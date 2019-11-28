The best Black Friday deals 2019 UK

Black Friday deals are now live and we're rounding up the very best UK deals on everything from wireless headphones to 4K TVs, Bluetooth speakers to soundbars.

There are already savings on LG 4K OLED TVs, Apple AirPods and iPads, Sony wireless headphones, soundbars, Bluetooth speakers, turntables and more.

Whether you want to shop at Amazon, Argos, Currys, John Lewis, Richer Sounds or Sevenoaks, expect discounts on everything including TVs, headphones, speakers, tablets, streamers and more.

Now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday have arrived, we will be keeping our eyes peeled for the very best Black Friday tech deals. See below for our pick of the best deals available right now.

Black Friday deals from around the web

The best Black Friday deals

Sonos One £199 £159

Essentially the Sonos Play:1 with added voice control, this smart speaker gives you awesome sound without breaking the bank. A pair of class D amplifiers provide room-filling sound.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones £330 £229 at Amazon

Sony's wireless noise-cancelling headphones are impressive across the board and their price is only getting lower. You can save on the black and silver versions.View Deal

Sonos One £199 £159

Essentially the Sonos Play:1 with added voice control, this smart speaker gives you awesome sound without breaking the bank. A pair of class D amplifiers provide room-filling sound.View Deal

Samsung QE55Q90R 55 inch 4K QLED TV £1899 £1499 at Currys

This five-star belter of a TV is now at its lowest price ever. No other 4K TV is brighter, punchier or crisper. It's arguably the best gaming TV you can currently buy, too.View Deal

Sonos Move £399 £369 at Richer Sounds

The newest Sonos speaker is also the first Sonos speaker to be portable and offer Bluetooth streaming. The Sonos Move is now widely available for a £30 saving as part of the Sonos Black Friday deals.View Deal

Sonos Beam soundbar £389 £329

Sonos's soundbar adds some audio oomph to your films, TV shows and games. Voice control comes as standard, plus like other Sonos speakers, it plays nice with other devices too. A great home cinema upgrade.View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Cube £110 £79.99 at Amazon

A brilliant video streamer that's packed with apps (including, now, the Apple TV app) and produces a great picture and sound. It'll also allow you to control your entire AV system via Alexa. Great value before, it's a steal at this new Black Friday price.View Deal

Q Acoustics 3020i speakers £249 £189

The five-star rated Q Acoustics 3020i speakers are also on offer, down to £199 from £249. "Deep in size, deep in sonic analysis", is how we described them. View Deal

Denon AVR-X3600H AV receiver £999 £799 at Richer Sounds

Our current home cinema amplifier Product of the Year, the Denon AVR-X3600H is an absolutely brilliant AVR with a rich, muscular sound, 11 channels of amplification, eight HDMI inputs and three outputs. It's a beast, and it's now more affordable than ever.View Deal

Sony NW-A45 £180 £139 at Amazon

With a 3.1in touch screen for an intuitive operation, a 16GB internal memory that's expandable via micro SD slot, a 45-hour battery life, Bluetooth and 24-bit/192kHz PCM and DSD support, this is one well-spec-ed portable hi-res music player.View Deal

Ultimate Ears Megablast £269.99 £99.99 at Amazon

Save £170 off this superb portable Bluetooth speaker, which earned a well-deserved five star What HiFi review. The megablast is a fun, energetic (yet controlled) performer, with Alexa voice controls built-in for good measure. It's available in a range of zingy colours, each priced at £99.99.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II £299 £236 at Exceptional AV

These headphones have been reduced across the board but while they're £249 on Amazon and a few other retailers, we've spotted them for £239 at this specialist, trusted retailer.View Deal

Google Nest Mini 2nd Gen £49 £29 at Currys

You can save £20 on the 2nd Generation Google Nest Mini, which gives you Google Assistant and your Nest devices, and promises bigger and better sound. It's in the Currys Black Tag event, but also on sale at the likes of Argos and John Lewis.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 £350 £298 at Peter Tyson

