How to watch South Africa vs Australia 1st Test 2026: Live stream from anywhere

Watch South Africa vs Australia 1st Test live streams

South Africa welcome Australia for a three-match Test series. This is the first time since the infamous 2018 Sandpapergate incident that these teams are playing in South Africa. The series kicks off at Kingsmead in Durban, with the Proteas arriving on a high after winning the ODI series 2-1.

They’ll now look to carry their form into the longest format, where they’re the defending World Test Championship winners. They’ve also not lost any of their last seven Test series, the latest being a famous 2-0 victory over India in India.

Follow our guide below for where to watch South Africa vs Australia 1st Test live streams online and on TV wherever you are.

Can I watch South Africa vs Australia 1st Test for free?

Unfortunately, there are no dedicated free live streams for the South Africa vs Australia Test series.

However, cricket fans Down Under can get a 7-day free trial to Kayo Sports and watch the 1st Test potentially free.

You'll need a VPN to prevent you from getting geoblocked if you're abroad right now. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch South Africa vs Australia 1st Test live streams using a VPN

You won't be able to watch your regular South Africa vs Australia Test live streams while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch any South Africa vs Australia Test series live stream from anywhere in the world.

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How to watch South Africa vs Australia 1st Test live streams in the US

In the US, dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is the place to watch South Africa vs Australia 1st Test.

If you don't have it as part of your cable package, you can watch Willow's coverage through your choice of Sling TV's Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans – starting from $10 per month.

Not in the US right now? Use NordVPN to watch your regular cricket stream.

Cricket Deal Cricket fans in the US need look no further than Sling TV for the South Africa vs Australia 1st Test coverage. The Desi Binge Plus, Dakshin Flex and Urdu plans all include Willow. Prices start from only $10 per month or $50 for six months.

How to watch South Africa vs Australia 1st Test live streams in the UK

The South Africa vs Australia 1st Test is being shown on Sky Sports with full coverage on the Cricket channel.

Sky Sports subscriptions start at £35/month, or £24/month for existing Sky customers. If you prefer a NOW Sports subscription, plans are available from £14.99/day or £27.99/month.

Looking to invest in Sky Sports? Check out our dedicated guide to all things Sky.

Outside the UK right now? Use NordVPN to access your preferred coverage of the cricket.

How to watch South Africa vs Australia 1st Test live streams in India

In India, the South Africa vs Australia 1st Test is available to watch on the FanCode app and website.

Monthly prices start from just ₹199, but you can also get a standalone pass (₹39) for a match pass for the 1st Test.

If you're currently out of India but want to watch a South Africa vs Australia live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, as per the instructions above.

How to watch South Africa vs Australia live streams in Australia

In Australia, the South Africa vs Australia 1st Test is available to watch on Fox Cricket via Foxtel, with live streaming available via Kayo Sports.

Kayo Sports starts at AU$30 per month after a 7-day free trial. Or you can get your first month for AU$1.

Outside Australia right now? Use NordVPN to access your preferred South Africa vs Australia Test series coverage.

How to watch South Africa vs Australia live streams in South Africa

The South Africa vs Australia 1st Test is being shown on Supersport in South Africa.

You'll need to get a DStv access package to watch every ball of the three-match series, with prices starting at Rs399/month for the streaming version.

Outside South Africa right now? You'll need to get a VPN to access your usual South Africa vs Australia Test series coverage from back home.

South Africa vs Australia 1st Test: Preview

South African pacer Kagiso Rabada is returning from a hamstring injury and hasn’t played since the IPL in May, while Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman and Kwena Maphaka are all unavailable. Anrich Nortje, meanwhile, is back in the Test squad and could make his first appearance in the format since 2023.

Australia are also dealing with their share of fitness issues. Cameron Green has been ruled out of the first Test after suffering an abdominal strain in the final ODI, while Josh Inglis will miss the Durban opener with a fractured finger. That has opened the door for Nic Maddinson, who could make his first Test appearance since 2016.

Australia will take some confidence from their two-day practice game in Potchefstroom, where Marnus Labuschagne hit 111 to potentially make his case for yet another series at No. 3, while Steve Smith and Alex Carey chipped in with 61 and 57 respectively.

The last time these two teams played was the 2025 WTC Final, where South Africa beat Australia by five wickets at Lord’s. Their last Test series was in Australia, where the visitors were handed a 2-0 loss in the three-match series. Now, the two sides meet again with the WTC standings on the line, with Australia currently first and South Africa second.

South Africa vs Australia 1st Test squads South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Marques Ackerman, David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Cameron Green, Sam Harper, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (second Test onwards), Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nic Maddinson, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster

What time does the 1st South Africa vs Australia Test start? The first Test between South Africa and Australia at Durban, Kingsmead starts at 8:30am BST / 3:30am ET / 5:30pm AEST every day from Friday, October 9 to Tuesday, October 13.

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