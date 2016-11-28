While the Black Friday deals may get most of the attention, the wealth of Cyber Monday deals available has previously made it the bigger of the two shopping days.

We'll be keeping tabs on the best Cyber Monday deals, as the likes of Amazon, Argos, Asda, Currys, John Lewis, PC World, Richer Sounds, Sevenoaks and Superfi continue to deliver savings on a range of products.

Best Cyber Monday deals

**Exclusive** Denon AVR-X1300W

Original price £399 / £299 with Superfi using code 50OFFAVR at checkout

**Exclusive** Sennheiser Momentum 2.0

Original price £380 / £329.50 with Richer Sounds using code WHF50 at checkout

**Exclusive** Onkyo A9010

Original price £229 / £199 with Richer Sounds using code WHF30 at checkout

**Exclusive** NAD D 3020

Original price £449 / £299 with Sevenoaks using code GD150OFF at checkout

Amazon Echo

Original Price £149.99 / Best price £119.99 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Dot

Original Price £49.99 / Best price £39.99 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick

Original price £34.99 / Best price £24.99 at Amazon

Sonos Play:1

Original price £169 / Best price £139 from Sonos direct

AKG Y45BT

Tested at £110 / Best price £69.99 at AKG

Roku 2 Streaming Media Player

Original Price £69.99 / Amazon Black Friday Price £39.99 starting at 7:40am

Bowers & Wilkins P3 on-ear headphones

Original Price £169.99 / Amazon Black Friday Price £85.00

Denon AVR-X3300W

Original price £799 / Now £619 at Sevenoaks

Panasonic TX-40DX600B

Tested at £500 / Best price £429 at Amazon

LG OLED55C6V OLED TV

Tested at £3000 / Best price £1999 at Currys

Astell & Kern AK Jr

Original price £399 / Best price £249.99 at Home AV Direct

B&W P5 Series 2

Original price £250 / Best price £139 at Sevenoaks

Cambridge Audio CXU

Original price £900 / Now £499 at Richer Sounds

Samsung UE55KS7000

Tested at £1399 / Best price £949 at Richer Sounds

Sony MDR-EX650AP headphones

Original price £60 / Best price £44.50 at Tesco

Sony PS-HX500 turntable

Tested at £450 / Best price £299 at Sevenoaks

Sennheiser Momentum 2 over ear headphones

Original price £270 / Best price £199 at Sevenoaks

Sennheiser Momentum 2 on-ear headphones

Original price £169 / Best price £115 at Hi-Fi Corner

Sonos Play:3 speaker

Original price £260 / Best price £249 at Sevenoaks

Tannoy Revolution XT6F speakers

Original price £999 / Best price £599 at Richer Sounds

Q Acoustics Concept 20

Tested at £350 / Best price £265 at Sevenoaks

Arcam Solo Music system

Original price £1500 / Best price £1099 at Sevenoaks

Panasonic DMP-UB900 4K Blu-ray player

Original price £600 / Best price £449 at Sevenoaks

Sony KD49XD7004BU Bravia 49in 4K HDR Ultra HD TV



Original Price £799.00 / Best price £550 at Amazon

Google Chromecast Audio

Original price £30 / Best price £15 at John Lewis

Google Chromecast

Original price £30 / Best price £18 at Currys

Yamaha RX-V581 AV amplifier

Tested at £500 / Best price £349 at Richer Sounds

Marantz PM6006 stereo amplifier

Tested at £400 / Best price £299 at Richer Sounds

LG 60UH650 60in 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

Original Price £1,399 / Best price £871 at Amazon

Xbox One S with Minecraft and Forza Horizon 3

Original price £261.48 / Best price £199.99 at Amazon

Yamaha YSP-2500 soundbar

Original price £800 / Best price £399 at Richer Sounds

Apple TV 32GB

Original price £139 / Best price £125 from KRCS

Noble Audio headphones

Save 15% on Noble Audio headphones

The high-end headphone brand is offering savings across its full range until the end of Cyber Monday.

Now TV

Save 75% on Now TV passes

Valid on its Entertainment, Sky Movies and Sky Sports packages.

Best Cyber Monday TV deals

Save £100 off all TVs over £1000 at Currys PC World

Currys PC World is promising an extra £100 saving on all TVs over £1000 on Monday 21st November. See here for details.

Panasonic TX-40DX600B

Tested at £500 / Best price £429 at Amazon

Save on our favourite 4K TV under £500, now reduced by more than £70.

