No, it's not Black Friday (but there are some great early Black Friday deals)

Have you seen a lot of Black Friday TV ads this week? Hearing about Black Friday sales on the radio? And noticed all the Black Friday deals online? You'd be forgiven for thinking today is Black Friday... but the official Black Friday date is actually next week, Friday 27th November.

However, there really are a lot of early Black Friday deals available, many of which are so good that they'll be hard to beat come the big day, with the likes of Argos, Currys and John Lewis all starting early sales. So if you want to beat (some of) the rush, and secure a tasty discount ahead of next week, it is well worth perusing our pick of the best tech deals below.

We've spotted really very good discounts on LG, Samsung and Sony 4K and OLED TVs, deals on Apple AirPods and headphones from AKG and Sennheiser, plus offers on hi-fi and home cinema kit, from B&W and KEF speakers to turntables. AV receivers and projectors. So long as you're not looking for a PS5 deal, we're confident there will be something to pique your interest...

The best early Black Friday deals

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) £49.99 £18.99

It's small enough to easily move between rooms, and the unobtrusive design will suit any decor. The sound isn't half bad for the size, either. No wonder Amazon's little hockey puck-shaped smart speaker is its best-selling Echo device.View Deal

Bowers & Wilkins PX7 headphones £350 £244 at John Lewis (save £106)

In our review we praised the PX7's "lively, insightful sound", "three-tiered noise cancellation" and "sophisticated, comfortable design", leaving us no choice but to award them a coveted five stars, even at the asking price of £350. Now, they're a bargain.View Deal

Samsung QE55Q80T QLED TV £1599 £899 at Richer Sounds (save £700)s

This brand new model for 2020 has already dropped in price by £700! It's one step down from Samsung's flagship 4K TV and represented an excellent mid-range choice at launch. It's astonishingly good value now. In fact, we reckon it's the best TV you can buy for under £1000, particularly if you're a gamer.View Deal

Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless £349 £265 (save £84)

These superb-sounding Sennheiser wireless noise-cancelling headphones only serve to further enhance Sennheiser’s momentum in the headphone market. They're excellent all-rounders, and we haven't seen them discounted by this much before. A great early Black Friday headphone deal.View Deal

AKG Y500 Wireless headphones £129 £69 at Amazon

"Juggling good sound quality, clever features, durable build quality and attractive design in equal measure is no mean feat, but AKG pulls it off while making it look easy" – that's what we said of them under intense review. A great deal on a five-star set of wireless AKG on-ears. View Deal

KEF LS50 speakers £799 £599 at Sevenoaks

They may be a few years old now, and usurped in our affections by the LS50 Wireless, but if you're in the market for a great-looking, great-sounding pair of passive stereo speakers, this is a great deal.View Deal

Apple AiPods Pro £249 £199 at Laptops Direct

Knock a big chunk – almost £35 – off the cost of Apple's noise-cancelling wireless buds with this deal. The AirPods Pro are a joy to use (especially with iOS devices) and sound great to boot.View Deal

ELAC Debut B5.2 standmount speakears £310 £249 at Richer Sounds

Our very favourite budget speakers now come with a very tidy discount. Elac may have come up with a pair to replace these in 2020 but the B5.2 are still What Hi-Fi? Award-winners and simply the best performers at this price.View Deal

Marantz CD6006 UK Edition £449 £369 at Richer Sounds

This 2019 Award-winning CD player has a crisp, exciting, insightful sound that's more informative than the standard version. Add in a solid build, smart finish and extensive connections, and this is a quality, well-featured player on a great deal.View Deal

Pro-Ject Debut Carbon DC turntable £369 £279 at Sevenoaks

A five-star turntable that has a similar level of longevity to the vinyl records themselves. Excellent sound, good build and easy to set up, plus it comes fitted with an Ortofon 2m Red cartridge.View Deal

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: £349 £279 Selfridges

A breakaway from Bose's QuietComfort range, the 700s have a more premium look and feel about them. Both the acoustics and digital signal processing have been redesigned so they deliver the goods sonically. Comfort and aesthetics are spot-on too.

