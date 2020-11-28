Sony Black Friday deal: save £50 on this Award-winning hi-res music player at Amazon

Amazon is offering a generous £50 saving on the Sony NW-A55L 16GB hi-res music player, bringing this 2020 What Hi-Fi? Award-winning portable wonder down to a snip under £130.

There are three colour finishes still available on Saturday afternoon – Black, Blue and Gold – but you'll need to be fast if you want to get your hands on this Black Friday weekend deal.

Award winner Sony Walkman NW-A55L 16GB (was £180) NOW £130 at Amazon

Save big on this class-leading hi-res music player from Sony, part of an Award-winning stable in portable audio electronics.View Deal

The NW-A55L is capable of playing pretty much anything you could throw at it: hi-res PCM files up to 32-bit/384kHz (WAVs are supported all the way up, while FLACs top out at 24-bit/96kHz), DSD tracks up to 11.2MHz (which the player converts to PCM) and MQA music. That covers nearly every digital music file you could probably own, whether it’s ripped from a CD collection or downloaded from a digital music store.

Its 16GB onboard storage can hold roughly 400 MP3, 60 CD-quality or 25 hi-res (24-bit/96kHz) albums, although a microSD slot can expand that memory by up to 2TB. Its foolproof interface is easy to navigate via a 3.1-inch touch screen, too.

Most importantly, though, it sounds great. If you’re looking for a sonic upgrade over your phone, the Sony will offer it across the board. It has a next-level maturity when it comes to delivering clarity, cleanliness and weight, and its well-timed sprightliness and more than a hint of dynamics save it from mimicking the often flat presentation you get from a phone’s output.

Simply put, if you want a portable music player for less than £250, you won't find one that sounds better than this. Buy with complete confidence.