Denon Black Friday deal: save £200 on this AV amplifier & Echo Dot deal

The Denon AVR-X2600H is a a five-star AV amplifier. The Amazon Echo Do (3rd gen) is a five-star smart speaker. Put them together and that's 10 whole stars for just £449.
While you'll find the same discount on the Denon AVR across a few of the better UK retailers, it's only at Richer Sounds where we've seen it with an Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen) thrown in especially for Black Friday.
Denon AVR-X2600H AVR & Echo Dot
£649 £449 at Richer Sounds
A five-star AVR, the Denon AVR-X2600H is a brilliant machine with a weighty, expressive sound, nine channels of 150W amplification, eight HDMI inputs and two outputs. Including Dolby Atmos and AirPlay 2, it's right up to date and more affordable than ever.View Deal
You get a lot for your money, here. Those nine channels of 150W amplification can be configured in a 7.2 arrangement or 5.2.2 if you'd like the added dimension of height thanks to Dolby Atmos.
The eight HDMI inputs and two outputs should be enough for all your devices. The only reason to shop elsewhere would be to future-proof yourself even more with IMAX Enhanced (try the step-up Denon AVR-X3600H) or if you'd prefer our budget AVR Award-winner, the Sony STR-DN1080 but, then, that won't come with the Amazon Echo Dot for free.
Whichever way you go, you'll have a cracker. The AVR-X2600H is a feature-packed machine with some very big sound.
