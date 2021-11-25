18 of the very best Black Friday audio and home theater deals

The Black Friday deals have begun and there are plenty of audio and home theater deals on offer, from speakers to soundbars, home theater receivers and headphones.

If you're eager to expand your home entertainment options, we've picked out some of the best deals we've seen so far. And we will be updating this list as we go through Black Friday and across the weekend.

For now we have Sony headphones, Bose and Klipsch speakers, plus Dolby Atmos soundbars and turntables.

Fancy something else? We also have a carefully curated pick of the best Black Friday headphones deals and Black Friday TV deals for you to choose from. Or head over to our long list of all the best Black Friday tech deals.

$219 Polk Audio TSi100 bookshelf speakers $219 $149 at Crutchfield (save $70)

These Polk speakers are a great price and promise an open sound with wide staging and precise imaging. They sport a 1in silk dome tweeter, 5.25in polycarbonate woofer and stand 16 inches tall. Also at Amazon and World Wide Stereo.

Onkyo TX-8220 stereo receiver $349 Onkyo TX-8220 stereo receiver $349 $249 at Amazon (save $100)

This stereo receiver features two powerful amplifiers, digital audio inputs for TV and BD/DVD player connection, analog inputs for your audio devices and built-in Bluetooth connectivity. There is even a dedicated phono input for your vinyl record player. And you can make a $100 saving.

Sony WH-CH710N $180 Sony WH-CH710N $180 £78 at Best Buy (save $102)

Can't afford the premium Sony WH-1000XM4? We haven't tested the WH-CH710N, but they promise an upgrade over their predecessors, which we liked for their detailed, musical performance and great battery life.

Nebula Capsule portable projector $350 Nebula Capsule portable projector $350 $250 at Amazon (save $100)

When reviewed, we praised the Capsule's "neat design, solid sound and access to streaming services". Its resolution of 854 x 480 pixels is par for the course when it comes to miniature projectors. A brightness of 100 lumens means you'll need a dimly-lit room. Not perfect but it's the best mini around.

$100 Sony WF-C500 $100 $78 at Amazon (save $22)

Boasting impressive musicality and excellent levels of detail and insight, these comfortable, sporty earbuds are well worth the investment. The new WF-C500 feature 20 hours of battery life, IPX4 splash resistance and Bluetooth 5.0, and are available in black, white, orange and blue. Five stars

Q Acoustics 3030i speakers $459 Q Acoustics 3030i speakers $459 $352 at Amazon (save $107)

The 3030i standmounters have all the attributes of their more compact siblings above, but add a huge slice of authority into the proceedings. Simply put, you can buy these with confidence – especially at this discounted price.

JBL Xtreme 2 (green) $350 JBL Xtreme 2 (green) $350 $189 at Amazon (save $161)

When we reviewed this larger portable speaker, we concluded: "One of the best portable speakers around, the Xtreme 2 offers sonic subtlety you wouldn’t expect from first impressions". And look at that discount!

Google Home Mini (1st Gen) $50 Google Home Mini (1st Gen) $50 $24.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond (save $25)

The Google Home Mini is a dinky smart speaker with Google Assistant. It can be used as a wireless speaker or smart hub through which you can co4ntrol other Google Home and Chromecast-enabled speakers around your house. Now available with a $25 saving.

Klipsch R-41PM Bluetooth bookshelf speakers $499 Klipsch R-41PM Bluetooth bookshelf speakers $499 $374 at World Wide Stereo (save $125)

Very well equipped active speakers by Klipsch that offer an integrated phono pre-amp, Bluetooth, digital optical, analog RCA and USB inputs.

Sony SSCS5 bookshelf speakers $170 Sony SSCS5 bookshelf speakers $170 $88 at Amazon (save $82)

Exceptionally well-reviewed on Amazon, these Sonys are budget three-way standmounters that are currently hugely discounted.

KEF R3 bookshelf speakers $2100 KEF R3 bookshelf speakers $2100 $1699 at Amazon (save $400)

Former What Hi-Fi? Award winners, the R3 are brilliant all-rounders. They’re expertly sonically balanced and work well across a wide range of systems.

House of Marley turntable/speaker bundle $350 House of Marley turntable/speaker bundle $350 $300 at Crutchfield (save $50)

We haven't reviewed this bundle, but if you're looking for an easy-to-install, all-in-one turntable system that looks stylish and is discounted, this could be one to consider.

Sony BDP-S6700 4K Blu-ray player $178 Sony BDP-S6700 4K Blu-ray player $178 $98 at Crutchfield (save $80)

The BDP-S6700 scored a coveted five star rating in our tests. Budget by price but not by nature, the 4K upscaling performance belies its low price tag. Built-in Wi-Fi provides access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Spotify. Stunning value at $98.

Samsung HW-Q800A Samsung Q700A Dolby Atmos soundbar $699 $399 at Best Buy (save $300)

This 3.1.2-channel Samsung soundbar has a wireless subwoofer for extra bass, plus Dolby Atmos/DTS:X and Voice Assistant control.

Sony WH-1000XM4: $350 Sony WH-1000XM4: $350 $248 at Amazon (save $100)

Our favourite wireless noise-cancelling headphones, period. Sony’s premium XM4 deliver a sonic masterclass and nothing really lets that down – battery life, build, comfort and usability are all great for the money. Five stars, What Hi-Fi? Award winner

Apple AirPods Max $549 Apple AirPods Max $549 $429 at Amazon (save $120)

Yes, even with this fantastic deal Apple's wireless noise-cancelling over-ear headphones are still quite expensive. But they are wonderful to use, boast spatial audio support and are one of the very best-sounding wireless headphones we've heard. Worth it. Five stars