Cyber Monday TV bargain: big saving on 50-inch Panasonic 4K TV

Fancy a big TV with a big discount? This Panasonic TV could be just the job.

The five-star Panasonic TX-50GX800B is now available for just £579 in the Amazon Cyber Monday sales. That's down by 36 per cent on the original retail price of £899.

We tested the Panasonic TX-50GX800B at £799 with its smooth, natural picture and wealth of 4K detail. It also supports both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision standards which keeps you covered no matter how the HDR information is encoded on your chosen disc or stream.

If 50 inches isn't quite going to cut it for you, then you can up your game with the What Hi-Fi? Award-winning 58-inch Panasonic TX-58GX800B instead, see below. It's not quite as strong a discount but still a superb value TV.