Trust me, these 6 Bluetooth speaker deals are the best you'll find this Cyber Monday

I've reviewed and listened to dozens of wireless and Bluetooth speakers in my time at What Hi-Fi?, and while there are many, many options available in this massive corner of the market, not all of them are worth your time and money.

With Cyber Monday deals in full swing, there are new and existing discounts on some of the best Bluetooth speakers we've tested, making this a great time to nab one. If you don't need one for yourself, they certainly make ideal Christmas gifts...

I've collated six of our favourite models for all budgets, all offering enjoyable sound and a variety of different features. Some of them are portable Bluetooth models like the JBL Flip 6 and the Sonos Roam, while others are home-bound, mains-powered items which can't be moved around much. Let's see which is right for you.



JBL Flip 6

JBL Flip 6 was £130 now £89 at Amazon (save £41)

One of the best portable speakers around at this budget price point and one of JBL's finest, the Flip 6 model has consistently impressed over its various generations, and this latest is no different. Expect a bold sound, rugged build and excellent usability. Biggest saving on black colourway.

Five stars

The JBL Flip 6 remains one of our absolute favourite Bluetooth speakers around (and mine too), continuing the legacy of the Flip 5 with another full-bodied, robust and attractive performer that will go anywhere and do anything (within reason, of course).

If you're looking for something that's got versatility in spades and durability to be taken anywhere (a very decent IP67 dust-and-water-proof rating really helps), this would be our pick of the bunch. It's also made by JBL, so you've got access to the excellent JBL app as well as PartyBoost, which lets you link up multiple models for boosted sound.

It's the most expensive (it's all relative) item here, but certainly worth a look at a discount considering its credentials.

Read our full JBL Flip 6 review

Sonos Roam

Sonos Roam was £179 now £134 at Amazon (save £45) Sonos is known for its attractive, full-sounding speakers, not to mention access to its versatile ecosystem. The Sonos Roam may not hit the heights reached by rivals, but it has Bluetooth, is slim and portable, and you get access to a variety of streaming features over wi-fi. A nicely-made, robust unit full of musical muscle. Lowest price is on the black finish.

While we initially considered the Sonos Roam to be beatable in terms of its musical detail, it remains a speaker for which we have a lot of admiration. Some may prefer the musical credentials of the JBL Flip 6, but there's a lot to be said for the robust, meaty and full-bodied sound the slimline Roam can produce.

Arguably the best thing about the Roam, though, is that it's made by Sonos, meaning that you're granted access to the brand's excellent official app and its also-excellent multiroom ecosystem. Add to that a superb IP67 waterproof rating and a clean, attractive design and you've got a great candidate on your hands, especially with that juicy discount factored in.

Read our full Sonos Roam review

Amazon Echo Dot (5th gen)

Amazon Echo Dot (5th generation) was £55 now £22 at Amazon (save £23)

Amazon's fifth incarnation of the Echo Dot is a five-star performer with a surprising amount of wallop. It may be small but the dinky Dot sounds authoritative and musical at all volumes. It's also fitted out with the excellent Alexa smart assistant and is finished to a predictably high standard. This discount is pretty massive, so unless you hate all things Amazon, it's pretty much a no-brainer.

Five stars

The Echo Dot (5th gen) is a bit of an outlier, as while it's technically a Bluetooth speaker (you can listen via wi-fi or a Bluetooth connection), it's not a portable model. The Amazon-made smart speaker plugs directly into the mains and requires Alexa to work, setting it apart from its rivals here, and

For performing its main functions, though, the Dot is superb. It's clever (Alexa is absolutely brilliant right now, and only getting smarter), it's nicely made and, most striking of all, the audio is really excellent. Without question the best-sounding Echo Dot yet, and a real steal at this heavily discounted price. As we said in our review: "you want a versatile, engaging smart speaker that sounds superb on a shoestring, the Amazon Echo Dot (5th Generation) can unquestionably hold its own".

Read our full Amazon Echo Dot (5th gen) review

Sonos Era 300

Sonos Era 300 was £449 now £398 at Amazon (save £51)

The excellent, spatial audio-toting Sonos Era 300 wireless speaker is on a small but worthy discount. We love its huge, expressive sound and extensive streaming features. It might not seem like a huge discount, but any money off this premium speaker is a good deal in our books.

What Hi-Fi? Award Winner 2023

As its What Hi-Fi? 2023 Award certifies the Sonos Era 300 is one of the best wireless speakers we've recently tested, revealing itself to be an all-in-one performer that boasts superb audio, excellent streaming features and impressive spatial audio capabilities.

As we stated in our Sonos Era 300 review, "[it] performs admirably with any format of music... no matter what source or genre [which] all adds up to an enticing experience that's worth embarking on", especially with regard to its awesome handling of spatial audio.

The features only help to seal the deal. The Sonos app is great, Trueplay room calibration works superbly, and the Era 300 can slot into the wider Sonos multi-room ecosystem easily, while Wi-Fi 6, AirPlay 2, Bluetooth 5.0 streaming, plus voice control, only strengthen its credentials. It's so good, I'd recommend the Era 300 even at full price.

Read the full Sonos Era 300 review

Naim Mu-so Qb (2nd generation)

While it isn't portable and doesn't feature on our list of the best Bluetooth speakers (we've included it as one of the best wireless speakers instead), the Naim Mu-so QB (2nd gen) does qualify courtesy of the fact that, well, you can connect to it via Bluetooth.

However you connect to it, the Mu-so Qb is a majestic piece of engineering. With five speaker units, 300W of amplification, multiple connectivity options and various streaming platforms supported, the Naim is a blast to listen to as much as it is a delight to behold. It offers up a spirited, vibrant sound that feels as expressive as anything you'll get at this level. Anyone willing to splash a bit of cash (while also saving £100) should seriously consider the Award-winning Qb.

Read our full Naim Mu-so Qb review

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 was £ 90 now £70 at Amazon (save £20)

The Wonderboom 3 is a fun, funky speaker that offers a great amount of sound-for-size alongside perfect portability and an IP67 waterproof rating. At just £70, the Wonderboom is around 25% off its original asking price in pretty much any colour you like.

The Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 is probably an even closer rival to the Flip 6 in terms of price than the Tribit Stormbox Micro 2, officially retailing at £90 but dropping significantly thanks to Cyber Monday. I love it.

It's a fuller-sounding, more likeably designed unit than the Micro 2, and we're certainly keen on that funky design and fun, punchy sound. Again, it's not quite at the Flip 6's level sonically, but if you want a likeable, attractive and well-made performer that can be submerged in water (IP67 rated) and really draws the eye, this is the speaker for you. It's also around £20 cheaper than the Flip 6 right now, so that certainly works in its favour.

Read our full Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 review