A breakaway from the QuietComfort range, the 700s are the beginning of a more premium series. Both the acoustics and digital signal processing have been redesigned. Comfort and aesthetics are spot-on too and, sonically, their character makes for uncomplicated listening.View Deal

Sony WF-1000X true wireless £179 £119 at Currys

If you want the best-sounding pair of AirPod alternatives under £200, you don't need to look much further than the Sony WF-1000X earbuds. And right now you can save £50 on the original price. An excellent buy.View Deal

B&W P5 Wireless headphones £229 £149

What’s not to like about the B&W P5 Wireless? Not much, from what we can see and hear. The company's first wireless headphones have been around a while now but if you're not concerned about noise-cancelling or the latest features, they remain a great deal.View Deal

Sonos Play:1 £170 £129 at Currys

If you thought time would have aged the Play:1, think again. It remains a great-sounding wireless speaker, and a decent passage into multi-room for those on a tight budget. Now at a bargain price thanks to this Black Friday deal.View Deal

Sony SRS-XB41 Bluetooth speaker £149 £99 at Amazon

Sony's midrange waterproof wireless speaker is a riot of colour thanks to built-in lights that can be customised to suit the mood of the gathering. Sony's Extra Bass technology should ensure a decent low-end grunt too. A cheap and cheerful Black Friday deal.View Deal

Samsung 4K TV 55-inch UE55RU7020 £429 £399 at Argos

The 55-inch RU7020 packs in plenty of features including 4K, HDR10 and HDR10+ support. This 2019 set also boasts Samsung's slick Smart TV platform, so Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and all the major catch-up services are at your fingertips.View Deal

Logitech Harmony remote £299.99 £115.99 at Amazon

Remember universal remote controls? Logitech remembers. And in fact turns out some rather nifty remotes for controlling multiple devices with one button press. A 61% saving makes this Amazon Black Friday deal very tempting.View Deal

Apple iPad Pro 256GB WiFi £769 £448.99 at Amazon

We rated this premium tablet a full five out of five, praising its powerful sound, impressive ProMotion display and high-quality cameras. And the good news is that Amazon has knocked £320 off the price in the Black Friday sales.View Deal

4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited £39.96 £0.99 at Amazon

If you're a new customer to Amazon, this is a massive near-£39 saving indeed. For Prime members, you're still saving on what would otherwise be a £7.99 per month ad-free, unlimited skip and download streaming service. View Deal

Samsung UE43RU7470 4K TV £499 £399 at Currys

The Samsung UE43RU7470 seems like impossibly good value. It ticks all the right tech boxes – HDR, 4K, an excellent smart platform and arguably the best TV user interface around – and all for what was already a bargain price under £500. At £399, it's a steal.View Deal

Cyrus soundKey DAC £100 £49 at Richer Sounds

The Cyrus soundKey is a handy little USB DAC and headphone amp that will greatly improve on the sound coming from your laptop, and giving you What Hi-Fi? Award-winning sound in your pocket.View Deal

Q Acoustics M2 soundbase £299 £149 at Amazon

Q Acoustics can now add ‘soundbase’ to its list of successes. We said the M2 was fantastic value for money at its original price, so the fact it's now almost half price is unbelievable value.View Deal

Denon DM41 micro system £279 £199 at Sevenoaks

This darling of the micro system world continues to impress us with its detailed, musical and rhythmic prowess, and the addition of Bluetooth along with its CD player and radio will appeal to many. Just add speakers.View Deal

Marantz PM6006 UK Edition £400 £279 at Richer Sounds

Dynamically expressive with a smooth, balanced and insightful delivery: there are plenty of reasons to go for this Award-winning amplifier. This saving only makes the deal sweeter.View Deal

Roberts Stream 94i radio £200 £158 at Amazon

This multi-talented radio brings DAB+, DAB, FM and internet radio to your home, and its built-in Bluetooth makes it ideal for use as a general wireless speaker. Most important, though, is its Award-winning sound. View Deal

