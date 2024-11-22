Ireland vs Fiji live stream and how to watch the Autumn Nations Series 2024 online

Ireland play their penultimate match of the 2024 season when they take on Fiji on home soil in Dublin. Kick-off is scheduled for 3.10pm GMT. Here's how to watch the Ireland vs Fiji live streams from wherever you are in the world (with a VPN if necessary).

Following a one-point victory over world champions South Africa in July, expectations were high for Ireland heading into the 2024 Autumn Nations Series. However, Andy Farrell’s side were outplayed by New Zealand at the start of the month and last week held on to secure a narrow 22-19 victory over Argentina.

Ireland’s high standards may have slipped slightly but they are the number two ranked nation in the world for a reason. Farrel has plenty of talent to pick from and is starting to hand opportunities to new young talent, including Leinster hooker Gus McCarthy and Ulster's Cormac Izuchukwu.

The Irish will expect to run out comfortable victors but Fiji have shown already on this tour that they can be dangerous. They inflicted a painful defeat on Wales and last week overcame a plucky Spanish side to secure a 33-19 victory.

Renowned for their raw speed and trickery, Fiji have unearthed two world-class players in Caleb Muntz and Simione Kuruvoli, who will undoubtedly cause the Irish plenty of problems.

Every Autumn Series match including Ireland vs Fiji is live on TNT Sports in the UK and can be streamed via Discovery Plus. Ireland matches are also free to view on Virgin Media Player. In Australia you can catch the match live on Stan Sport and rugby fans in the US can tune into all the action on Peacock TV.

How to watch Ireland vs Fiji live in Ireland

iPlayer logo on black background (Image credit: Virgin Media)

All of Ireland's matches during the Autumn Nations are free to view for viewers in Ireland via Virgin Media Player. The Ireland vs Fiji build-up starts at 2.30pm GMT on Channel One.

How to watch Ireland vs Fiji live in the UK

(Image credit: TNT Sports)

Viewers in the UK can watch the Ireland vs Fiji game on TNT Sports which has the rights to show the Autumn Nations Series 2024 in its entirety. Subscribe via your Sky package for £25 a month or your BT broadband package for £20 a month (it's a rolling one-month contract).

You can also stream TNT Sports live on the DiscoveryPlus.com website. Premium (inc. TNT Sports) costs £30.99 a month.

Watch Ireland vs Fiji live in the USA

Peacock TV logo on yellow background (Image credit: NBCUniversal)

Peacock TV has bagged the rights to show every Autumn Nations rugby game this November, including an Ireland vs Fiji live stream.

Kick off time is at 10.10am ET / 7:10 a.m. PT.

Rugger fans in the States can sign up to Peacock TV from $7.99 a month, with tons of TV and sport thrown in for a relatively affordable sum – including a hatful of Premier League matches.

The American streaming service is blocked in the UK – but Americans visiting Blighty can use a VPN – NordVPN is the most affordable, reliable option right now – to access Peacock from abroad.

Ireland vs Fiji live stream in Australia

Stan Sport logo on blue background (Image credit: Stan Sport)

Stan Sport has the rights to the Autumn Nations 2024 rugger in Australia. You'll need a Stan subscription plus the Stan Sport add on to watch Ireland vs Fiji. Total cost? AU$25 per month, which is not too shabby.

Don't forget to use a VPN to watch Stan Sport when travelling outside of Australia.

How to watch Ireland vs Fiji from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the rugby on your usual subscription? You can still watch Ireland vs Fiji live online thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

Nord VPN deal: Grab up to 70% off

NordVPN, which you may have seen advertised on TV, radio or internet, is one of the safest and speediest VPNs when it comes to streaming and unblocking streaming services. Prices are affordable, too, which is a real bonus for sports fans. Especially if you snag this tasty discounted deal.

Not used a VPN before? It's all quite straightforward:

1. Sign up NordVPN using the deal above to get the discount.

2. Install the NordVPN app on your device.

3. Hit 'connect' and then select your virtual location – whether it's the UK, US, Australia or more far-flung location.

4. Head to your usual streaming service and voila, the service will think that you're back at home.

5. NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. So you can always sign up, give it a go, and then cancel.

Autumn Nations Series 2024 – fixture list & TV times

(Image credit: Autumn Internationals)

All times GMT

Saturday 23rd November

3.10pm: Ireland vs Fiji, Aviva Stadium

5.40pm: Wales vs South Africa, Principality Stadium

8.10pm: Italy vs New Zealand, Allianz Stadium

Sunday 24th November

1.40pm: Scotland vs Australia, Murrayfield

4.10pm: England vs Japan, Allianz Stadium