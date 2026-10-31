How to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: live stream ODI tri-series final for free from anywhere

Watch ODI tri-series 2026 final live streams

After six entertaining matches in the round-robin stage, which saw each team face the other twice, it’s hosts Pakistan and Sri Lanka who will meet in the final of the England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka ODI Tri-Series 2026 on October 31. Both sides have now beaten each other once in the tournament, making this a fitting matchup to decide the title.

Pakistan secured their place in the final with three consecutive victories at the start of the tournament. They’ve impressed with their bowling, as is evident from Arafat Minhas and Shaheen Shah Afridi leading the tournament’s wicket-taking charts. They only suffered a setback in their final match, losing to Sri Lanka by eight wickets after being bowled out for just 110.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, won two of their four matches to book their place in the final. They defeated both Pakistan and England once and have been impressive with both bat and ball. The likes of Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando, Pavan Rathnayake and Avishka Fernando have been among their standout performers. Their most recent win over Pakistan will also give them a psychological edge heading into the final.

The tournament has delivered some thrilling cricket, with last-ball run chases and final-wicket partnerships that have at times defied belief. We’ll be hoping for a similar game when Pakistan and Sri Lanka meet in the final.

Follow our guide below for where to watch the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI tri-series final online and on TV wherever you are.

Can I watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI tri-series final for free?

Cricket fans in Pakistan are in luck! The final match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka is being shown for free on Tapmad.

You'll need a VPN to prevent you from getting geoblocked if you're abroad right now. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI tri-series final live streams using a VPN

You won't be able to watch your regular Pakistan vs Sri Lanka live streams while travelling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka live stream from anywhere in the world.

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How to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI tri-series final live streams in the US

In the US, dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is the place to watch the final between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

If you don't have it as part of your cable package, you can watch Willow's coverage through your choice of Sling TV's Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans – starting from $10 per month.

How to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI tri-series final live streams in the UK

The ODI tri-series final between Pakistan and Sri Lanka is available on Sky Sports in the UK.

Sky Sports subscriptions start at £35/month, or £22/month for existing Sky customers. If you prefer a NOW Sports subscription, plans are available from £14.99/day or £27.99/month.

Visiting the UK from Pakistan? Use NordVPN to access your free coverage of the game.

How to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI tri-series final live streams in India

In India, the England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka ODI tri-series final 2026 is available to watch on the Sony LIV app and website.

Sony LIV subscription plans in India start at ₹599 for the Mobile-Only yearly plan, while the Premium yearly plan costs ₹999.

If you're currently out of India but want to watch the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, as per the instructions above.

How to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI tri-series final live streams in Australia

In Australia, the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI tri-series final is available to watch on Fox Cricket via Foxtel, with live streaming available via Kayo Sports.

Kayo Sports starts at AU$30 per month after a 7-day free trial. Or you can get your first month for AU$1.

Outside Australia right now? Use NordVPN to access your usual Pakistan vs Sri Lanka coverage.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI tri-series final squads Pakistan: Shaheen Afridi (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Naseem Shah, Razaullah, Saad Baig (wk), Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Sufiyan Moqim Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (captain), Sahan Arachchige, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachindu Colombage, Avishka Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Janith Liyanage, Dilshan Madushanka, Eshan Malinga , Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Lahiru Udara, Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage

What time does the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI tri-series final start? The final ODI tri-series match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore starts at 8am GMT / 4am ET / 7pm AEDT on Saturday, October 31.

England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka ODI tri-series: As it happened Sunday, October 18: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka - Pakistan won by 37 runs

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka - Pakistan won by 37 runs Tuesday, October 20: Pakistan vs England - Pakistan won by 87 runs

Pakistan vs England - Pakistan won by 87 runs Thursday, October 22: Sri Lanka vs England - Sri Lanka won by 2 wkts

Sri Lanka vs England - Sri Lanka won by 2 wkts Sunday, October 25: Pakistan vs England - Pakistan won by 1 wkt

Pakistan vs England - Pakistan won by 1 wkt Tuesday, October 27: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka - Sri Lanka won by 8 wkts

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka - Sri Lanka won by 8 wkts Thursday, October 29: Sri Lanka vs England - England won by 55 runs

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