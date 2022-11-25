Get a Bose soundbar for just £150 with this Black Friday deal

Another Black Friday deal inbound, this time it's a Bose on a budget, with this Bose soundbar coming in at just under £150. The Solo 5 is a compact bar aimed at improving the sound quality of your TV first and foremost. It's simple and fuss-free, with a one cable connection that makes it a perfect choice for someone that's perhaps not as tech-savvy, but wants a better-sounding TV experience.

(opens in new tab) Bose Solo 5 Soundbar £240 £150 at John Lewis (save £90) (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)Bose's Solo 5 soundbar is a simple and effective way to improve your TV's audio. It's not got all the bells and whistles of more expensive soundbars, however, at £150 it's a solid deal.

Also available at Amazon. (opens in new tab)

The Solo 5 keeps it simple, with a small and unassuming build and a one-cable connection solution. Simply plug the soundbar into your TV via the analogue aux, optical or coaxial connection and you're good to go. Bose says you'll experience "distinct dialogue, richer soundtracks and effects, and deeper bass".

The Bose Solo 5 certainly isn't going to rival the likes of any Sonos or Sony Atmos equipped bars, but that's not the point - the Bose is a quick, easy and unobtrusive way to boost dialogue and get sound directly blasted in your direction. The bar itself only houses a pair of speakers in the centre, meaning speech should come across clearly, however wider stereo separation obviously suffers with this setup.

Bose includes a universal remote for controlling your soundbar and Blu-ray player, Bluetooth devices and even games console with one convenient controller. You'll find a bass-boosting button in the centre which Bose says will allow you to raise or lower bass levels depending on what you are watching.

If you want a cheap soundbar, this Bose brings some audio pedigree and a simple setup for just £150. If you, or someone you know whats a fuss-free audio upgrade that forgoes fiddly features, then this Bose is one of the many great soundbar deals we've seen this Black Friday.

MORE:

Read the full Bose Solo 5 review

Best Black Friday soundbar deals

Best soundbars: excellent TV speakers budget to premium