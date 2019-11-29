Amazon Black Friday: Samsung 50-inch RU7100 slashed to just £359

If you want a large TV screen but are on a tight budget, here's a cracking Amazon Black Friday TV deal for you. The Samsung 50-Inch RU7100 TV is reduced from £549 to £359 – a knockdown of £190.

This wallet-friendly 4K HDR TV might not have all the latest premium picture bells and whistles such as an OLED panel (you have to pay around four times the price for that), but it's superb value for money and delivers an impressive array of features such as HDR10+ support.

Samsung 50-inch RU7100 4K Smart TV £549 £359 at Amazon

Save £190 on this bargain 2019 Samsung 4K HDR TV, which has built-in access to a superb range of apps and decent support for HDR technologies. It might be one of Samsung's budget panels, but at £359 it appears cracking value for money. View Deal

Although this model takes the spot at the bottom of Samsung's 2019 TV range, it still offers a lot of tech for the money. You get HDR support in HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG flavours, and a whole host of streaming apps such as Netflix, Apple TV, BT Sport and plenty more.

The TV also doubles as a smart hub, allowing you to control compatible smart devices from your sofa via Bixby, Alexa and Google Assistant. With AirPlay 2 built in, you can stream content from Apple devices to your bargain telly.

If you're after a cheap 50-inch TV with a great smart TV platform, the RU7100 is worth £359 of anyone's money.

