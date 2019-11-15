This Samsung 55-inch 4K TV is just £429 at Argos for Black Friday

With Black Friday bargains coming thick and fast, Argos has unveiled a shockingly cheap deal on a Samsung 55-inch 4K Smart TV. The UE55RU7020 – part of the Samsung's 2019 range – is now just £429. A serious bargain, even for an entry-level set.

But before you line your pockets with savings, here's what you need to know...

Samsung 55-inch UE55RU7020 4K LED TV £429 at Argos

The 55-inch RU720 packs in plenty of features including 4K, HDR10 and HDR10+ support. This 2019 set also boasts Samsung's slick Smart TV platform, so Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and all the major catch-up services are at your fingertips.

(Image credit: Future / Expanse, Amazon Prime )

The RU7020 is one of Samsung's entry-level 4K LED TV, which means it doesn't have all the very latest picture technologies or a QLED screen. But it does offer good HDR handling, Samsung's brilliant Smart TV platform and plenty of rich detail – all for an extremely attractive price.

Samsung’s Tizen OS is one of the best in the business, and features Now TV, BT Sports, BT TV, Apple TV, all the catch-up services, Deezer, Tidal and Spotify as well as Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

You also get HDR support, which comes in HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG formats. Sadly, the audio side of things isn't quite as impressive, so once you've lined your pockets with savings, it might be worth upgrading the 2 x 10-watt built-in speakers by adding a soundbar to your shopping cart. On paper, this looks like a tempting telly for the money.