The 14 best Black Friday stocking fillers for the music and hi-fi lover in your life

Friends, the deals event known as Black Friday is well and truly upon us. Depending on your inclination, you can save enough to buy yourself a free Manhattan or enough to pay for a fortnight in Manhattan.

Maybe you're in the former camp though. Maybe you're not looking to go all out on a new OLED TV (although if you are, click the link. You'll thank us later). Maybe you're actually looking to pick up just a few small, quality items for the music lover in your life ahead of the festive season. If so, smart thinking – there's no better time. These What Hi-Fi? approved wallet-friendly products have now been slashed in price even further thanks to Black Friday and they're guaranteed to raise a smile when opened.

Oh, and the best part? Every one of these suggestions comes in at under £100 – most of them well under.

£89 at John Lewis UK: Apple HomePod Mini £99 £89 at John Lewis and Argos (save £10)

Sadly this deal only applies to the Space Grey and White finishes, not the more colourful options Apple launched recently. Still, it makes an excellent smart speaker even more tempting. Five stars, What Hi-Fi? Award-winner.

Earfun Air £60 Earfun Air £60 £40 at Amazon (save £20)

The cheapest true wireless earbuds we can heartily recommend, these five-star Earfuns do the basics right – and are now £20 off their RRP if you click the coupon code box at Amazon. Five stars, What Hi-Fi Award-winner.

Panasonic RZ-S500W £169 Panasonic RZ-S500W £169 £79 at Amazon (save £89)

The best true wireless earbuds you can buy under £100. They offer a combination of features (including noise-cancelling) and sound quality that is unique at this price. Five stars, What Hi-Fi? Award winner.

JBL Flip 5 (blue) £120 JBL Flip 5 (blue) £120 £89 at Richer Sounds (save £31)

A quick skim-read our five-star review of this lovely little speaker tells you all you need to know: it sounds great. It's grippy through the bass, fully waterproof, boasts JBL's newest PartyBoost daisy-chaining tech and is sturdy as you like. A top deal. Five stars. What Hi-Fi? Award-winner.

Sony WF-1000XM3 Sony WF-1000XM3 £230 £99 at Amazon (save £130)

Now succeeded by the £249 WF-1000XM4 but still one of the best earbuds around – now ridiculous value with this unbeatable Black Friday deal. These Sonys combine effective active noise-cancelling with a real sense of musicality. Five stars, What Hi-Fi? Award winner.

Sony WH-CH710N £130 Sony WH-CH710N £130 £69 at John Lewis (save £61)

Can't afford Sony's most premium over-ears? Then how about these midrange Sony wireless noise-cancellers instead? We haven't tested the WH-CH710N but they promise an upgrade over their predecessors, which we did like for their detailed, musical performance and great battery life. A very safe buy at this price, we'd say.

Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen £49.99 Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen £49.99 £28.99 at Amazon (save £21)

The Echo Dot swaps the puck design of its predecessors for an orb-like shape that sounds significantly better. As the smallest speaker in the Echo range, it's ideal for adding Alexa to every room of the house, particularly with this discount. Five stars.

Sennheiser HD 250BT £60 Sennheiser HD 250BT £60 £38.99 at Amazon (save £21)

We didn't think these superb budget wireless on-ears could get any cheaper – but here we are! Don't expect luxury flourishes, but they nail the basics. They sound great for the money and have Bluetooth 5.0 and aptX Low Latency support, a 25-hour battery life, plus app support that brings EQ customisation onboard. Five stars.

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen £39.99 Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen £39.99 £18.99 at Amazon (save £21)

The Echo Dot might lack the impact of its bigger brother, but it has all the same smarts and is small enough to fit in a pocket. And at a penny under £19, this deal is too good to miss. Five stars.

Anker Soundcore 2 £40 Anker Soundcore 2 £40 £28 at Amazon (save £12)

Anker's SoundCore 2 is very much at the super-affordable end of the market and, thanks to the IPX7 rating and rubberised design, it’ll take some pretty serious abuse. Visually, it’s inoffensive compared to some of its competitors – classy even. And look at that Black Friday discount!

Sony SRS-XB12 £55 Sony SRS-XB12 £55 £34 at Amazon (save £21) at Amazon

The Sony SRS-XB12 is small but mighty. It boasts a water-, dust-, and mud-proof build, plus an Extra Bass feature for more low-end bass clout. You can even pair two speakers together for room-filling stereo sound. (Hey, at this price, you might as well buy more than one.)



Soundcore Anker P2 Mini £36 Soundcore Anker P2 Mini £36 £22 at Amazon (save £14)

Anker has a knack for producing decent-sounding buds at crazy-low prices. The P2 Mini buds offer the company's "Signature Sound", Bluetooth 5.2 and IPX5 protection for less than the price of a large takeaway pizza!

Anker Soundcore Mini £24 Anker Soundcore Mini £24 £18 at Amazon (save £6)

Not a model we've had the pleasure of testing, but with 15 hours of continuous playtime on a single charge, there's a lot of stamina for just £15...

