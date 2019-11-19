Save 40% on a Google Home Mini smart speaker for Black Friday

You don't have to wait until Black Friday for a great deal on a smart speaker. You can now pick up a Google Home Mini for just £29 - that's £20 cheaper than the original retail price of £49.

Or, put another way, a saving of 40%.

If you opt for the deal at Currys PC World, you'll also get a six-month subscription to Spotify Premium thrown in for free.

The Google Home Mini is a smaller version of the Google Home smart speaker. It packs all the same features as its bigger brother but in a smaller package. This means you can access music streaming services like Spotify and Google Play Music and connect to nearby Chromecast devices.

Sonically, it sits around the level of the Amazon Echo Dot, but can't really match bigger, more expensive smart speakers such as the Google Home or Sonos One. However, it's a useful addition to any fledgling smart speaker system, especially if it's going to be used with other members of the Google Home family.

