Best Buy Black Friday: the best deals ahead of Black Friday

Best Buy deals tend to be some of the most competitive when the major sales roll around. So with Black Friday and Cyber Monday around the corner, it's a great time to be keeping an eye out for some smokin' discounts.

Big box retailer Best Buy offers a vast choice of top technology, with TVs, headphones, wireless speakers and games consoles all sure to feature in the store's Black Friday sale. And despite last year's epic Black Friday sales, Best Buy says it's "not resting on its laurels" and is determined to pack in even more deals into 2019.

This is the page for all the best Best Buy deals whether it's a Bank Holiday, Black Friday or Cyber Monday. We'll be updating it with all the hottest price drops. The Best Buy ad scan has yet to leak, so for now we've rounded-up the best deals available right now...

Sony 65-inch X950G Series LED 4K UHD TV $1999.99 $1600

This stunning X950G 4K TV offers many of Sony's ultimate picture and sound features at a lower price than it charges for its flagship Master Series models. A fantastic buy at this price.

View Deal

Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones $299.99 $150

These sleek cans push the boundaries of wireless headphone technology. The rich, full-bodied sound is accented by a clear midrange. The 40-hour battery life is the frosting on this impressive audio cake.View Deal

LG 55-inch UM7300PUA Series smart 4K TV $549.99 $450

LG's impressive 55-inch LED TV supports HDR and uses a quad-core processor to enhance sharpness and reduce motion blur. Ideal for both sports and movie fans. You can even use your voice to flick between channels.View Deal

Google Nest Hub + two free Chromecast device $199 $129

Google's stylish smart speaker features a touchscreen, attractive user interface and built-in Google Assistant voice controls. It even doubles a digital photo frame. Even better, it comes with two free Chromecast devices while stocks last.View Deal

Sonos Play:1 Wireless Smart Speaker $149.99 $130

This plucky wireless speaker offers impressively weighty sound and plenty of midrange punch. It's simple to set-up and at the top of its game, with support for a ton of music streaming apps including Spotify, Deezer, Tidal, Google Play Music, TuneIn and more.View Deal

Samsung HW-Q80RZA Soundbar $1200 $1050

Samsung's 5.1.2-Channel soundbar pumps out 370 watts, delivering immersive cinematic soundscapes. It supports 4K and HDR and comes with an room-shaking 8-inch wireless subwoofer. View Deal

ION Audio Sport XLMK2 Portable Speaker $179.99 $120

Want to take your tailgate parties to the next level? Break out this splash-proof Bluetooth speaker. It's rugged enough to survive a parking lot BBQ and offers hassle-free music streaming thanks to built-in Bluetooth connectivity.View Deal

Toshiba 32-inch 32L310U20 LED 720p HDTV $149.99 $100

It might not offer 4K or UHD resolution, but this no frills HD TV knocks it out the park for under a Benjamin. It comes with two HDMI inputs and support for DTS TruSurround sound. A bargain at this price.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 256GB $36.67/mo $31.66/mo

The Galaxy Note 10+ is a world-class media phone, scoring an impressive four out of five stars in our tests. The huge, punchy screen has plenty of wow factor while the internal speakers offer decent sound.View Deal

Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 4 Portable Speaker $179.99 $100

This high-quality portable Bluetooth speaker slips into your bag and brings your music to life on the go. It pumps out an impressive 60 watts and the battery is good for eight hours per charge. A classy package. View Deal

JLab Audio Epic Air Sport True Wireless Earbuds $149.99 $120

These water-resistant true wireless 'buds feature ear hooks for a secure fit, meaning they're ideal for the gym. And with a 10 hour battery life, you're good to go for the whole day. View Deal

Hisense 65H8F 65in 4K TV with Android $700 $600

The same TV as above but with an extra 10 inches of screen real estate. You pay for the privilege, but $600 is still mega-affordable for a TV this size with its fair share of premium specs.

MORE:

Black Friday 2019 US: everything you need to know

Walmart Black Friday deals

World Wide Stereo Black Friday deals

Crutchfield Black Friday deals

Target Black Friday deals