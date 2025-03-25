Another month, another Amazon sales event. Specifically, its new Spring Deal Days bonanza is here, bringing with it a wealth of deals on TVs, headphones, music streamers, projectors and more.

If, like many of us, you’re in doubt about a specific deal's price, concerned for how those speakers you’re hovering over will match with your current system, or only after a specific product, then you’re in luck.

Myself and the wider team of audio and home cinema experts will be on hand throughout the event to update this live hub with the latest deals we’ve spotted on Amazon and other specialist retailers we trust.

As always, outside of very special exceptions that we’ll flag, we’ll limit our advice to products we’ve fully reviewed and recommend and will make sure to properly price-check the deal to make sure it wasn’t cheaper at an earlier point – so you can trust our buying advice.

On top of that, thanks to What Hi-Fi? site's shiny new comments system, we’ll also be taking questions.

So if you want some specific buying advice make sure to drop your question in the comments section of this article and we’ll endeavour to get back to you.