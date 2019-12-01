Cyber Monday hi-fi bargain: Save 20% this NAD CD player

A CD collection isn't hard to justify when NAD Cyber Monday hi-fi deals come around and you find you can pick up a perfectly good player for just £199.

The NAD C 538 is an entry-level disc spinner which sits beneath the company's C 568 and C546BEE and models. We reviewed the NAD C 538 at £249 and loved its ease of use and its well organised sound. Now, with £50 lopped off we love it for its price too.

NAD C 538 CD player £249 £199 at Sevenoaks

This is one of the most affordable CD player we recommend. Once properly warmed, it's a good, solid performer. It doesn’t set new standards for budget CD players, but it does deliver enough in the way of detail and clarity to keep most people happy. Definitely worth considering at this low price.View Deal

It features a Wolfson 24bit/192kHz DAC which feeds coaxial and optical outputs for connecting the C 538 to, say, a stereo amplifier’s digital input or an external DAC.

It can, of course, play home-burned CDs as well as off-the-shelf albums and it supports MP3 and WMA playback too. It also has a 'high-precision’ clock with which it can reduce digital jitter.

It comes with a handy remote with playback controls which mirror what you'll find on the main machine's front panel.