Yamaha YAS-207 soundbar £350 £249 at Sevenoaks

You can now save £100 on this five-star soundbar from Yamaha. It's a clear step above entry-level models in terms of quality, with a detailed and spacious soundfield and tight, tonally balanced delivery. Take advantage of Bluetooth connectivity and the soundbar's single 4K-compatible HDMI input.View Deal

Sony UBP-X800 4K Blu-ray player £400 £299 at Currys

This Sony 4K Blu-ray player supports stunning Atmos and DTS:X sound, plus HDR images with BT.2020 colour. High resolution music is also supported, plus you can stream wireless music to your Bluetooth headphones for private listening. Winner.View Deal

Sonos Playbase wireless soundbase £699 £619 at Amazon

It's not often there's a discount on Sonos kit, so grab it while you can. The Playbase is simple, stylish and will beat the sound from most TVs hands down. Connect it to a multi-room system and even add it to a full 5.1 setup.View Deal

Samsung 4K TV 55-inch UE55RU7020 £429 £399 at Argos

The 55-inch RU720 packs in plenty of features including 4K, HDR10 and HDR10+ support. This 2019 set also boasts Samsung's slick Smart TV platform, so Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and all the major catch-up services are at your fingertips.View Deal

Sony KD-55XF9005 55in 4K HDR TV £1699 £899 at John Lewis

X-motion Clarity tech promises smooth sports and action movies while HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision support is present and correct. The price has dropped yet again lately, so you can currently get a huge £800 discount on this excellent telly.View Deal

Panasonic TX-55FZ802B OLED TV £2299 £1099 Richer Sounds

We gave Panasonic's 55-inch FZ802 OLED TV five stars at its original price of £2299, so it really is a bargain with this huge discount. Do consider the LG C9 first, though, as at this point it's not much more expensive.View Deal

LG OLED55C9PLA OLED TV for £2499 £1399 at Amazon

Brand new for this year, LG's C9 OLED improves on last year's C8 in almost every way, making it comfortably the better buy if you can stretch to it. Doing so is now a lot easier than it was, too, as the price has steadily tumbled since launch.View Deal

TV deals

Samsung QE55Q90R 55 inch 4K QLED TV £1899 £1499 at Currys

This five-star belter of a TV is now at its lowest price ever. No other 4K TV is brighter, punchier or crisper. It's arguably the best gaming TV you can currently buy, too.View Deal

Sony KDL-32WE613BU HD Ready Smart TV £349 £254 at Amazon

Want a TV for a second room or bedroom? You can save £95 on this Sony 32-inch TV. It's only HD Ready but if it's for the kids or a spare room it still represents a decent bargain. View Deal

Samsung 4K TV 55-inch UE55RU7020 £429 £399 at Argos

The 55-inch RU720 packs in plenty of features including 4K, HDR10 and HDR10+ support. This 2019 set also boasts Samsung's slick Smart TV platform, so Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and all the major catch-up services are at your fingertips.View Deal

Samsung UE43RU7470 4K HDR TV £429 £399 at Currys

We've only just given this 43 inch Samsung TV a What Hi-Fi? Award and already it's dropped in price. This is a cracking set for those who want 4K, HDR and a great operating system at a more compact size.View Deal

Samsung UE49RU8000 4K HDR TV £749 £599 at Richer Sounds

Another Award-winning TV - and one that's just had a second, chunky discount. The 49 inch RU8000 is an excellent TV with lots of detail, super-sharp edges and great colours. It's also got the best, most app-laden operating system out there. A serious bargain at this price.View Deal

Philips 4K HDR OLED TV 55OLED804 £1699 £1399 at Currys

The set comes with the brilliant Ambilight technology, full HDR support (Dolby Vision and HDR10+) and plenty of apps on the Android smart TV platform. It's a very decent TV at a very decent price.View Deal

