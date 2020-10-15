Apple TV app comes to Sony TVs

Apple TV is coming to Sony TVs. The Japanese electronics giant has announced that the app will be available on select models of its TVs in Europe starting right now.

The update is rolling out to Sony's XH90 series via a software update. That range includes the Sony KD-65XH9005, a stunning set that's just picked up a What Hi-Fi? Award 2020. The addition of Apple TV just makes it an even better proposition.

The Apple TV app includes Apple TV+, Apple's subscription service rival to the likes of Netflix and Disney+. It's not jam-packed with content, but everything on there is exclusive and luxuriously produced. We're particularly fond of For All Mankind and the Beastie Boys Story documentary.

But the best thing about the Apple TV app is its library of pay-as-you-go films and TV shows, which includes the biggest selection of 4K HDR movies (most of which are in Dolby Vision) you'll find anywhere. If you're looking to watch a brand new movie in the best quality possible (other than via a disc, of course), this is the app to use.

It also lets you subscribe to individual third-party channels to watch ad-free content on demand and its Family Sharing feature lets up to six family members share subscriptions to Apple TV channels.

The Apple TV app is heading to more Sony TVs soon. It will land on "select" 2018 models and "most" 2019 and 2020 models by the end of the year, Sony promises.

Apple TV was originally only available on Apple devices such as iPhones, iPads and Apple TV boxes, but has been steadily rolling out to more devices such as TVs from Samsung and LG, plus Amazon Fire TV devices (here's a full list of supported devices). It's also rumoured to be coming to Xbox consoles soon, possibly in time for the launch of the Xbox Series X next month.

