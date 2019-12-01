Cyber Monday TV bargain: big saving on 50-inch Panasonic 4K TV

Fancy a big TV with a big discount? This Panasonic TV could be just the job.
The five-star Panasonic TX-50GX800B is now available for just £579 in the Amazon Cyber Monday sales. That's down by 36 per cent on the original retail price of £899.
We tested the Panasonic TX-50GX800B at £799 with its smooth, natural picture and wealth of 4K detail. It also supports both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision standards which keeps you covered no matter how the HDR information is encoded on your chosen disc or stream.
Panasonic TX-50GX800B 50-inch 4K TV
£899 £579 at Amazon
The first TV we tested with both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ on board, the GX800 is a great buy, particularly as it's already dropped in price a fair bit.View Deal
If 50 inches isn't quite going to cut it for you, then you can up your game with the What Hi-Fi? Award-winning 58-inch Panasonic TX-58GX800B instead, see below. It's not quite as strong a discount but still a superb value TV.
Panasonic TX-58GX800B 58-inch 4K TV
£799 £692 at Amazon
The 58-inch version of the GX800 was already such good value at £799 that we gave it an Award, so at £692 it's a real belter. Full HDR support and a nicely balanced all-round performance to make for an excellent, affordable, big screen TV.View Deal
