Amazon Cyber Monday deal: save £381 on this Epson projector for 24 hours only

Unlike the amount of TVs and headphones on sale in the Cyber Monday sale, there aren't many projectors discounted as part of the Cyber Monday home cinema deals, and that makes the saving on this Epson EH-TW5650 Full HD projector even more special.

We were impressed with the similar Epson EH-TW650 (part of the same series) when we tested it, and while we haven't been 12 rounds with its bigger brother here, this Full HD projector should, on paper, be even better – it adds 3D support, frame interpolation and whacks up the contrast ratio to 60,000:1 – three times that of the model we reviewed.

If you don't bag it by the end of the day, it's gone – and there's every chance it could sell out even before then.

Epson EH-TW5650 HD projector £900 £519 on Amazon

A crisp, clear picture with very natural colour reproduction; you simply won’t find this kind of home cinema brilliance at this kind of price elsewhere. This Full HD projector is great for games and films, and is bright enough to use in well lit rooms. Ends midnight.View Deal

The EH-TW5650 is 3LCD-powered and promises easy set up, with lens shift, 1.6x zoom as well as horizontal and vertical keystone correction. There's a slightly lower light output onboard than the model we loved, at 2500 lumens, but it should be more than capable of producing a clear and coherent picture even in brightly lit rooms. The 3D support might be a huge draw for some, too.

It might be 'only' Full HD and not 4K, but the EH-TW5650 promises to bring the magic of cinema into your living room – and at this rock-bottom price, it's a stone-cold Cyber Monday steal.

