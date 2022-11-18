Hisense's Laser TV projectors hit lowest ever prices for Black Friday, screens and installation included

It's nearly Black Friday, and the World Cup is about to start. What better time to buy a new TV? Hisense's Laser TV range of projectors – well, they're almost TVs – are hitting their lowest prices ever to tie in with both occasions. Talk about timing.

Even better, Hisense is throwing in installation and screens at no extra cost. All you need is the funds and the space, and you'll be up and running in no time.

First up we have the 100L5 (opens in new tab). This projects at a massive 100 inches when measured diagonally, and has dropped to just £1999 until 30th November.

If that's too small for you, check out the 120L5 – this is a similar proposition, but it beams an even bigger 120 inches across. And all for just £2249. Again, the screen and installation are included, and the deal is valid until 30th November.

Hisense Laser TV Black Friday deal

(opens in new tab) Hisense 100L5 £2699 £1999 at Sonic Direct (save £700) (opens in new tab)

The beauty of a Laser TV is the projector sits just below the screen (what's known as 'short throw'), so you don't need to mount it in the ceiling. Ready for the World Cup in a glorious 100-inch picture?

Some deals won't go live until next week. Hisense's triple laser L9 (opens in new tab) series Laser TVs have £500 off from 25th-28th November (that's from Black Friday to Cyber Monday), while the PX1 Pro (opens in new tab) projector drops to £1999 (£500 off) at Richer Sounds from 23rd-28th November.

Phew.

So who knows, your next TV might not be a TV at all...

