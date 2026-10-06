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The best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days savings on headphones, OLED TVs, Dolby Atmos soundbars and more, direct from our experts
Our reviewers are adding the top audio and home cinema savings they’ve spotted live!
Welcome to our 2026 Amazon Big Deal Days live hub, where What Hi-Fi?’s team of AV experts will be on hand for the next 48 hours, updating this page with all the top savings they’ve spotted.
This will include discounts on everything from five-star wireless headphones and stereo speakers to Award-winning OLED TVs and affordable soundbars.
As always, outside of very special exceptions which we’ll flag, all the deals will be on products we’ve fully reviewed, price-checked, and recommend – so you can trust our buying advice.
We’ll also make sure to offer tips, flagging when it may be better to wait a bit longer before pulling the trigger on your purchase, as an even bigger sales bonanza is on the horizon: Black Friday 2026.
That said, scroll down for our picks of the best Amazon Big Deal Days savings that are live right now!
Big Deal Days quick links
LIVE: Latest Updates
A Sonos surprise
Sonos only just wrapped up a sale a few weeks ago, but they’ve returned in force this Prime Day – with a new lowest price. The Sonos Era 100 SL is now down to £134 at Amazon.
The Sonos Era 100 SL is exactly the same as the five-star Sonos Era 100, only with the lack of a microphone for voice control. Most importantly, though, the big, open sound and crisp, clear detail that we fell in love with remain, as well as plenty of streaming and playback features.
If you would like voice control, the original Sonos Era 100 is sitting at £179 on Amazon.
The 100 SL is identical to the five-star Sonos Era 100, other than the lack of a microphone and voice control. If you can live without this feature, this is the cheapest way to get hold of the Era 100 and its crisp, winning sound.
Lowest price on black finish
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A "deal" on an Award-winning, affordable Dolby Atmos soundbar system
Dolby Atmos is hard to do right. Numerous premium soundbars and soundbar systems struggle to deliver the proper sense of height required to create the intended dome of sound effect. And that's before we talk about all the other important metrics of sound quality we listen for when reviewing.
So last year, when the affordable Hisense AX5125H wandered into our review rooms, we are ashamed to admit it, but we didn't have high hopes. The affordable unit already looked too good to be true, featuring a central soundbar backed up by wireless satellites and a subwoofer, all for less than £250.
So you can imagine how surprised we were when it actually delivered the sonic goods and created an immersive, fun home cinema experience so enthralling, we felt the need to give it a What Hi-Fi? Award at the time.
And now, it's on sale for £194 at Amazon. Is that the best price ever? No, it's actually a return to the price it went for during most of Black Friday 2025. But it's still a darned impressive price for a five-star package that will elevate any TV's sound. If you want a decent system for less than £200, this is the one to get.
The best cheap Dolby Atmos system we've tested is back down to its best price ever. If you're short on cash but want a decent setup, this is the one to get.
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Life in the old dog yet – these OG value wireless earbuds have hit their lowest price ever
Great cheap wireless earbuds might be ten a penny nowadays, but that wasn't always the case. Just a few years ago, cheap pairs were best avoided by anyone who valued sound quality. That all changed with the launch of the Earfun Air.
They were the first budget earbuds to earn five stars from us, and that's despite competition from some very big brands. They genuinely kickstarted the budget 'buds revolution, and now here they are six years later, dropping to a new low price.
They're now just £21 at Amazon, to be exact – down from their launch price of £55. A great price for a pair of genuinely groundbreaking earbuds.
The EarFun Air are certainly an older pick on the market, but they're still wireless earbuds we love to recommend. Feature-heavy and sparkly-sounding, the EarFun Air represent remarkable value after all this time. Five stars
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A great deal on our new recommended small OLED TV
If you're looking for a good deal on a cutting-edge, small OLED TV, then we're pleased to report that you can grab a 48-inch LG C6 for £1000 at Sevenoaks Sound and Vision right now.
The deal is live and takes a further £200 off the already discounted OLED when you use the "GDLG10" voucher code at checkout. That's a £400 saving on its regular price.
