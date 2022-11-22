Get Hulu for $1.99/month for a whole year with this Black Friday deal

Tired of Netflix? Well, you're in luck, because the next best streaming service, Hulu, is enjoying a massive Black Friday sale. Right now, you can sign up for Hulu (With Ads) for the low price of $1.99/month for a full year (opens in new tab), if you act fast and sign up before November 28th.

We haven't reviewed Hulu just yet, but stay tuned for that, though even still, on paper, Hulu is a fantastic streaming service with a huge catalog of exclusives, movies, shows, sports, live TV, and more. Depending on your preferences, Hulu might well be the best service for you, even better than Netflix.

Hulu Black Friday limited time deal

Hulu (With Ads): $8 $2 at Hulu (save $6/month)

Hulu (With Ads) gives you access to all of Hulu's content from exclusives to shows to movies and everything in between. Follow along with all your favorite shows as they premiere on TV with Hulu, too, all for $2/month.

Hulu's been around for a long, long time now, and like Netflix, Hulu's library has gotten bigger and bigger over the years. Now, Hulu is oftentimes the place to watch your favorite shows when they disappear from Netflix, and there's even a hearty selection of high-quality Hulu exclusives out there, too.

What's more is that with Hulu, you don't have to spend any extra to watch content in 4K, like with Netflix, and you'll be getting full access to Hulu's library even with the ad-supported tier, too. On top of all that, Hulu has a surprisingly strong selection of anime, and there are a huge number of different add-ons you can select with your subscription to build the content library that's right for you.

Hulu's interface is easy to navigate, and you can watch on up to two different screens simultaneously, while Hulu is the only place to watch hit shows like Pen15, Handmaid's Tale, Only Murders in the Building, Letterkenny, and more, not to mention the list of exclusives movies available on Hulu.

If you're getting tired of the streaming services you've got and you're ready to try out some new shows, Hulu is definitely worth considering. And with this massive Black Friday sale, you can sign up for Hulu (With Ads) for just $2 a month for a full year, clocking in at just $24 for 12 months. If interested, you'd better act fast, as this deal expires on November 28th.