Samsung Q950R 8K TV & Note 10+ 5G phone from £3699 £2699

Grab yourself a double-helping of Samsung's flagships with a £999 discount on this 8K TV/5G mobile combo. The Q950R is part of Samsung's superb 2019 QLED range. It will upscale to 8K resolution while you wait for native 8K material to arrive.View Deal

LG OLED55C9PLA 55in OLED TV for £2499 £1399 at John Lewis

Brand new for this year, LG's C9 OLED improves on last year's C8 in almost every way, making it comfortably the better buy if you can stretch to it. Doing so is now a lot easier than it was, too, as the price has just dropped by another £300, taking the overall discount to a healthy grand.View Deal

LG OLED65C9PLA 65in 2019 OLED TV £3299 £1999 at Richer Sounds

This 2019 LG OLED has just had yet another £300 shed from its price, taking the overall discount to £1300. It's an awesome TV - a surprisingly big improvement on last year's model - and well worth the original asking price, let alone the new one.View Deal

Headphone deals

Sennheiser PXC 550 Wireless £329.99 £174.99 at Amazon

Massively cushioned ear cups and wireless Bluetooth technology make these noise-cancelling cans an ideal companion, whether you're jetting off somewhere sunny or just battling through the daily commute. View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones £330 £229 at Amazon

Sony's wireless noise-cancelling headphones are impressive across the board and their price is only getting lower. You can save on the black and silver versions.View Deal

Sony WF-1000X true wireless £179 £119 at Currys

If you want the best-sounding pair of AirPod alternatives under £200, you don't need to look much further than the Sony WF-1000X earbuds. And right now you can save £50 on the original price. An excellent buy.View Deal

Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 in-ears £90 £40 at John Lewis

They've racked up the What Hi-Fi? Awards in recent years and it's easy to tell why. The sound quality is stunning. These in-ears promote a smooth and balanced sound, with plenty of drive and a great sense of musicality. If you want to upgrade the freebies that came with your smartphone, these Sennheisers are a great shout – and at this price they're a steal.View Deal

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 £350 £298 at Peter Tyson

A breakaway from the QuietComfort range, the 700s are the beginning of a more premium series. Both the acoustics and digital signal processing have been redesigned. Comfort and aesthetics are spot-on too and, sonically, their character makes for uncomplicated listening.View Deal

Apple AirPods £159 £129 at Amazon

Technically and sonically better than before, the second generation AirPods offer unbeatable Bluetooth usability and decent sound quality. View Deal

Sony WH-CH700N wireless headphones £150 £79

Want Sony sound quality plus wireless convenience and the added bonus of noise-cancelling technology? Look no further. These affordable headphones are a fine choice, thanks to a 35-hour battery life and super-fast charging.View Deal

ENACFIRE true wireless earbuds £125.99 £45.99

Save a ridiculous 76%, that's £96, on these true wireless bluetooth earphones. They come with a mic, portable charging case and the promise of 18 hours of battery life.View Deal

Bose SoundLink Around-Ear wireless headphones £200 £150

Bose has long been a player in the wireless headphone game, and these are one of their most affordable over-ear pairs. With NFC one-touch connectivity, a 15-hour battery life and a 4.5/5 Amazon user review rating, these cans are bargains waiting to be bagged.View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless noise-cancelling £330 £236 at Exceptional AV

Prefer Bose? The Sonys above may sound a little superior, but if you're happy to sacrifice that last little bit of sonic ability in the name of added comfort and a cheaper price, these Boses are the noise-cancellers to buy.View Deal

Speaker deals

Wharfedale Diamond 220 for £129 £99

Tested at £200, the price for these speakers may have got old but the sound certainly hasn't. Incredible detail, wonderful balance, brilliant dynamics; they really are hard to fault.View Deal

Mission LX-2 stereo speakers for £179 £149 at Amazon

The LX-2s are one of the best budget speakers we've heard in the last few years. They deliver strong dynamics and fine timing. Worth every penny of its original price, they're an even better option now.View Deal

Q Acoustics 3020i speakers £249 £189

The five-star rated Q Acoustics 3020i speakers are also on offer, down to £199 from £249. "Deep in size, deep in sonic analysis", is how we described them.