For the money, you'll be treated to an OLED our senior staff writer, Lewis Empson (who helped review the TV), described as "the small, next-generation OLED TV he's been waiting for".
The main upgrades apply to its picture, with it offering significantly higher peak brightness, more balanced colours and better colour volume, especially during dark scenes, than all the other small OLEDs we tested it against.
Though the C5 further down this hub is cheaper, if you want a current-gen OLED, we'd strongly recommend considering the C6 as a result.
The C6 is LG's latest step-down OLED TV. Having fully reviewed the 48-inch model mere days ago, we can confirm it's a stellar set and a night-and-day upgrade over the older C5 further down this list.
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Max sound, lowest price
The Bose SoundLink Max may be a few years old now and faces tough competition from the newer JBL Xtreme 5.
However, it’s the Bose that’s on sale this Prime Day – and at a new lowest price.
The five-star Bluetooth speaker is perfect for this autumn heatwave we’re experiencing in the UK, with an attractive, outdoor-friendly exterior sure to survive the elements.
However, it can more than provide for party season too, thanks to excellent sound quality and an enjoyable user experience that delivers fun and entertainment in spades.
We'd recommend considering the Xtreme 5 too, which is only £4 more, but whichever speaker you buy will offer fantastic sound for your money.
Sound quality? Tick. Enjoyable user experience? Tick. The Bose SoundLink Max combines a rugged, ergonomic design, a lively, energetic sound and powerful, tight bass. Now at a new lowest price.
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A record deal! Sony's five-star Bluetooth turntable hits a new low price
Well that didn't take long. Fresh from its five-star review in April, Sony's latest Bluetooth turntable has now plummeted to a new low price. It's just £217 at Amazon as part of the Prime Big Deal Days sale – that's a saving of £82 off the RRP.
Read the full story to see why it's a great first step into the world of vinyl.
We only tested the Sony PS-LX3BT in April, yet here it is enjoying a very healthy £82 discount thanks to Prime Big Deal Days. It's one we'd urge you to consider, too, as the PS-LX3BT is one of the best budget Bluetooth turntables you can buy thanks to its excellent sound and seamless usability. Five stars
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Some serious savings on vinyl
Whenever a deals event comes around, someone from the What Hi-Fi? team is invariably on the hunt for the best new savings on physical media.
This Amazon Big Deal Days has seen some great reductions on vinyl. But faced with so many options, knowing what to pick can become a challenge.
As such, we've sifted through the virtual crates to bring you the best bargains on records that will give your hi-fi set-up a run for its money. With albums from Kendrick Lamar to Rodriguez to The Rolling Stones, we think there's something for everyone in this Big Deal Days collection.
What's better than one Sony wireless headphones deal..?
Why, two Sony wireless headphones deals, of course!
Sony loves a good discount during sales periods, and this year's Amazon Big Deal Days has been no different.
The company's flagship WH-1000XM6 wireless cans, are fabulous all-rounders, and now that they've dropped from their usual retail price of £399 to just £319 at Amazon, we can imagine that you're tempted to dive in and grab a pair.
It's not a bad shout, but don't go jumping the gun. The XM6s' Award-winning predecessors, the WH-1000XM5, are also heavily discounted, dropping from £380 to just £192 at Amazon, a mega saving of £188.
Like having prime Messi and Ronaldo in your team at the same time, it's a win-win, but it also leaves you with a tough decision to make.
If you want the very best wireless headphones that Sony has to offer, then get the Sony WH-1000XM6. With stunning sound quality, excellent comfort, great portability, and brilliant noise-cancelling skills, the brand's current flagship cans are sensational across the board.
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They're not the current flagships anymore, but what the WH-1000XM5 lack in box-fresh cachet, they make up for with their superbly discounted price. Considering that these are headphones that used to cost £380 at launch, a sub-£200 price is nothing short of miraculous.
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A small OLED bargain
The 48-inch LG C5 may not be the latest model. It's been replaced by the new, palpably better, 48-inch LG C6 we just finished reviewing. And if you want the best picture quality on a small OLED and don't care about the price you'll be better off with the newer model. But Amazon's current 30 per cent discount on the 48-inch C5 makes it one of the best value options available right now. We can also confirm it remains more than enough TV for most people, offering rich colours, decent dark detail, the perfect blacks only OLEDs can and flawless app and gaming support. The only minor word of warning we have is that we're expecting its price to drop even further as the year progresses. So if you don't need it right this second, it may be worth waiting a little longer.
