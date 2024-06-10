Go big for Euro 2024 with these hand-picked deals on massive TVs

It feels as though the Premier League season has only just ended, yet the Euros are already about to begin. Friday evening sees Germany play Scotland in the opening game of Euro 2024, and the first England match (against Serbia) is on Sunday evening.

Thankfully, if you always planned to get a new TV ahead of the tournament, you still have time. And if you want to go big so it really feels like being in the stadium, there are some huge deals around on massive TVs.

I've been reviewing TVs for over 17 years now and I keep track of the latest prices in my regular TV deals round-up, so I know which are the best TVs and which are the best deals.

You should check out that main TV deals page if you're looking for a more regular-sized TV, but if it's a big TV you're after for Euro 2024, these are the three deals that I personally recommend.

LG OLED65C3 65-inch OLED TV was £2899 now £1199 at Richer Sounds (save £1700)

The C3 was slightly disappointing at launch as it wasn't a huge improvement on the preceding C2 yet the price had gone up. Now, though, it's a bargain that offers big-screen OLED dynamism for not too much more than a grand. The sound isn't much cop, so I recommend adding a soundbar if you can stretch to it, but otherwise this is all the TV you'll need for many tournaments to come. Use code RSTV300 to get this price.

4 stars

Read our full LG C3 review

LG OLED77G2 77-inch OLED TV £4499 £1799 at Richer Sounds (save £2500)

The G2 is now two years old, but it's still an exceptional TV and it will likely never get cheaper than this. It offers all of the features of the C3 (the 77-inch version of which is currently £250 more expensive than this deal), a slightly brighter image and a beautiful, picture frame-like design. Do bear in mind that a wall mount comes in the box rather than a stand, but third-party stands are plentiful and inexpensive, so don't let that put you off. Use code LG10PERCENT to get this price.

Read our full LG G2 review

TCL 85C805K 85-inch Mini LED TV £1799 £1499 at Amazon (save £300)

If you want to go even bigger than the LGs above without breaking the bank, this 85-inch TCL C805K is for you. You lose the OLED tech of the models above but get super-bright Mini LED in its place – no bad thing for those afternoon matches. It's sharp, too, and of course thrillingly massive, and it's got great gaming specs for the gaps between matches. Honestly, this is pretty much unbeatable value.

5 stars

Read the full TCL 85C805K review

If you decide to take advantage of one of the LG deals above, check out my tips for getting the most out of an LG OLED TV. We also have a broad guide to setting up your TV for sport.

If you really want to be transported to the stadium, factor in sound as well. It's well worth adding a soundbar or even an AV receiver and surround speakers if you're able to, particularly if you plan to use your massive new TV for movies as well as football – which I very much hope you do.