Q Acoustics 3050 speakers for £399 £249 at Richer Sounds

These 2016 floorstanders have since been updated by Q Acoustics, but they remain a wildly entertaining proposition, blending power and authority with strong rhythmic drive. Now with a £150 saving.View Deal

KEF Q350 speakers for £530 £499 at Sevenoaks

Sounding more like speakers close to the £1000 mark, these current Award-winners will wow you with their refined, articulate and well-integrated sound. If these KEFs weren't already on your shopping list, the few quid you save off its original price should tempt you. Trade in your old speakers at Sevenoaks and you can save an additional 20% before the end of September.View Deal

Monitor Audio Bronze B5 5.1 + Denon AVR £2085 £1479

Bag a new Denon AVR-X2600H AV receiver with a Monitor Audio speaker package and save around 25% for the privilege. Denon's AVRs have been sweeping the board this year, so expect explosive but controlled surround sound.View Deal

Bluetooth speaker deals

UE Boom 2 Bluetooth speaker £119 £59.99 at Amazon

This superb budget waterproof speaker is now half price. You get an awful lot for your money, including a durable design, great app functionality and 360-degree sound. With this 50% off, it's a steal. View Deal

Sonos Play:1 £170 £129 at Currys

If you thought time would have aged the Play:1, think again. It remains a great-sounding wireless speaker, and a decent passage into multi-room for those on a tight budget. Now at a bargain price thanks to this Black Friday deal.View Deal

Ultimate Ears Megablast £270 £99 at Amazon

The Megablast is the biggest and one of the best portable Bluetooth speaker UE currently makes. With Alexa built-in, a 16-hour battery, a full-on energetic sound, and well over £140 off the yellow version at Amazon, it's a lot of sound for (relatively) little money. View Deal

Apple HomePod smart speaker, £319 , £279 at John Lewis

Discounts on Apple products are hard to come, so this £40 saving on the HomePod smart speaker (in white) shouldn't be sniffed at. If you own an Apple smartphone and subscribe to Apple Music, then you'll find plenty to like.View Deal

Marshall Woburn II Bluetooth Speaker £429 £329 at Amazon

You can bag a cool £100 off Marshall's funky, guitar amp-inspired wireless speaker. Crank it up to 11 and you'll be rewarded with 110 watts courtesy of two tweeters and 5.25in mid/bass units apiece. There's also Bluetooth 5.0 and aptX technology to ensure high-quality streams. Available in black or white.

View Deal

KEF EGG Bluetooth speakers £349 £199

The KEF Eggs are, frankly, iconic. Great design and the sound to match, you can now pick up a pair of the wireless desktop speakers for under £300, though they could go cheaper over Black Friday...View Deal

Naim Mu-so premium wireless speaker £895 £695 at John Lewis

The Naim Mu-so is simply one of the best wireless audio products we've tested in the past five years. Its incredible detail levels, rhythmic drive and awesome dynamics was the most like hi-fi we'd heard from a wireless product for many years. For £695, it's an absolute bargain.View Deal

Turntable deals

Sony PS-HX500 £400 £249 at Sevenoaks

Want to rip vinyl to hi-res? Of course you do. This entertaining turntable has that ability, sounds great while it's doing so and these days is a serious bargain.View Deal

Audio Technica AT-LP5 £349 £249 at Audiovisual Online

A plug and play turntable that's an absolute pleasure to listen to and delivers detail, dynamics and a USB connection for digitising your vinyl. And you can save £100.View Deal

Rega Planar 3 £649 £579 at Audio T

A multiple Award-winner, the Rega Planar 3 is as good as it gets for this sort of money. This deal is the cheapest price we've found, though it doesn't come fitted with a cartridge.View Deal