LG's previous-generation small OLED TV is still a solid performer and a top option at its current price. Just be warned: the newer C6 is a palpable step up in performance, and we're expecting remaining stock of the C5 to drop in price even further towards the end of the year.
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A great (not on Amazon) Dolby Atmos deal to kick us off
The event has just started, but one of the best deals we've spotted so far for serious movie fans is Peter Tyson's solid saving on Sony's five-star, "dissected soundbar", the Bravia Theatre Trio.
Thanks to a £200 cashback offer and an additional £200 discount, the unit, which pairs a small centre channel with two wireless satellites, you can pick the package up for £1599. Overall, that's a £400 discount on its regular price.
Considering how much our reviewers liked the Trio when we tested it, we'd strongly recommend it to any movie fan looking for a compact wireless Dolby Atmos system capable of creating a wonderfully wide, immersive soundstage.
As we said in our review: "An ingenious Dolby Atmos system that combines huge scale, impressive cohesion and excellent usability in one stylish package."
Got a big TV? The Sony Bravia Theatre Trio will deliver the audio to match, with a far bigger, more immersive soundstage than a conventional soundbar. Claim £200 cashback from Amazon to get this deal price – full details are here.
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Meet the team running the hub
I’ve covered more Prime Days, Black Fridays and general AV sale events than I care to count. This, plus my experience as What Hi-Fi?’s editor-in-chief and a regular reviewer, gives me an expert knowledge of the market as a whole, which is why I’ll occasionally be chipping in here, offering my two cents on the top savings to jump at, and ones to avoid.
As the Deals Writer for What Hi-Fi? and a bona fide home cinema and hi-fi fan, I spend my days covering deals on all the latest TVs, soundbars, projectors, amps, speakers, headphones and more. I’ve spent years taking part in Prime Day both as a writer and a consumer, and know how important it is to cut through the noise to recommend the best value products. As a Deals Writer, I’m constantly searching for new lowest prices and for ways to help our readers save money, but also making sure we’re highlighting products that are genuinely worth your money and have earned a recommendation from our rigorous review process.
I’m What Hi-Fi?’s TV & AV Editor, and I’ve been testing TVs and home cinema kit for almost 20 years. I love high-end gear, of course, but I also firmly believe that great picture and sound quality should be available to all. The good news is that it is! You really don’t have to spend a fortune to get a home cinema experience to be proud of – especially if you shop around. I’m always on the hunt for big discounts, and sales events such as Amazon Prime Day often unearth some great deals, but not all offers are as great as they might at first seem. Over the next few days, I will be flagging the real deals and warning you off the fake ones.
I run our hi-fi and audio section, and have spent over 14 years at What Hi-Fi? reviewing everything from premium turntables and stereo amplifiers to affordable DACs and speakers. Armed with plenty of advice, experience, and a desire to ensure everyone gets the ideal product for their needs and system, I will be able to tell you whether a Prime Day hi-fi deal is worth the plunge or not – and recommend better alternatives for better value.
Welcome to our Big Deal Days live hub!
Before we get started, I want to say a massive thanks for coming and checking out our hub. Hopefully you’ll find it useful, as it’s currently a pretty difficult time for hi-fi and home cinema shoppers for a variety of reasons. But the cost of living crisis and ongoing fluctuations in prices for hi-fi and home cinema hardware are undeniably two of the top contributing factors.
On the final point, a variety of issues mean a lot of the products we recommend are actually going up in price right now, which can make recommending them or spotting actual deals tricky.
But that’s why we’re here. On top of that, we want to make sure it’s as easy as possible for you to talk to us and get advice. If there’s a deal on a product you’ve spotted, but aren’t sure about, or if you’re not 100 per cent if the price is the best you’ll find, get in touch using this page's comments section, on our forums, social channels or shared email. We’ll try to answer as soon as we’re able.
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