Save up to £299 with Q Acoustics Black Friday speaker and soundbar deals

Q Acoustics is getting in on the Black Friday act with a range of discounts across its excellent speakers, speaker packages, soundbars and soundbases.

The deals are available as part of the Black Friday sales at Amazon, Richer Sounds, Sevenoaks, Peter Tyson, Home AV Direct and Audio Visual Online.

The Q Acoustics M2 soundbase was already fantastic value for money thanks to its ease of use and crisp, punchy sound, and now it's down to £149 from its original price of £299.

There's also a healthy discount on the Q Acoustics M3 soundbar, which is down to £129 at Richer Sounds, from an original price of £299. We awarded the soundbar four stars thanks to a weighty sound - now it's better than half price.

The five-star Q Acoustics 3010i bookshelf speakers are down from £199 to £149 across the board, though you can also pick up an 'open box' deal for just £129.

The larger, and also five-star rated, Q Acoustics 3020i speakers are also on offer, down to £199 from £249. "Deep in size, deep in sonic analysis", is how we described them.

Want something a little larger? Then how about the 3050i floorstanding speakers. Yet another five-star products, we described the Q Acoustics speakers as "full of energy and even better than their predecessors". They're now down to £549 from £649.

In the market for some Black Friday home cinema deals? Then you will be glad to hear that Q Acoustics has also reduced the prices on its 3010i 5.1 speaker package and the 3050i speaker package.

The smaller 3010i 5.1 system is now £649, down from £895, while the larger 3050i 5.1 system is reduced from £1355 to £1049.

