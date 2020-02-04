Apple TV+ is now available on LG's 2019 OLED and (some) LCD TVs

Last month at CES 2020, LG announced that its forthcoming smart TVs for the year would launch toting the Apple TV app. Now, we have news that many of LG's 2019 TVs are today receiving the app via a firmware update, with select 2018 TVs due to get it 'later this year'.

Compatibility with the Apple TV app will allow owners to directly access the recently launched Apple TV+ subscription video streaming service, as well as the iTunes video library from which they can buy or rent over 100,000 movies and TV shows.

LG’s 2019 OLED TVs (B9, C9, E9 and W9 4K series and Z9 8K series) and NanoCell TVs (series SM9X and SM8X) have received the update first, with the UM7X and UM6X ranges due to follow next month.

The update rounds out LG’s support for Apple technology on its 2019 TVs, which for some time have supported AirPlay 2 (for easily mirroring content onto the screen from an iOS device) and HomeKit (which lets users control their TV with the Home app on their iOS device or by voice using Siri).

It's been almost a year since Samsung became the first TV manufacturer to support Apple's TV app, but now that the Apple TV+ service is up and running we can expect more TV brands to pledge their support.

MORE:

5 key highlights from LG at CES 2020

CES 2020: all the highlights from LG, Samsung, Sony and more

Hands on: LG CX Series OLED TV review