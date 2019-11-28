22 of the best Black Friday deals you can buy right now

Black Friday doesn't officially start until November 29th, but we all know there are plenty of deals alive and kicking. Just a few minutes online and you'll find Black Friday savings on everything from TVs and turntables to headphones and speakers.

But what are the biggest and best Black Friday deals? We've saved your fingers an hour or two of clicking by rounding up all the best deals on one handy page. There's up to 50% off some products with five-star (and Award-winning) TVs, headphones and speakers all included from some of the biggest brands in the business, including Bose, Denon, Marantz, Samsung and Sony.

We'll be updating this page regularly over the next week or so as new offers and savings appear on our radar – be sure to bookmark it so the best Black Friday deals are only ever a click away.

Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones (Black) £330 £229 at Amazon

Sony's wireless noise-cancelling headphones are impressive across the board and their price is only getting lower. A five-star product and Award-winner, this is the best price we've seen so far.

LG OLED55E9PLA 4K OLED TV £2799 £1399 (including £400 cashback) at Crampton & Moore

The excellent LG E9 had already been reduced by £1000, so this additional £400 cashback offer makes it a bit of a steal. In fact, that makes it the same price as the C9, which it matches for picture performance and comfortably beats for sound.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless noise-cancelling £330 £199 at John Lewis

Prefer Bose? The Sonys above might sound a little superior, but if you're happy to sacrifice that last little bit of sonic ability in the name of added comfort and a cheaper price, these Boses are the noise-cancellers to buy.

Sony KD-75XG8096 75-inch 4K TV for £2299 £1299 at Currys

This massive Sony screen had already seen some healthy discounting since launch and has just dropped a further £200 for Black Friday. 4K, HDR and the Android TV operating system make it a great choice for those looking to go big on a bit of a budget.

Amazon Fire TV Cube £109.99 £79.99 at Amazon

A brilliant video streamer that's packed with apps (including, now, the Apple TV app) and produces a great picture and sound. It'll also allow you to control your entire AV system via Alexa. Great value before, it's a steal at this new Black Friday price.

Bose Soundsport Free £180 £140 at Amazon

These earbuds are sweat- and water-proof, and the sound is nothing short of marvellous for a pair of sports headphones at this price. A great deal on rarely-discounted Bose buds.

Denon AVR-X3600H AV receiver £999 £799 at Richer Sounds

Our current home cinema amplifier Product of the Year, the Denon AVR-X3600H is an absolutely brilliant AVR with a rich, muscular sound, 11 channels of amplification, eight HDMI inputs and three outputs. It's a beast, and it's now more affordable than ever.

Apple iPad Pro 256GB WiFi £769 £448.99 at Amazon

We rated this premium tablet a full five out of five, praising its powerful sound, impressive ProMotion display and high-quality cameras. And the good news is that Amazon has knocked £321 off the price in the Black Friday sales.

Samsung QE55Q90R 55 inch 4K QLED TV £1899 £1499 at Currys

This five-star belter of a TV is now at its lowest price ever. No other 4K TV is brighter, punchier or crisper. It's arguably the best gaming TV you can currently buy, too.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 £350 £289 at Peter Tyson

A breakaway from the QuietComfort range, the 700s are the beginning of a more premium series. Both the acoustics and noise-cancelling have been redesigned, while comfort and aesthetics are spot-on too. A great pair at a great price.

JBL Reflect Flow true wireless earbuds £130 £99.99 at Argos

In our review we praised the Reflect Flow's detail, musicality and strong bass depth. They also deliver a solid fit and long battery life, perfect for those evening runs. Expect up to 10 hours per charge.

View Deal

Samsung 55-inch UE55RU7020 4K LED TV £399 at Argos

The 55-inch RU720 packs in plenty of features including 4K, HDR10 and HDR10+ support. This 2019 set also boasts Samsung's slick Smart TV platform, so Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and all the major catch-up services are at your fingertips.

Cyrus soundKey DAC £100 £49 at Richer Sounds

The Cyrus soundKey is a handy little USB DAC and headphone amp that will greatly improve on the sound coming from your laptop, and giving you What Hi-Fi? Award-winning sound in your pocket. Now with a fantastic 50% saving.

Sony KD-55XF9005 55in 4K HDR TV £1699 £799 at John Lewis

X-motion Clarity tech promises smooth sports and action movies while HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision support is present and correct. The price has dropped yet again lately, so you can currently get a huge £800 discount on this excellent telly.

Denon DM41 micro system £279 £199 at Sevenoaks

This darling of the micro system world continues to impress us with its detailed, musical and rhythmic prowess, and the addition of Bluetooth along with its CD player and radio will appeal to many. Just add speakers.

Marantz PM6006 UK Edition £400 £279 at Richer Sounds

Dynamically expressive with a smooth, balanced and insightful delivery: there are plenty of reasons to go for this Award-winning amplifier. This saving only makes the deal sweeter.

LG OLED55C9PLA OLED TV for £2499 £1399 at Sevenoaks

Brand new for this year, LG's C9 OLED improves on last year's C8 in almost every way, making it comfortably the better buy if you can stretch to it. Doing so is now a lot easier than it was, too, as the price has steadily tumbled since launch. At Sevenoaks you can also save 33% on a Sky TV package.