Cyber Monday 2020 UK: the date, deals and predictions

Cyber Monday is the biggest shopping event of the year in many parts of the world. The retail day began as an addition to the Black Friday sales extravaganza following Thanksgiving, but is now often the bigger day, with some of the best deals and biggest discounts saved for the Cyber Monday after the weekend.
Consumer electronics of course feature prominently in the Cyber Monday sales, so you can always expect big savings on 4K OLED TVs, wireless headphones, Bluetooth speakers, record players and more.
And while the big shopping giants such as Amazon, Argos, Currys and John Lewis can dominate the Cyber Monday deals, expect smaller, specialist shops to be just as competitive on price - and perhaps with closer attention to customer service. That's why we will be covering audio specialists such as Richer Sounds and Sevenoaks just as closely when the Cyber Monday 2020 deals begin to arrive.
This year, with Amazon Prime Day set to be in October, having been delayed by Covid-19, and consumers now even more used to shopping online, the Cyber Monday UK deals could be bigger and longer than ever, potentially starting earlier than previous years.
When is Cyber Monday 2020?
Cyber Monday 2020 will be Monday 30th November.
Cyber Monday always takes place on the Monday after Black Friday, which itself always takes place on the Friday after Thanksgiving.
While we can expect plenty of activity in the days up to the big shopping weekend, and a flurry of activity on Friday, increasingly retailers have held back big deals for Cyber Monday - and even stretched out the sale into a "Cyber Week" of deals.
What is Cyber Monday?
The term 'Cyber Monday', meanwhile, was coined by Scott Silverman and the National Retail Federation's Ellen Davis in a bid to encourage people to take their shopping online during the Black Friday event. That was back in 2005, when people needed such encouragement! It's always the Monday after Black Friday.
So, in may ways, Cyber Monday is the original online shopping extravaganza, and with more of us shopping online, this year more than ever, it looks likely to grow and grow.
How long will Cyber Monday last?
Well, Black Friday is of course strictly 24 hours. And Cyber Monday is 24 hours. But like Amazon Prime Day and the January sales, these events always have preliminary and aftermath offers.
For one, deals will run during the weekend sandwiched in the middle of the two days. And in the days and weeks building up to them, there will be plenty of 'pre-Black Friday' savings serenading the sites.
The Cyber Monday deals inevitably stretch out into the rest of the week ('Tech Tuesday', anyone?). We wouldn't put it past retailers like Amazon to run a week of deals following Cyber Monday.
Our experience also shows that there are often deals that carry all the way through from Black Friday into Cyber Monday. Perhaps not the very biggest and best deals to drop on Friday, but other offerings often hand around longer than retailers might have you believe.
Where to get the best Cyber Monday deals?
4K TVs, smart and Bluetooth speakers and wireless headphones will almost guaranteed be on offer at pretty much every electronics retailer, and those looking to buy into, or build upon, an Alexa ecosystem will surely be able to save money on Fire streamer or tablet or Echo speaker.
The dominant names on the UK high street, such as Argos, Currys and John Lewis, will always go big on games console bundles ahead of Christmas, though whether we will see PS5 and Xbox Series X deals remains to be seen. We might have to settle for offers on the Nintendo Switch, which was a big seller last year.
We're confident the specialist AV retailers such as Richer Sounds and Sevenoaks will deliver some hi-fi and home cinema bargains – last year's What Hi-Fi? Award-winners are a good place to start when it comes to finding a price reduction. The likes of Amazon, Argos, eBay, Currys and AO.com will be competing in the bun fight to offer the lowest prices on audio and video too – which is only good news for the consumer.
A look back at the best Cyber Monday deals from last year
Last year best Cyber Monday deals
Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds
£230 £196 at Amazon
A new benchmark for true wireless earbuds, the WF-1000XM3s combine effective active noise-cancelling with a real sense of musicality. View Deal
Apple iPod Touch 7th gen 32GB
£199 £189 at BT Shop
The latest iPod Touch is in stock and on offer with this Cyber Monday deal, delivering 32GB of storage, the A10 Fusion chip and 4-inch Retina display.View Deal
Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones
£330 £229 at Amazon
Sony's wireless noise-cancelling headphones are impressive across the board and their price is only getting lower. You can save on the black and silver versions.View Deal
Apple HomePod smart speaker
£319 £229 at John Lewis
Discounts on Apple products are hard to come by, so this £100 saving on the HomePod smart speaker (in white) shouldn't be sniffed at. If you own an Apple smartphone and subscribe to Apple Music, then you'll find plenty to like.View Deal
Samsung 50-inch RU7100 4K Smart TV
£549 £394 at Amazon
Save £190 on this bargain 2019 Samsung 4K HDR TV, which has built-in access to a superb range of apps and decent support for HDR technologies. View Deal
Q Acoustics 3020i speakers
£249 £189
The five-star rated Q Acoustics 3020i speakers are also on offer, down to £199 from £249. "Deep in size, deep in sonic analysis", is how we described them. View Deal
Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 wireless earbuds
£150 £99.95
These five-star wireless buds blew us away with their rich, detailed sound. What's more, they're now even cheaper than the Apple AirPods 2 and can be yours for just £100.View Deal
Sony NW-A45
£180 £139 at Amazon
With a 3.1in touch screen for an intuitive operation, a 16GB internal memory that's expandable via micro SD slot, a 45-hour battery life, Bluetooth and 24-bit/192kHz PCM and DSD support, this is one well-spec-ed portable hi-res music player.View Deal
