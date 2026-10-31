How to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: live stream ODI tri-series final for free from anywhere
Hosts Pakistan take on Sri Lanka in the tri-series final
Watch ODI tri-series 2026 final live streams
After six entertaining matches in the round-robin stage, which saw each team face the other twice, it’s hosts Pakistan and Sri Lanka who will meet in the final of the England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka ODI Tri-Series 2026 on October 31. Both sides have now beaten each other once in the tournament, making this a fitting matchup to decide the title.
Pakistan secured their place in the final with three consecutive victories at the start of the tournament. They’ve impressed with their bowling, as is evident from Arafat Minhas and Shaheen Shah Afridi leading the tournament’s wicket-taking charts. They only suffered a setback in their final match, losing to Sri Lanka by eight wickets after being bowled out for just 110.
Sri Lanka, meanwhile, won two of their four matches to book their place in the final. They defeated both Pakistan and England once and have been impressive with both bat and ball. The likes of Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando, Pavan Rathnayake and Avishka Fernando have been among their standout performers. Their most recent win over Pakistan will also give them a psychological edge heading into the final.
The tournament has delivered some thrilling cricket, with last-ball run chases and final-wicket partnerships that have at times defied belief. We’ll be hoping for a similar game when Pakistan and Sri Lanka meet in the final.
Follow our guide below for where to watch the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI tri-series final online and on TV wherever you are.
- Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: October 31
- FREE: Tapmad (Pakistan)
- US: Willow TV
- UK: Sky Sports
- Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free
Can I watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI tri-series final for free?
Cricket fans in Pakistan are in luck! The final match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka is being shown for free on Tapmad.
You'll need a VPN to prevent you from getting geoblocked if you're abroad right now. We recommend NordVPN.
How to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI tri-series final live streams using a VPN
You won't be able to watch your regular Pakistan vs Sri Lanka live streams while travelling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.
You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka live stream from anywhere in the world.
We rate NordVPN as one of the best VPN for streaming sport. It offers a generous 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.
NordVPN deal: 75% Off + 3 Months FREE
Boasting lightning fast speeds, great features, streaming power, and class-leading security, NordVPN is our #1 VPN.
✅ 3 months extra FREE
✅ Up to 73% off usual price
✅ 30-day money back guarantee
Use Nord to unblock your usual coverage and watch the England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka ODI tri-series final live stream with our exclusive deal.
How to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI tri-series final live streams in the US
In the US, dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is the place to watch the final between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
If you don't have it as part of your cable package, you can watch Willow's coverage through your choice of Sling TV's Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans – starting from $10 per month.
- Expert TV advice: best OLED TVs for sports fans
- View the latest TV deals on Amazon
How to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI tri-series final live streams in the UK
The ODI tri-series final between Pakistan and Sri Lanka is available on Sky Sports in the UK.
Sky Sports subscriptions start at £35/month, or £22/month for existing Sky customers. If you prefer a NOW Sports subscription, plans are available from £14.99/day or £27.99/month.
Visiting the UK from Pakistan? Use NordVPN to access your free coverage of the game.
How to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI tri-series final live streams in India
In India, the England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka ODI tri-series final 2026 is available to watch on the Sony LIV app and website.
Sony LIV subscription plans in India start at ₹599 for the Mobile-Only yearly plan, while the Premium yearly plan costs ₹999.
If you're currently out of India but want to watch the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, as per the instructions above.
How to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI tri-series final live streams in Australia
In Australia, the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI tri-series final is available to watch on Fox Cricket via Foxtel, with live streaming available via Kayo Sports.
Kayo Sports starts at AU$30 per month after a 7-day free trial. Or you can get your first month for AU$1.
Outside Australia right now? Use NordVPN to access your usual Pakistan vs Sri Lanka coverage.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI tri-series final squads
Pakistan: Shaheen Afridi (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Naseem Shah, Razaullah, Saad Baig (wk), Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Sufiyan Moqim
Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (captain), Sahan Arachchige, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachindu Colombage, Avishka Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Janith Liyanage, Dilshan Madushanka, Eshan Malinga , Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Lahiru Udara, Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage
What time does the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI tri-series final start?
The final ODI tri-series match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore starts at 8am GMT / 4am ET / 7pm AEDT on Saturday, October 31.
England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka ODI tri-series: As it happened
- Sunday, October 18: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka - Pakistan won by 37 runs
- Tuesday, October 20: Pakistan vs England - Pakistan won by 87 runs
- Thursday, October 22: Sri Lanka vs England - Sri Lanka won by 2 wkts
- Sunday, October 25: Pakistan vs England - Pakistan won by 1 wkt
- Tuesday, October 27: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka - Sri Lanka won by 8 wkts
- Thursday, October 29: Sri Lanka vs England - England won by 55 runs
- Fancy an upgrade? Here are the best TVs
- Or save money with these unmissable cheap TV deals
- Where to watch F1 in 2026 for free
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
Krishi covers buying guides and how-to's related to software, online tools, and tech products, as well as VPN services. As a tech fanatic, Krishi also loves writing about the latest happenings in the world of cybersecurity, AI, and software.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.