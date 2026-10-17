How to watch England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka ODI tri-series 2026: Live stream for free from anywhere

Watch England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka ODI tri-series 2026 live streams

Pakistan, Sri Lanka and England will lock horns in a seven-match ODI tri-series hosted by Pakistan in Lahore and Rawalpindi. Each team will face the other twice in the round-robin stage, with the top two sides advancing to the final in Lahore on October 31.

England have already faced Sri Lanka home and away this year, winning both three-match series 2-1. They also beat India by the same margin at home, making them favourites to win the tri-series, which will serve as valuable preparation for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

England will be led by their long-term white-ball captain, Harry Brook, while the squad features new faces Henry Crocombe, Mason Crane, and all-rounder James Coles. However, much of the responsibility will rest on experienced campaigners such as Joe Root, Will Jacks, and Adil Rashid. Jos Buttler misses out through injury, while Jofra Archer has been rested. But Sam Curran is back.

Pakistan will be led by ace pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, with big names such as Babar Azam, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah in the squad. Interestingly, Sahibzada Farhan, who impressed in Pakistan’s recently concluded T20I series against Sri Lanka, will not feature in the ODI tri-series.

Sri Lanka are arguably the weakest of the three, having also lost their recent T20I series against Pakistan. Captain and wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis will lead the team, with Eshan Malinga, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, and Maheesh Theekshana among the key players to watch. However, they’ll be without star batter Pathum Nissanka, who is out due to a hamstring injury.

Follow our guide below for where to watch England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka ODI tri-series 2026 live streams online and on TV wherever you are.

Can I watch England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka ODI tri-series 2026 for free?

Cricket fans in Pakistan are in luck! The England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka ODI tri-series 2026 is being shown for free on Tapmad.

You'll need a VPN to prevent you from getting geoblocked if you're abroad right now. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka ODI tri-series 2026 live streams using a VPN

You won't be able to watch your regular England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka ODI tri-series 2026 live streams while travelling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch any ODI tri-series live stream from anywhere in the world.

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How to watch England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka ODI tri-series 2026 live streams in the US

In the US, dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is the place to watch the England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka ODI tri-series 2026.

If you don't have it as part of your cable package, you can watch Willow's coverage through your choice of Sling TV's Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans – starting from $10 per month.

Not in the US right now? Use NordVPN to watch your regular cricket stream.

Cricket Deal Cricket fans in the US need look no further than Sling TV for the England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka ODI tri-series 2026 coverage. The Desi Binge Plus, Dakshin Flex and Urdu plans all include Willow. Prices start from only $10 per month or $50 for six months.

How to watch England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka ODI tri-series 2026 live streams in the UK

The England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka ODI tri-series 2026 is being shown on Sky Sports, with the three England round-robin matches on full coverage on Sky Sports Main Event.

Sky Sports subscriptions start at £35/month, or £24/month for existing Sky customers. If you prefer a NOW Sports subscription, plans are available from £14.99/day or £27.99/month.

Looking to invest in Sky Sports? Check out our dedicated guide to all things Sky.

Outside the UK right now? Use NordVPN to access your preferred coverage of the cricket.

How to watch England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka ODI tri-series 2026 live streams in India

In India, the England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka ODI tri-series 2026 is available to watch on the Sony LIV app and website.

Sony LIV subscription plans in India start at ₹599 for the Mobile-Only yearly plan, while the Premium yearly plan costs ₹999.

If you're currently out of India but want to watch a Pakistan ODI tri-series live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, as per the instructions above.

How to watch England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka ODI tri-series 2026 live streams in Australia

In Australia, the England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka ODI tri-series 2026 games involving Pakistan are available to watch on Fox Cricket via Foxtel, with live streaming available via Kayo Sports.

Kayo Sports starts at AU$30 per month after a 7-day free trial. Or you can get your first month for AU$1.

Outside Australia right now? Use NordVPN to access your preferred England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka ODI tri-series coverage.

England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka ODI tri-series 2026 squads Pakistan: Shaheen Afridi (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Naseem Shah, Razaullah, Saad Baig (wk), Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Sufiyan Moqim England: Harry Brook (captain), Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, James Coles, Jordan Cox, Mason Crane, Henry Crocombe, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Josh Tongue Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (captain), Sahan Arachchige, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachindu Colombage, Avishka Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Janith Liyanage, Dilshan Madushanka, Eshan Malinga , Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Lahiru Udara, Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage

What is the England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka ODI tri-series schedule? All times BST Sunday, October 18: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium (9 a.m.)

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium (9 a.m.) Tuesday, October 20: Pakistan vs England, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium (9 a.m.)

Pakistan vs England, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium (9 a.m.) Thursday, October 22: Sri Lanka vs England, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium (9 a.m.)

Sri Lanka vs England, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium (9 a.m.) Sunday, October 25: Pakistan vs England, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (8 a.m.)

Pakistan vs England, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (8 a.m.) Tuesday, October 27: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (8 a.m.)

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (8 a.m.) Thursday, October 29: Sri Lanka vs England, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (8 a.m.)

Sri Lanka vs England, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (8 a.m.) Saturday, October 31: Tri-series final, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (8 a.m.)

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