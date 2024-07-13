Spain vs England live streams: How to watch Euro 2024 final for free

Spain vs England live streams see the beaten finalists from three years ago attempt to win the European Championships for the first time when they face a Spanish side that has won all six games at Euro 2024. Spain vs England takes place at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on Sunday, 14th July. Kick-off is at 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12am PT. Here are the Spain vs England TV channel and livestreaming options.

Spain vs England live streams:

There is little doubt that Spain have been the best side in Germany. La Roja are the first team in history to win all six games without the need for penalties. In the group stage they beat defending European champions Italy before knocking out hosts Germany and 2018 World Cup winners France. The top scorers in the tournament with 13 goals, they will look to teenage sensation Lamine Yamal and in-form winger Nico Williams to lead them to glory.

England may have underperformed in the early stages of this tournament but they found a way to win and in the semi-final against the Netherlands finally showed their class. Manager Gareth Southgate has led his team to a first-ever major final on foreign soil and his players have a knack of producing moments of magic when needed the most. Having lost on penalties three years ago to Italy, they will want to banish the memories of that defeat and win a first European Championship title.

Spain vs England is FREE to watch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer as well as ITV1 and ITVX in the UK. You can use a VPN to watch the Euro 2024 final and Spain vs England live streams from anywhere, if you happen to be away from home.

Free Spain vs England Euro 2024 final live streams

You can watch Spain vs England for free on BBC One and BBC iPlayer as well as ITV1 and ITVX (assuming you have a valid TV Licence).

You'll also find live coverage across the EU, including hosts Germany (Das Erste, ZDF, RTL), Austria (ORF, Servus), Belgium (RTBF, VRT), France (TF1), Italy (Rai Sport ), the Netherlands (NOS) and Spain (RTVE).

Stuck outside your home country? You can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked...

Watch Spain vs England live streams from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Euro 2024 live streams while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch any Euro 2024 live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming sport. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

Try NordVPN risk-free for 30 days

NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to unblock live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's also 24/7 customer support. Give it a try.

Watch Spain vs England live streams in the US

Soccer fans in the US can watch Spain vs England live on Fox, which can be accessed through cable or cord-cutting services like Sling TV and Fubo. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Sling TV includes Fox and FS1 in select markets on its Blue package, with new customers getting their first month half price (and only $45 a month after that).

Fubo's base tier gets you well over 100 channels (including Fox, FS1, NBC and ESPN) and cloud DVR with thousands of hours of space to store shows. Prices start at $79.99 a month. Plus, there's a free trial of Fubo too.

Of course, Sling and Fubo are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend NordVPN, as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

New TV? Go big for Euro 2024 with these TV deals

Watch Spain vs England live streams in Australia

If you're in Australia, streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of the Euro 2024 final between England and Spain. The service costs $24.99 a month (or $6.99 for Optus mobile customers) with an Annual Plan priced at $199.

You can watch on mobile, tablet, TV, streaming devices, computer or games consoles and cancel anytime.

Fans in New Zealand, meanwhile, can watch Spain vs England Euro 2024 final free live streams on TVNZ Plus.

Away from home? Use a VPN to access your local Euro 2024 live stream from overseas – without being blocked.