Hi-Fi deals

Marantz PM6006 UK Edition £400 £279 at Richer Sounds

Dynamically expressive with a smooth, balanced and insightful delivery: there are plenty of reasons to go for this Award-winning amplifier. This saving only makes the deal sweeter.View Deal

Pure Evoke F3 Bluetooth radio £150 £94 at John Lewis

With Internet, DAB/DAB+ and FM radio as well as Spotify Connect and Bluetooth, this mini unit is one of the best-connected bedside radios you could ask for. Our four-star review praised its smooth and full-bodied sound. View Deal

Sony NW-A45 £180 £139 at Amazon

With a 3.1in touch screen for an intuitive operation, a 16GB internal memory that's expandable via micro SD slot, a 45-hour battery life, Bluetooth and 24-bit/192kHz PCM and DSD support, this is one well-specc'd portable hi-res music player.View Deal

Yamaha CRX-N470D system £299 £229 at Sevenoaks

This mini hi-fi system is a nice mix of traditional and newer methods of playback. You can play your CDs and tune into the radio, and also stream songs over Bluetooth, AirPlay, wi-fi and partner it with other Yamaha multi-room products. With the right pair of stereo speakers, it’s a tidy little performer with ample detail and good timing.View Deal

Denon DM41 micro system £279 £199 at Peter Tyson

This darling of the micro system world continues to impress us with its detailed, musical and rhythmic prowess, and the addition of Bluetooth along with its CD player and radio will appeal to many. Just add speakers.View Deal

Marantz CD6006 UK Edition £449 £279 at Richer Sounds

This 2018 Award-winning CD player has a crisp, exciting, insightful sound that's more informative than the standard version. Add in a solid build, smart finish and extensive connections, and this is a quality, well-featured player on a great deal.View Deal

Soundbar deals

Q Acoustics M2 soundbase £299 £149 at Amazon

Q Acoustics can now add ‘soundbase’ to its list of successes. We said the M2 was fantastic value for money at its original price, so the fact it's now almost half price is unbelievable value.View Deal

Yamaha YAS-105BLB Soundbar £189 £144.95 at Amazon

Yamaha's entry-level soundbar promises premium sound quality and a powerful punch of bass – at a wallet-friendly price. You get Bluetooth for music streaming and a Yamaha' virtual surround sound technology. Now that you can pick it up for under £150, we reckon it's a bargain.View Deal

Sonos Playbase wireless soundbase £699 £619 at Amazon

The Playbase is simple, stylish and will beat the sound from most TVs hands down. Connect it to a multi-room system and even add it to a full 5.1 setup.View Deal

Home cinema deals

Denon AVR-X3600H AV amplifier £999 £799 at Richer Sounds

Our current home cinema amplifier Product of the Year, the Denon AVR-X3600H is an absolutely brilliant AVR with a rich, muscular sound, 11 channels of 180W amplification, eight HDMI inputs and three outputs. It's a beast, and it's now more affordable than ever.View Deal

Sony UBP-X800 4K Blu-ray player £399 £245 at Amazon

This Sony 4K Blu-ray player supports stunning Atmos and DTS:X sound, plus HDR images with BT.2020 colour. High resolution music is also supported, plus you can stream wireless music to your Bluetooth headphones for private listening. Winner.View Deal

Epson EH-TW650 HD projector £600 £493 on Amazon

A crisp, clear picture with very natural colour reproduction; you simply won’t find this kind of home cinema brilliance at this kind of price elsewhere. This Full HD projector is great for games and films, and is bright enough to use in well lit rooms.View Deal

Dali Zensor 1 5.1 speaker package £999 £699 at Exceptional AV

Years on from launch and this award-winning speaker bundle is still an excellent shout. Their sound is articulate and detailed, with dialogue a particular big hitter and music still punchy and complex; a solid build too. Great audio just doesn't get old.View Deal

