Cyber Monday headphones deal: save £100 on multi-Award-winning Grados

There are some excellent Cyber Monday headphones deals live right now, but if you're after some headphones for home listening, trust us when we say this £100-off deal on the Grado SR325e open-back headphones is the one to bag.

Richer Sounds and Sevenoaks are currently offering these multi-Award-winners for £229, £100 off the RRP price. We don't know for how long, though, so be aware that this price could rise at any time.

A What Hi-Fi? Awards 2019 winner, these Grados are the best home headphones below £400. Their musical, detailed sound makes them a truly top buy, and the go-to cans before you reach the much pricier Shure SRH1540. (Just remember that these are open-backs, so they leak sound and therefore aren't ideal for on-the-go use.)

If you’re serious about sound quality and they fit your budget, what are you waiting for?