Google Nest Mini 2nd Gen
£49 £29 at Currys
You can save £20 on the 2nd Generation Google Nest Mini, which gives you Google Assistant and your Nest devices, and promises bigger and better sound. It's in the Currys Black Tag event, but also on sale at the likes of Argos and John Lewis.View Deal
Naim Mu-so wireless speaker
£895 £695 at John Lewis
The Naim Mu-so is simply one of the best wireless audio products we've tested in the past five years. Amazing sound and for £695, it's an absolute bargain.View Deal
Sony WF-1000X true wireless
£179 £119 at Currys
If you want the best-sounding pair of AirPod alternatives under £200, you don't need to look much further than the Sony WF-1000X earbuds. And right now you can save £50 on the original price. An excellent buy.View Deal
B&W P5 Wireless headphones
£229 £129 at Sevenoaks
What’s not to like about the B&W P5 Wireless? Not much, from what we can see and hear. The company's first wireless headphones have been around a while now but if you're not concerned about noise-cancelling or the latest features, they remain a great deal.View Deal
Denon AVR-X2600H AV receiver
£599 £449 at Sevenoaks
Another year, another superb mid-range Denon AV receiver, and now you can save £100 on this excellent home cinema amplifier. (And you can also save on the AVR-X3600H).View Deal
Sonos Play:1
£170 £129 at Currys
If you thought time would have aged the Play:1, think again. It remains a great-sounding wireless speaker, and a decent passage into multi-room for those on a tight budget. Now at a bargain price thanks to this Cyber Monday Sonos deal.View Deal
Bose QuietComfort 35 II
£299 £229 at Exceptional AV
These headphones have been reduced across the board but while they're £249 on Amazon and a few other retailers, we've spotted them for £236 at this specialist, trusted retailer.View Deal
Samsung 4K TV 55-inch UE55RU7020
£429 £399 at Argos
The 55-inch RU7020 packs in plenty of features including 4K, HDR10 and HDR10+ support. This 2019 set also boasts Samsung's slick Smart TV platform, so Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and all the major catch-up services are at your fingertips.View Deal
Logitech Harmony remote
£299.99 £158 at Amazon
Remember universal remote controls? Logitech remembers. And in fact turns out some rather nifty remotes for controlling multiple devices with one button press. A 61% saving makes this Amazon Cyber Monday deal very tempting.View Deal
4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited
£39.96 £0.99 at Amazon
If you're a new customer to Amazon, this is a massive near-£39 saving indeed. For Prime members, you're still saving on what would otherwise be a £7.99 per month ad-free, unlimited skip and download streaming service. View Deal
AKG N40 in-ear headphones
£299 £199 at Richer Sounds
An Award-winning pair of in-ear headphones, this time from AKG. Excellently put together, they deliver a comfortable fit and superb sound - and you can save £150.View Deal
Sony UBP-X800 Blu-ray player
£400 £199
Any Sony product reduced by 50% makes us sit up and pay attention. But this is a stone cold, five star product, with a £200 saving.View Deal
Cyrus soundKey DAC
£100 £49 at Richer Sounds
The Cyrus soundKey is a handy little USB DAC and headphone amp that will greatly improve on the sound coming from your laptop, and giving you What Hi-Fi? Award-winning sound in your pocket.View Deal
Q Acoustics M2 soundbase
£299 £149 at Amazon
Q Acoustics can now add ‘soundbase’ to its list of successes. We said the M2 was fantastic value for money at its original price, so the fact it's now almost half price is unbelievable value.View Deal
Denon DM41 micro system
£279 £189 at Sevenoaks
This darling of the micro system world continues to impress us with its detailed, musical and rhythmic prowess, and the addition of Bluetooth along with its CD player and radio will appeal to many. Just add speakers.View Deal
Roberts Stream 94i radio
£200 £158 at Amazon
This multi-talented radio brings DAB+, DAB, FM and internet radio to your home, and its built-in Bluetooth makes it ideal for use as a general wireless speaker. Most important, though, is its Award-winning sound. View Deal
Yamaha YAS-207 soundbar
£350 £249 at Sevenoaks
You can now save £100 on this five-star soundbar from Yamaha. It's a clear step above entry-level models in terms of quality, with a detailed, balanced sound. Take advantage of Bluetooth connectivity and the soundbar's single 4K-compatible HDMI input.View Deal
Denon AVR-X3600H AV amplifier
£999 £799 at Sevenoaks
Our current home cinema amplifier Product of the Year, the Denon AVR-X3600H is an absolutely brilliant AVR with a rich, muscular sound, 11 channels of 180W amplification, eight HDMI inputs and three outputs. It's a beast, and it's now more affordable than ever.View Deal
Sonos Playbase wireless soundbase
£699 £409 at Amazon
It's not often there's a discount on Sonos kit, so grab it while you can. The Playbase is simple, stylish and will beat the sound from most TVs hands down. Connect it to a multi-room system and even add it to a full 5.1 setup.View Deal
Sony KD-55XF9005 55in 4K HDR TV
£1699 £799 at John Lewis
X-motion Clarity tech promises smooth sports and action movies while HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision support is present and correct. The price has dropped yet again lately, so you can currently get a huge £900 discount on this excellent telly.View Deal
Panasonic TX-55FZ802B OLED TV
£2299 £1099 Richer Sounds
We gave Panasonic's 55-inch FZ802 OLED TV five stars at its original price of £2299, so it really is a bargain with this huge discount. Do consider the LG C9 first, though, as at this point it's not much more expensive.View Deal
LG OLED55C9PLA OLED TV for
£2499 £1299 at Amazon
Brand new for this year, LG's C9 OLED improves on last year's C8 in almost every way, making it comfortably the better buy if you can stretch to it. Doing so is now a lot easier than it was, too, as the price has steadily tumbled since launch.View Deal