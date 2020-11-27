Save £90 on Technics wireless earbuds for Black Friday

Technics might be better known for turntables, but earlier this year the company launched its first-ever pair of premium wireless earbuds, the EAH-AZ70WE. We tested them at £240 but thanks to Black Friday sales, you can now grab a pair over on Amazon for just £149.99.

Technics EAH-AZ70WE-K £240 £149.99 at Amazon (save £90)

Technics' first pair of wireless earbuds has a serious price cut for Black Friday. They produce a solid, punchy sound, are comfy to wear and the noise-cancelling does a solid job too. Be quick and you can save £90 off the Silver finish.View Deal

To compete with all its close rivals such as the Sony WF-1000XM3, Apple AirPods Pros and Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2, Technics has worked extra hard to make them competitive at the money. They deliver effective noise-cancelling which can be tweaked through the Technics Audio Connect companion app. Battery life is an equally competitive six hours with the charging case providing an extra 12 hours in total. And the best part? They're entertaining to listen to, thanks to their punchy, energetic delivery.

At the full asking price, we didn't think the Technics offered enough value for the full five stars, but at this price, these wireless earbuds definitely deserve your attention.

MORE:

This way for the 8 best Black Friday headphones deals live in the UK right now

Bargains ahoy! The 19 best Amazon Black Friday deals live right now

Our pick of the best wireless earbuds on the market