Apple TV+ comes to Panasonic 4K TVs

Panasonic TV owners can now watch Apple TV+ direct on their set without needing an additional streaming dongle. Apple's streaming service is now available on Panasonic TVs released in Europe from 2017 onwards, as long as they support the My Home Screen operating system.

That covers lots of models, including sets with the prefixes EZ, EX, FZ, FX, GZ, GX, HZ, HX, JZ, and JX.

Among those are some great TVs, such as the five-star Panasonic TX-55JZ1500B, and the Award-winning TX-58GX800B.

The Apple TV+ app should appear in the Application View. On some models, it will also appear on the Home Screen.

Apple TV+ launched just over two years ago, and has since come to Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, as well as TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony and Vizio. It's also built into the Apple TV app, which integrates Apple’s pay-as-you-go film and TV streaming store (arguably the best place to rent 4K HDR films) and also acts as a hub for content from a number of other streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video and even Disney+, as well as (in the UK) BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4 and My5.

Apple TV+ supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, and has a raft of original programming including Ted Lasso, The Shrink Next Door and Foundation (based on the books by Isaac Asimov). It costs £4.99 a month, or £14.95 as part of the Apple One bundle along with Apple Music, Apple Arcade and iCloud cloud storage.

