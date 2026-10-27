How to watch South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test 2026: Live stream cricket for free from anywhere

Watch South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test live streams

South Africa welcome Australia to Newlands in Cape Town for the third and final Test of this three-match series. The first series between the sides in South Africa since the infamous 2018 Sandpapergate incident, it kicked off in Durban, where the visitors claimed a convincing 214-run victory. The Proteas bounced back in Gqeberha, winning by an innings and 31 runs to level the series.

Australia have won 10 of their 14 Tests at Newlands, but South Africa have claimed victory in three of the last four meetings between the sides at the venue. Temba Bavuma’s men are the defending World Test Championship winners and have gone unbeaten in their last seven Test series, most recently a 2-0 triumph over India in India. But Australia currently sit at the top of the 2025-27 WTC standings and have not lost consecutive Tests since 2023.

Follow our guide below for where to watch South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test live streams online and on TV wherever you are.

Can I watch South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test for free?

Yes, in South Africa the South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test will be shown for free on SABC 3.

Outside South Africa today? We recommend NordVPN for unblocking SABC.

How to watch South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test live streams using a VPN

You won't be able to watch your regular South Africa vs Australia Test live streams while travelling abroad. Geoblocks will prevent you from streaming the action so you'll need a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this.

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How to watch South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test live streams in the US

In the US, dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is the place to watch South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test.

If you don't have it as part of your cable package, you can watch Willow's coverage through your choice of Sling TV's Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans – starting from $10 per month.

Not in the US right now? Use NordVPN to watch your regular cricket stream.

How to watch South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test live streams in the UK

The South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test is being shown on Sky Sports with full coverage on the Cricket channel.

Sky Sports subscriptions start at £35/month, or £22/month for existing Sky customers. If you prefer a NOW Sports subscription, plans are available from £14.99/day or £26.99/month.

Looking to invest in Sky Sports? Check out our dedicated guide to all things Sky.

Outside the UK right now? Use NordVPN to access your preferred coverage of the cricket.

How to watch South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test live streams in India

In India, the South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test is available to watch on the FanCode app and website.

Monthly prices start from just ₹199, but you can also get a standalone pass (₹39) for a match pass for the 3rd Test.

If you're currently out of India but want to watch a South Africa vs Australia live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, as per the instructions above.

How to watch South Africa vs Australia live streams in Australia

In Australia, the South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test is available to watch on Fox Cricket via Foxtel, with live streaming available via Kayo Sports.

Kayo Sports starts at AU$30 per month after a 7-day free trial. Or you can get your first month for AU$1.

Outside Australia right now? Use NordVPN to access your preferred South Africa vs Australia Test series coverage.

How to watch South Africa vs Australia live streams in South Africa

The South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test is being shown on Supersport and SABC 3 in South Africa.

You'll need to get a DStv access package to watch Supersport coverage of the three-match series, with prices starting at Rs399/month for the streaming version.

As we've mentioned above, SABC 3 coverage is free.

Outside South Africa right now? You'll need to get a VPN to access your usual South Africa vs Australia Test series coverage from back home.

South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test: Preview

Australia and South Africa meet for the third Test with the series all squared up. Australia won the first Test comfortably after Matt Renshaw’s statement 190 helped them recover from 124-6 to post 390 in the first innings. South Africa fell 106 runs short in reply before Australia piled on the runs in the second innings to set a daunting target of 421. The hosts eventually lost by 214 runs, with Josh Hazlewood picking up a six-wicket haul in the second innings.

The second Test was even more exciting. Rain disrupted the first two days as South Africa found themselves reeling at 110-6, but Temba Bavuma’s 179, Marco Jansen’s 85 and Simon Harmer’s 82 helped the hosts declare on 425-9. They then bowled Australia out for just 99, with Jansen claiming a five-wicket haul. After enforcing the follow-on, the Proteas wrapped up the match in the final session of Day 5, with Kagiso Rabada taking four wickets and Wiaan Mulder claiming three.

With the series decider at Newlands, Australia’s biggest concern is undoubtedly their batting. Marnus Labuschagne is under particular scrutiny, having gone more than three years without a Test century. Matt Renshaw could return to the opening spot in place of Nic Maddinson, while Cameron Green should replace Beau Webster. If Australia recall Nathan Lyon, as expected if conditions favour a specialist spinner, which of their three frontline fast bowlers will miss out? Surely it can’t be Scott Boland, who contributed with both bat and ball in the second Test.

South Africa, meanwhile, will head into the decider full of confidence after their emphatic comeback in the second Test. Bavuma’s commanding century, Jansen’s all-round brilliance and Rabada’s impact on his return have given the hosts plenty of momentum. The main concern is the absence of Anrich Nortje, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the series with a groin injury. Gerald Coetzee, Corbin Bosch and Dane Paterson are among the options to replace him.

South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test squads South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Marques Ackerman, David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Gerald Coetzee, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Cameron Green, Sam Harper, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nic Maddinson, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster

What time does the 3rd South Africa vs Australia Test start? The third Test between South Africa and Australia at Newlands, Cape Town, starts at 9:30am BST / 4:30am ET / 7:30pm AEDT every day from Tuesday, October 27 to Saturday, October 31.

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