Sonos deals

Sonos One SL £179 £149

The One SL is the same as the One, just without the voice control smarts. But if you're looking for a smart speaker that ties into the Sonos ecosystem and doesn't cost a bomb, you've found it.View Deal

Sonos Play:1 £170 £129 at Currys

If you thought time would have aged the Play:1, think again. It remains a great-sounding wireless speaker, and a decent passage into multi-room for those on a tight budget. Now at a bargain price thanks to this Black Friday deal.View Deal

Sonos Beam £389 £329

Sonos's soundbar adds some audio oomph to your films, TV shows and games. Voice control comes as standard, plus like other Sonos speakers, it plays nice with other devices too. A great home cinema upgrade.View Deal

Sonos Playbase wireless soundbase £699 £619 at Amazon

It's not often there's a discount on Sonos kit, so grab it while you can. The Playbase is simple, stylish and will beat the sound from most TVs hands down. Connect it to a multi-room system and even add it to a full 5.1 setup.View Deal

Apple deals

Apple AirPods £159 £129 at BT Shop

Impressive true wireless headphones, now with better sound, you can save a solid £30 on these AirPods in the early Black Friday sales.View Deal

Apple HomePod smart speaker, £319 , £279 at John Lewis

Discounts on Apple products are hard to come, so this £40 saving on the HomePod smart speaker (in white) shouldn't be sniffed at. If you own an Apple smartphone and subscribe to Apple Music, then you'll find plenty to like.View Deal

Apple iPad Pro 256GB WiFi £769 £448.99 at Amazon

We rated this premium tablet a full five out of five back in 2017, praising its powerful sound, impressive ProMotion display and high-quality cameras. It's since been superseded by the Pro 11, but the good news is that Amazon has knocked £320 off the RRP – making it the equivalent of vintage champagne on a prosecco budget.View Deal

PS4 and Xbox deals

With the new PS5 and Project Scarlett Xbox due out next year, it's likely to be a great time to make a saving on the existing PS4 and Xbox One. There are always discounts and special Black Friday bundles but this year looks likely to be extra competitive for discounts on games consoles.

Can't wait? Check out our round-up of the best Xbox deals and the best PS4 deals that are live right now.

When is Black Friday 2019?

Black Friday always takes place on the Friday after Thanksgiving, which means this year it will fall on Friday 29th November. Most retailers will want to make the most of what will typically be the busiest 24 hours of the event, meaning we can expect deals going live at midnight and running until the end of the day.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday began in the US but in recent years has very much become a worldwide shopping phenomena. It's regarded (and backed up by stats) as the busiest shopping day of the year – both online and in-store – and officially kicks off the holiday season.

Why is it called Black Friday? The date was traditionally the start of the Christmas shopping season, when retailers hoped to move out of the "red" (loss) and in to the "black" (profit), hence Black Friday.

The term 'Cyber Monday', meanwhile, was coined by Scott Silverman and the National Retail Federation's Ellen Davis in a bid to encourage people to take their shopping online during the Black Friday event. That was back in 2005, when people needed such encouragement! It's always the Monday after Black Friday (this year, Monday 2nd December).

Consumer electronics is unsurprisingly one of the most popular product categories, alongside groceries and clothing. Last year, the Amazon Echo Dot, Bose noise-cancelling headphones and Apple AirPods were among the best-selling tech products in the UK.

The Black Friday shopping event shows no sign of slowing down either, with online and high-street retailers promising another year of big discounts on a wide range of products.

Where to get the best Black Friday deals?

4K TVs, smart and Bluetooth speakers and wireless headphones will almost guaranteed be on offer at pretty much every electronics retailer, and those looking to buy into, or build upon, an Alexa ecosystem will surely be able to save money on Fire streamer or tablet or Echo speaker.

The dominant names on the high street, such as Argos, Currys and John Lewis, will always go big on games console bundles ahead of Christmas, and as OLED continues to be such a buzzword (and beginning to drop under £1000 in the key shopping sales) some cheap OLED TV deals are as sure as night follows day.