Panasonic TX-40DX600B review

LG OLED55C6V

Tested at £3000 / Best price £1999 at Currys

An impressive-looking, future-proofed 4K OLED TV. You can also get an extra £100 off at checkout.

LG OLED55C6V review

LG OLED65E6V

Tested at £5,000 / Best price £3999 at Richer Sounds

From aesthetics to sound quality to picture performance, this 4K OLED is a TV fit for kings.

LG OLED65E6V review

LG OLED65G6V 4K OLED TV

Original price £6000 / Best price £4499 at Richer Sounds

One of the best TV pictures we've ever seen, now with a £1500 saving.

LG OLED65G6V review

Samsung UE49KS8000

Tested at £1400 / Best price £1199 at Sevenoaks

If you don't want a curved TV, the UE49KS8000 is by far the best flatscreen Samsung TV we’ve seen this year.

Samsung UE49KS8000 review

Samsung UE55KS7000 4K TV

Original price £1500 / Best price £949 at Curry's

Save over £500 on this sensational five-star Award-winning Samsung.

Samsung UE55KS7000 review

Best Cyber Monday headphone deals

Bowers & Wilkins P5 Series 2

Original price £199 / Now £139 at Sevenoaks

These on-ear headphones boast gorgeous looks and stunningly impressive sound.

Bowers & Wilkins P5 Series 2 review

Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 Over-ear headphones

Original price £270 / Argos price £199

Portable, desirable and blessed with brilliant sound, these five-star eadphones are a real bargain at under £200.

Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 Over-ear review

Sennheiser Momentum 2 on-ear headphones

Original price £169 / Best price £115 at Hi-Fi Corner

Big saving on the excellent Momentum on-ear headphones.

Sennheiser Momentum 2 on-ear review

B&W P3 headphones

Original price £100 / Best price £85 at Amazon

The Bowers & Wilkins P3 headphones had a 50% reduction in the Amazon Black Friday sale on Monday 21st November, but if you missed that you can still save £50 in the ongoing Cyber Monday sales.

MORE: B&W P3 review

B&O Play by Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H3 ANC In-Ear Headphones

Also carrying a big discount is the B&O Play by Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H3 ANC In-Ear Headphones, with a 45 per cent reduction.

B&O Play H3 review

Beats by Dre Executive

Original price £270 / Now £99.99 on eBay

A mixed bag but great for bass - and ever-popular - this Beats headphones deal is still available.

Beats by Dre Executive review

Sony MDR-EX650AP headphones

Original price £60 / Best price £44.50 at Tesco

We’re not surprised these Award-winning in-ear headphones are one of the most popular products on the What Hi-Fi? website. They deliver superb sound for an affordable price and are comfortable too.

Sony MDR-EX650AP review

AKG Y45BT

Tested at £110 / Best price £69.99 at AKG

Considering their size, these wireless AKG headphones deliver impressive bass weight and come with the added bonus of a lightweight, foldable design.

AKG Y45BT review

Bose QuietComfort 25

Tested at £270 / Best price £195 at Electric Shop

If it’s noise-cancelling headphones you’re after, the Bose name should be instantly recognisable. These block out most external sounds, and deliver impressive quality to your ears too.

Bose QuietComfort 25 review

Best Cyber Monday speaker deals

NAD Viso 1AP

Original price £499 / Now £199 at Sevenoaks

This Bluetooth and AirPlay wireless speaker is a great all-rounder and at this price, a seriously tempting proposition.

NAD Viso 1AP review

Q Acoustics Concept 20

Tested at £350 / Best price £249 at Audio Express

A hugely impressive pair of speakers that will get the best out of your music.

Q Acoustics Concept 20 review

Tannoy Revolution XT8F

Tested at £1300 / Best price £799 at Audio Express

If you have enough room, these Tannoy speakers are an excellent buy.

Tannoy Revolution XT6F (Oak, Walnut)

Original price £999 / Best price £599 at Richer Sounds

Five-star Award-winning speakers at a knockdown price.

Tannoy Revolution XT6F review

KEF Muo

Tested at £300 / Best price £230 at Zavvi

The competition might have moved on since Muo's 2015 Award win, but it's is still a great performer, especially at this price.

KEF Muo review

Sonos Play:1

Original price £169 / Best price £139 at Richer Sounds

Sonos Play:1 review

Sonos Play:3

Tested at £260 / Best price £249 at Sevenoaks

Sevenoaks has shaved a few pounds off the Play:3, making for a rare Sonos discount opportunity.

