi fan, I spend my days covering deals on all the latest TVs, soundbars, projectors, amps, speakers, headphones and more. I’ve spent years taking part in Prime Day both as a writer and a consumer, and know how important it is to cut through the noise to recommend the best value products. As a Deals Writer, I’m constantly searching for new lowest prices and for ways to help our readers save money, but also making sure we’re highlighting products that are genuinely worth your money and have earned a recommendation from our rigorous review process. Tom Parsons Social Links Navigation TV and AV Editor I’m What Hi-Fi?’s TV & AV Editor, and I’ve been testing TVs and home cinema kit for almost 20 years. I love high-end gear, of course, but I also firmly believe that great picture and sound quality should be available to all. The good news is that it is! You really don’t have to spend a fortune to get a home cinema experience to be proud of – especially if you shop around. I’m always on the hunt for big discounts, and sales events such as Amazon Prime Day often unearth some great deals, but not all offers are as great as they might at first seem. Over the next few days, I will be flagging the real deals and warning you off the fake ones. Kashfia Kabir Hi-fi and Audio Editor I run our hi-fi and audio section, and have spent over 14 years at What Hi-Fi? reviewing everything from premium turntables and stereo amplifiers to affordable DACs and speakers. Armed with plenty of advice, experience, and a desire to ensure everyone gets the ideal product for their needs and system, I will be able to tell you whether a Prime Day hi-fi deal is worth the plunge or not – and recommend better alternatives for better value.