Panasonic launches JX600 range of budget 4K TVs for 2021

There's been a late addition to Panasonic's 2021 TV range in the shape of the entry-level JX600 range.

JX600 comes in 50-inch and 43-inch screen sizes and they're set to hit the shops from the end of October. There's not a huge amount to go on at present but these appear to be backlit LED TVs rather than edge-lit, judging by the panel depth.

They're 4K-enabled with both Google Assistant and Alexa voice integration and also boast a smart platform that promises a "full range of content, apps and streaming services", including the likes of YouTube, Netflix, Prime Video and Twitch.

There's Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG support (no mention of HDR10+) as well as Dolby Atmos audio processing, although we wouldn't expect to see any upward-firing speakers to go with that.

(Image credit: Panasonic)

The final trick up this particular range's sleeve is a dedicated Game Mode which will automatically provide the best picture settings for when gaming, as well as the right set-up to reduce input lag to a minimum.

Pricing for the Panasonic JX600 will be £450 for the 43-inch model and £550 for the 50-inch version. They'll be available soon in a choice of either Dark Titanium or Silver finishes.