We're confident the specialist AV retailers such as Richer Sounds and Sevenoaks will deliver some hi-fi and home cinema bargains – last year's What Hi-Fi? Award-winners are a good place to start when it comes to finding a price reduction. The likes of Amazon, Argos, eBay, Currys and AO.com will be competing in the bun fight to offer the lowest prices on audio and video too – which is only good news for the consumer.

How long will Black Friday last?

Well, Black Friday is 24 hours. And Cyber Monday is 24 hours. But like Amazon Prime day and the January sales, these events always have preliminary and aftermath offers. For one, deals will run during the weekend sandwiched in the middle of the two days. And in the days and weeks building up to them, there will be plenty of 'pre-Black Friday' savings serenading the sites. Expect the Black Friday Amazon 2019 sale to last at least a week, with plenty of tempting discounts ahead of the date itself.

The early Black Friday 2018 deals included Amazon discounts on several Sonos speakers – including £90 off the Play:5 speaker, and £50 off both the Playbase soundbase and Playbar soundbar – so we'll be keeping an eye out for special offers well ahead of the date itself. And while Cyber Monday should be the end, it's likely only the beginning of the end, with plenty of deals spilling into the days following Cyber Monday.

Are the Black Friday deals any good?

After the initial few years of excitement around Black Friday in the UK, we naturally moved to the apathy stage, as people began to question whether the offers were genuinely good deals. And it remains up for debate.

For example, it's not unusual to see discounted products rise in price in the summer months ahead of a "price cut" come Black Friday; naturally this means you're essentially just getting the original discounted price from earlier in the year. That said, there are always genuine deals to be had – it's just finding them amongst the onslaught of offers.

Luckily that's where our service will come in; we'll handpick the best TV, audio and AV deals across retailers to find the ones that are really worth your hard-earned cash.

We'd suggest having a rough idea of what you want in mind – whether that be noise-cancelling headphones under £100, a discounted 55in 4K OLED TV or a portable, outdoor-friendly Bluetooth speaker etc – but restricting yourself only to specific models will reduce your chance of being lucky in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Pick the features you fancy, then see what ticks your boxes and has the best Black Friday discount.

What Black Friday deals can you expect?

With Prime Day (and actually Black Friday 2018) still fresh in our minds, we can of course imagine the deals that will run across the weekend, not to mention the early Black Friday deals that begin in the days (weeks, even) building up to the actual date. And if previous years are anything to go by we can expect quality as well as quantity!

Last year we saw half-price Sony, Beats and AKG headphones, £250 off an Award-winning Denon amp, a 50in Philips 4K TV for £399 and 30% off Amazon Echo and Fire devices. Similar deals appeared during this year's Amazon Prime Day too, so it's likely we'll see more of the same hefty discounts on similar popular products.

The Sonos One will be two years old come Black Friday, so could we finally see it slip under its best-ever price of £164? We'd eat an HDMI cable if Apple's AirPods weren't reduced, and OLED TV deals are bound to be plentiful. We could even see the ridiculous £799 price of a 55in Philips OLED TV re-surface.

Games consoles are always a big draw, too, and with the PS5 and Xbox Scarlett around the corner, expect to see plenty of Black Friday PS4 and Xbox deals.

As for the retailers, expect the shopping giants such as Amazon, Argos, Currys and John Lewis to go big on the sales, with specialists such as Richer Sounds, Sevenoaks and Superfi offering special deals on hi-fi and home cinema products.

Why wait until the big day to start saving money? The cut-throat consumer electronics market means there are always deals to be had.

While the biggest brands, such as Apple and Sonos, try to keep their products at a premium all through the year, you'll find 4K and OLED TVs from LG, Samsung and Sony, Bluetooth speakers, wireless headphones and plenty more besides at knockdown prices throughout the year.

We've done the hard work, so you don't have to, and rounded-up some of our favourite deals right now.