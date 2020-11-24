Amazon Echo Buds get fitness tracking skills (and of course a Black Friday discount)

The truly wireless Amazon Echo Buds have just got some new fitness tracking skills, allowing them to monitor walks, runs and other fitness activities.

Once the firmware update, which is rolling out today, is installed, users can simply say "Alexa, start my run" to commence monitoring. And at any point, asking "Alexa, how far have I run?" provides an update on their distance so far.

The Alexa voice assistant can offer a full rundown on progress, including step count, average pace, overall time, and calories burned. To set it up, simply complete a Workout Profile in the Alexa app, where all the workout data is then stored.

According to Amazon, the update will reach all Echo Buds devices in the next few days. It will download automatically when the buds are in their charging case and connected to the internet.

We found the Echo Buds fairly disappointing when we tested them, mostly due to their sound quality paling in comparison to the rival Apple AirPods, Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 and Sony WH-1000XM4. Still, we praised their decent noise-cancellation, reasonable battery life and Alexa smarts. And this new fitness tracking update no doubt bolsters what is already a fairly impressive features list.

Their £20-off Black Friday discount helps their case too, but we've found plenty of better Black Friday headphone deals for anyone looking for new cans.