Sonos Play: 3 review

Bose SoundTouch 20 Series III

Tested at £350 / Best price £249 at PRC Direct

If you're looking for an affordable entry into multi-room, this Bose is a viable option.

Bose SoundTouch 20 Series III review

Best Cyber Monday hi-fi deals

Astell & Kern AK Jr

Original price £399 / Best price £249.99 at Home AV Direct

Save a whopping £150 on the five-star, Award-winning hi-res music player.

Astell & Kern AK Jr review

Arcam Solo Music

Tested at £1500 / Best price £1099 at Sevenoaks

Save over £200 on our 2016 Award-winning all-in-one music system. Bargain.

Arcam Solo Music review

Marantz CD6006 CD player

Tested at £400 / Best price £299 at Richer Sounds

And you can save £101 on the matching Marantz 6006 CD player, too.

Marantz CD6006 review

Marantz PM6006

Tested at £400 / Best price £299 at Sevenoaks

Save over £50 on this five-star Award-winning amplifier and DAC from Marantz.

Marantz PM6006 review

Arcam CDS27

Tested at £800 / Best price £699 at Richer Sounds

The CDS27 is an all-in-one player that’s easy to use and serves up a solid sound.

Arcam CDS27 review

Flexson VinylPlay

Tested at £250 / Best price £199 at Sevenoaks

A perfect plug and play turntable if you’re taking your first steps into the vinyl world.

Flexson VinylPlay review

Pioneer N-50A

Tested at £500 / Best price £349 at Richer Sounds

The N-50A is a talented music streamer, with plenty of tricks stuffed into its sleeves. And now it comes with a sizeable saving.

Pioneer N-50A review

Arcam MusicBoost S

Tested at £99 / Best price £79 at Amazon

Give your iPhone 6 a boost with this compact battery charger that also has a DAC to improve the sound quality.

Arcam MusicBoost S review

Chord Mojo DAC

Free case worth £65

Buy the Award-winning Chord Mojo DAC and headphone amplifier and get a free case worth £65. You'll need to buy from one of these specialist retailers.

Best Cyber Monday home cinema deals

Denon AVR-X3300W

Original price £799 / Now £609 at Home AV Direct

This Award-winning Denon AV receiver will take any mid-range home cinema system to the next level.

Denon AVR-X3300W review

Panasonic DMP-UB900

Tested at £600 / Best price £449 at Sevenoaks

If you’re looking to start buying Ultra HD Blu-ray and you want the best 4K player on the market, this Panasonic is your best bet.

Panasonic DMP-UB900 review

Sony BDP-S6700

Tested at £140 / Best price £95 at John Lewis

If you’re after a simple budget Blu-ray player that will get the most out of your discs, the S6700 is worth considering.

Sony BDP-S6700 review

Pioneer SC-LX89

Tested at £2200 / Best price £1299 at Peter Tyson

Plenty of energy and muscle mean you won't fail to be entertained by this AV amp.

Pioneer SC-LX89 review

Epson EH-TW7200

Tested at £1900 / Best price £1428 at Projection Center

If you want the true home cinema experience, this excellent Epson projector is just the ticket.

Epson EH-TW7200 review

Best Cyber Monday soundbar deals

Canton DM 55

Original price £330 / Best price £249 at Richer Sounds

Save £80 on this Award-winning soundbase from Canton.

Canton DM 55 review

Yamaha YSP-2500 soundbar

Original price £800 / Best price £399 at Richer Sounds

An impressive Yamaha soundbar that comes as close to surround sound as you're likely to hear.

Yamaha YSP-2500 review

Cambridge Audio TV2 soundbase

Original price £200 / Now £119 at Richer Sounds

This soundbase is a previous Award-winner and you can save £81 on the price in the early Black Friday deals at Richer Sounds.

Cambridge Audio TV2 review

Arcam Solo bar

Tested at £800 / Best price £449 at Hifix

A powerful soundbar with some clever features up its sleeve.

Arcam Solo bar review

Sonos Playbar

Tested at £600 / Best price £589 at Hifix

The Sonos Playbar will not only improve the sound from your TV, but will also work with other Sonos speakers for a multi-room music system.

Sonos Playbar review

Yamaha YSP-1600

Tested at £500/ Best price £339 at Sevenoaks

This Yamaha soundbar represents an affordable way to get close to 5.1 surround sound.

