Apple TV app and AirPlay 2 arrives on Samsung TVs

In January, Samsung and Apple announced a partnership to bring iTunes content and AirPlay 2 to Samsung TVs - and now that New Year's promise has become a reality.

Samsung's entire 2019 smart TV line-up, as well as 'select' 2018 models (we've asked Samsung for clarification), can now be firmware updated to receive the all-new Apple TV app and AirPlay 2 functionality.

Samsung customers are now able to enjoy Apple TV channels and iTunes movies and TV shows on Samsung Smart TVs.

The app, which will sit alongside the likes of Netflix and Amazon on Samsung's smart TV interface and be integrated into Samsung's universal guide and Bixby search, will allow users to access their iTunes movies and TV shows, and buy or rent more than 100,000 titles - including those available in 4K HDR. Apple TV channels within the Apple TV app can also be subscribed to.

Owners of the compatible Samsung TVs will be able to enjoy the Apple TV+ video subscription service when it launches in autumn, too.

AirPlay 2 compatibility, which allows the streaming of videos directly from an Apple device to one of the Samsung TVs, spans Samsung's QLED 4K and 8K TVs and The Frame and Serif lifestyle TVs, as well as other Samsung UHD and HD models.

