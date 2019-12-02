Cyber Monday deal: Cambridge Audio TV5 v2 soundbase now half-price

The generous folk at Cambridge Audio have embraced Cyber Monday and dropped the five-star TV5 v2 soundbase down to half-price. You can now pick up this sonically-superb home cinema bargain for £150.
If you've been making do with your TV's built-in speakers, this budget 'base will be something of a revelation, delivering a full midrange and a good amount of dynamism across any input.
Cambridge Audio TV5 v2 Soundbase
£299 £150 at Cambridge Audio
We awarded Cambridge's sonically-superb soundbase five stars. Now that you can save £150, it's an even more attractive proposition, offering fantastic performance at an affordable price point.
View Deal
The first TV5 soundbase delivered punchy bass and powerful sound at an affordable price. This second generation model builds on that success, with a new digital sound processor (DSP) for converting digital signals into audio and a HDMI input for playing high-res audio.
The lack of a digital display has a slight impact on ease-of-use, but it's unlikely to be a deal-breaker (especially given the £150 saving).
Ultimately, Cambridge Audio knows how to make a soundbase that sounds good, which should be motivation enough for splashing out £150 on this freshly-minted Cyber Monday bargain.
The best Cyber Monday deals live right now 2019
The best Cyber Monday hi-fi and audio deals 2019