Yamaha YSP-1600 review

Geneva Model Cinema

Tested at £550 / Best price £380 at Home AV Direct

One of our 2016 Award-winners, this Canton model delivers the best soundbase performance on the market.

Geneva Model Cinema review

Best Cyber Monday gaming deals

500GB PlayStation 4 with Uncharted 4, FIFA 17 and Now TV pass

Original price £349.99 / Best price £199 at Game

How much?! A PS4 bundle deal under £200 is not to be sniffed at.

1TB PlayStation 4 with Uncharted 4, Ratchet & Clank, Driveclub

Original price £379.97 / Best price £239.99 at eBay

This 34%-off deal also includes a free Now TV 2-movie Sky Cinema pass.

1TB PlayStation 4 with Uncharted 4, The Last of Us Remastered, Driveclub

Original price £363.91 / Best price £249.99 at Amazon

Save 31% on this 3-game PS4 Slim gamer pack deal.

Sony PlayStation 4 1TB console with Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens game + Blu-ray

Original price £309.99 / Amazon Black Friday price £249.99

This deal is live on Monday 21st November while stocks last and is another chance to save on a PS4 bundle, this one is down £60, a saving of nearly 20%.

Xbox One S 500GB with Forza Horizon 3, Tomb Raider, Now TV Sky Cinema pass

Original price £329.99 / Best price £229.99 at Game

Game Black Friday deals are pretty special, including this one with Forza and Tomb Raider.

Xbox One S 500GB FIFA 17 bundle

Original price £249.99 / Best price £237.49

You can save on various Xbox bundles on Amazon, including this one with FIFA 17.

Best Cyber Monday phone deals

The following EE Black Friday deals should run until the end of Monday 28th November.

Free Alcatel Pixi 4 (worth £49.99) on pay as you go, when purchased with a £20 top up

Save £149.99 on Apple iPhone 6s – EE’s lowest ever price on a £33.49 per month plan

Save £149.99 on Samsung Galaxy S7 (no up-front cost) with unlimited minutes, texts and 10GB data when taken on a £40.99 per month plan

Save £149.99 on Huawei P9 or Samsung Galaxy S6 (no up-front cost) when taken on a £23.49 monthly plan

Pixel phone by Google with unlimited minutes and text, and 5GB of data for just £9.99 up-front on a £45.99 4GEE monthly plan with free Daydream View VR headset (saving £69.00)

Best Cyber Monday tablet deals

Apple iPad Pro and iPad Air 2

8% off iPad Pro and iPad Air 2

Apple premium reseller, KRCS, is offering 8% savings on the iPad Pro and iPad Air 2...

Apple iPad mini 2 and mini 4

6% off iPad mini 2 and mini 4

...and 6% off the iPad mini tablets.

Amazon Fire 7in tablet

Original price £49.99 / Now £29.99 on Amazon

The cheap-as-chips, and perfectly good, 7-inch Amazon tablet is now... even cheaper.

Amazon Fire review

Microsoft Surface Pro 4 and Typecover bundle, 128GB

Original price £849.99 / Now £699.99 at Currys store on eBay

The best Windows tablet is now that much more affordable.

We'll be keeping this page updated with all the best Cyber Monday deals we can find. All the biggest retailers will be involved, with Amazon promising hundreds of "Lightning deals" - big savings on products available from a specific time for a limited amount of time - as well as plenty more deals of the day.

Amazon Cyber Monday deals

Argos Cyber Monday deals

Carphone Warehouse Cyber Monday deals

Currys Cyber Monday deals

John Lewis Cyber Monday deals

PC World Cyber Monday deals

Superfi Cyber Monday deals

Tesco Cyber Monday deals

What is Cyber Monday?

The concept of Black Friday sales originated in the USA, with the shopping event taking place on the day after Thanksgiving Day. This pre-Christmas shopping bonanza has now well and truly taken off on this side of the pond, with most UK retailers now jumping on the bandwagon.

And it's taken off so well, that of course retailers are eager to drag it out as long as possible: enter Cyber Monday.

We will aim to make it a little easier for you by delivering a comprehensive list of TV, hi-fi and home cinema offers from all the retailers taking part. Almost every category was catered for last year and you can expect more of the same in 2016.

When is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday 2016 takes place on Monday 28th November after the Black Friday weekend.

With Cyber Monday sales expected to feature headphones, TVs, soundbars and tablets, not to mention Blu-ray discs, DVDs and games, there should be something for everyone.