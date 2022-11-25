Save big on JBL Charge, Flip and Xtreme Bluetooth speakers on Black Friday

JBL makes some of the very best Bluetooth speakers out there, with the brand earning many five-star reviews from us, and what's more is that thanks to Black Friday, you can get some of our favorite JBL speakers for cheap.

On sale you'll find the five-star Flip 6 (opens in new tab), the five-star Charge 5 (opens in new tab), and the five-star Xtreme 3 (opens in new tab) all at over 30% off on Amazon. All three of these speakers we at What Hi-Fi? loved, complimenting their excellent builds and sound quality. So, if you're in the market for a Bluetooth speaker, make sure to check out these JBL deals!

Amazon Black Friday JBL speaker sales

(opens in new tab) JBL Flip 6: was $130 now $90 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Coming with excellent clarity and separation, punchy bass, and even a useful EQ system, the Flip 6 sets the standard for a Bluetooth speaker at its price. Thankfully, this Black Friday you can get yours for $40 off, making this not just a great speaker but a great value.

(opens in new tab) JBL Charge 5: was $180 now $120 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This five-star Bluetooth speaker comes packed with a clear, detailed sound; a wide open soundstage; and even robust dust- and waterproofing, too. At $60 off, it's hard to say no to this speaker.

(opens in new tab) JBL Xtreme 3: was $379 now $229 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This five-star speaker comes with a rugged build, an impressive sense of detail and dynamics, and strong timing, too. We loved this speaker at its original $350, and at just $229 this is an absolute steal.

JBL's Flip 6 is a fantastic Bluetooth speaker. In our official review, we gave the Flip 6 five-stars and appreciated its clarity and precision; its exceptionally punchy bass for the size; and its surprisingly useful EQ system. All told, this is a great-sounding portable speaker you can now get for less than $100.

The Charge 5 is similarly excellent. In our review, we also gave the Charge 5 five-stars and loved its incredibly clear and detailed sound; its wide soundstage; and its updated dustproofing. This is a rugged, great-sounding speaker that was a great buy at $180, and at $120, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better value.

Lastly, the Xtreme 3 is yet another superb speaker. We gave this speaker five-stars in our official review, and we especially loved its rugged build, awesome detail and dynamics; and its excellent sense of timing. If you're looking for an outdoorsy speaker that sounds great, the Xtreme 3 is a strong choice.

Regardless of how much you've got to spend, JBL's Bluetooth speakers are almost always exceptional values at every pricepoint. Suffice it to say that if you're in the market for a Bluetooth speaker, these JBL Black Friday Amazon deals are, at the very least, worth a look and a think.

MORE:

Check out the best Black Friday speaker deals

And the best Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals

As well as our guide to all the best Black Friday deals