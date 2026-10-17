How to watch South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test 2026: Live stream cricket for free from anywhere

Watch South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test live streams

South Africa welcome Australia to St George's Park, Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth) for the 2nd Test of this three-match series. The first series between the sides in South Africa since the infamous 2018 Sandpapergate incident, it kicked off at Kingsmead in Durban, where the visitors claimed a convincing 214-run victory. Matt Renshaw was named Player of the Match for his 190 and 82.

The Proteas will now look to bounce back. They are the defending World Test Championship winners, but Australia currently sit ahead of them in the 2025-27 cycle’s standings. South Africa have also gone unbeaten across their last seven Test series, the most recent being a memorable 2-0 triumph over India in India.

Follow our guide below for where to watch South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test live streams online and on TV wherever you are.

Can I watch South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test for free?

Yes, in South Africa the South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test will be shown for free on SABC 3.

You'll need a VPN to prevent you from getting geo-blocked if you're abroad right now. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test live streams using a VPN

You won't be able to watch your regular South Africa vs Australia Test live streams while travelling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch any South Africa vs Australia Test series live stream from anywhere in the world.

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How to watch South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test live streams in the US

In the US, dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is the place to watch South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test.

If you don't have it as part of your cable package, you can watch Willow's coverage through your choice of Sling TV's Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans – starting from $10 per month.

Not in the US right now? Use NordVPN to watch your regular cricket stream.

Cricket Deal Cricket fans in the US need look no further than Sling TV for the South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test coverage. The Desi Binge Plus, Dakshin Flex and Urdu plans all include Willow. Prices start from only $10 per month or $50 for six months.

How to watch South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test live streams in the UK

The South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test is being shown on Sky Sports with full coverage on the Cricket channel.

Sky Sports subscriptions start at £35/month, or £24/month for existing Sky customers. If you prefer a NOW Sports subscription, plans are available from £14.99/day or £27.99/month.

Looking to invest in Sky Sports? Check out our dedicated guide to all things Sky.

Outside the UK right now? Use NordVPN to access your preferred coverage of the cricket.

How to watch South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test live streams in India

In India, the South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test is available to watch on the FanCode app and website.

Monthly prices start from just ₹199, but you can also get a standalone pass (₹39) for a match pass for the 1st Test.

If you're currently out of India but want to watch a South Africa vs Australia live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, as per the instructions above.

How to watch South Africa vs Australia live streams in Australia

In Australia, the South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test is available to watch on Fox Cricket via Foxtel, with live streaming available via Kayo Sports.

Kayo Sports starts at AU$30 per month after a 7-day free trial. Or you can get your first month for AU$1.

Outside Australia right now? Use NordVPN to access your preferred South Africa vs Australia Test series coverage.

How to watch South Africa vs Australia live streams in South Africa

The South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test is being shown on Supersport and SABC 3 in South Africa.

You'll need to get a DStv access package to watch Supersport coverage of the three-match series, with prices starting at Rs399/month for the streaming version.

As we've mentioned above, SABC 3 coverage is free.

Outside South Africa right now? You'll need to get a VPN to access your usual South Africa vs Australia Test series coverage from back home.

South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test: Preview

Australia and South Africa meet for the 2nd Test with the visitors 1-0 up in the three-match series. Australia won the first Test rather comfortably after Matt Renshaw’s statement 190 helped them recover from 124-6 to post 390 in the first innings.

South Africa fell 106 runs short in reply before Australia piled on the runs in the second innings to set a daunting target of 421. The hosts eventually lost by 214 runs, with Josh Hazlewood picking up a six-fer in the second innings.

South Africa’s selection also came under scrutiny, particularly their decision to play two spinners on a pitch that offered little first-innings turn. Both Simon Harmer and Keshav Maharaj struggled to make an impact, leaving the hosts short on pace options. Former captain Faf du Plessis also criticised Cricket South Africa’s decision to start the series at Kingsmead, given Australia’s strong record at the venue.

The Proteas have now made changes ahead of the second Test in Gqeberha. Tristan Stubbs has been dropped for in-form batter Matthew Breetzke, who scored a century against Australia in the ODI series. Ryan Rickelton will take over wicketkeeping duties from Kyle Verreynne, while Kagiso Rabada is in contention to return to the attack. However, Tony de Zorzi remains unavailable as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury.

Australia, meanwhile, have little reason to change a winning combination. Josh Inglis has returned to training after a broken finger, while Cameron Green remains doubtful as he recovers from an abdominal strain. With a 2-0 series lead within reach, Pat Cummins and his side will look to build on their dominant opening performance.

South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test squads South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Marques Ackerman, David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Corbin Bosch, Gerald Coetzee, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, and Kyle Verreynne. Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Cameron Green, Sam Harper, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nic Maddinson, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster

What time does the 2nd South Africa vs Australia Test start? The second Test between South Africa and Australia at St George's Park, Gqeberha, starts at 8:30am BST / 3:30am ET / 6:30pm AEDT every day from Sunday, October 18 to Thursday, October 22.

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