Samsung UE50TU8500 50-inch 4K TV £749 £499 at John Lewis

Simply put, thanks to the massive, early discount, this new Samsung is the best TV you can buy for £500. An accomplished all-round picture performance, surprisingly solid sound, and an operating system that’s both great to use and packed with streaming apps.View Deal

Sony PS-HX500 record player £499 £299 at Sevenoaks

If you want to archive your vinyl as hi-res digital audio files, this Sony turntable will allow you to do just that. Not only does it boast this useful tech, the PS-HX500 sounds sensational for the money. And it's now available with a solid saving at Sevenoaks.View Deal

Q Acoustics 3010i standmounts: £199 £179 at Amazon

"Exemplary budget bookshelf speakers for smaller living spaces", as we concluded in our five-star review. The 3010i are among the most engaging of their kind at this level. So even a discount as modest as £20 is most welcome.View Deal

Philips PH805 wireless ANC headphones £160 £79 at Amazon

The Philips PH805s do a sterling job of bringing the looks, build and specs of a premium pair of noise-cancellers down to a lower price, and while their relative lack of dynamism and slightly sub-par noise-cancellation make them less than perfect, they are a bargain at this price!View Deal

Bowers & Wilkins 607 speakers £399 £299 at Richer Sounds

"Dynamic and punchy", "well detailed with fine balance" and "versatile with positioning" – that's what we said on awarding this entertaining pair five stars. Save £100 on both black and white finish models, while stocks last.View Deal

Sony KD-49XG9005 4K HDR TV £1099 £789 at Richer Sounds

Sony's most premium 2019 49 inch TV is an absolute belter - so much so that we recently gave it an Award. At over £300 less than its launch price it's currently excellent value for money.View Deal

Yamaha YAS-207 soundbar £350 £299 at Richer Sounds

You can now save on this five-star 'bar from Yamaha – a deal so good, it even rhymes! It's a clear step above entry-level models in terms of quality, with a detailed and spacious soundfield and tight, tonally balanced delivery. Take advantage of Bluetooth connectivity and the soundbar's single 4K-compatible HDMI input.View Deal

Apple iPad 10.2in 2019 32GB Silver £349 £299 at John Lewis

If you're looking for a cheap iPad, the 2019 model is a great place to start. The display misses out on HDR support but the natural-looking picture is impressive and the sound is loud and dynamic. A user-friendly device at a user-friendly price.View Deal

LG OLED65GX 2020 OLED TV £3499 £2168 at Appliances Direct

This brand new model for 2020 doesn't only offer the best OLED picture yet produced by LG, it also boasts a supremely thin and stylish chassis that's designed specifically for wall mounting. Best of all, it's already had a hefty discount.View Deal

Panasonic DP-UB150EB-K 4K BD Player: £180 £128 at Amazon

A budget 4K disc spinner with HDR10+ format support is hard to find - but clearly not impossible! This Pana player is one of the most affordable ways to play back your 4K Blu-rays with the comfort of knowing that you're doing so in very decent quality.View Deal

Q Acoustics 3010i cinema pack: £895 £599 at Richer Sounds

This Q Acoustics package is based on its very good standmount speakers but still with a solid centre and a banging sub. It's an incredible deal with nearly £300 knocked off.View Deal

Denon AVR-X2500H 7.2ch AVR: £549 £339 at Premium Sound

Denon's entry-level amp sounds fantastic for the money. You won't be short of feature either, with eight HDMI inputs, Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support and streaming from Spotify, Tidal, Deezer and Amazon.View Deal

JVC TH-D227B 2.0 Compact: £100 £40 at Currys

This JVC soundbar has Bluetooth for wireless streaming as well as wired connections, so you can easily connect the soundbar to your TV or existing audio. It has a compact design that's compatible with TVs from 17” and over. Oh, and it's now half price! Bargain.

Sonos Playbase wireless soundbase: £699 £499 at Amazon

It's not often there's a discount on Sonos kit, so grab it while you can. The Playbase is simple, stylish and will beat the sound from most TVs hands down. Connect it to a multi-room system and even add it to a full 5.1 setup.View Deal